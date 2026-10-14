A lawsuit over Arizona school funding was filed nearly a decade ago. Here's the latest update

MARK BRODIE: The Arizona Court of Appeals is hearing arguments in a long-running lawsuit over school funding. The original case was filed in 2017 by four public school districts and others. It alleges the state isn’t upholding the Legislature’s constitutional obligation to provide a general and uniform public education system.

The case centers on the schools themselves and the need for money to pay for their upkeep and repairs, and the issue has been a contentious one for decades.

With me now to explain is Danny Adelman with the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest. He’s been the lead counsel in this case for the past several years. Danny, good morning. Thanks for being here.

DANNY ADELMAN: Good morning.

MARK BRODIE: So what are we talking about in terms of these needs that the schools have?

DANNY ADELMAN: So this case is about capital funding. Capital is facilities, buildings, air conditioners, roofs. But it’s also what’s called soft capital: transportation, curriculum, technology. Basically, the case is about the Legislature’s failure to provide sufficient capital funding for schools to meet their needs.

MARK BRODIE: I want to take us back in the Wayback Machine for just a bit because while this case has been going on now for almost a decade, the issue itself is much older than that, right?

DANNY ADELMAN: It is. What’s so troubling about this is the Supreme Court has already ruled on this. The Arizona Supreme Court in 1994 threw out the way Arizona funds the capital needs of public schools because it relied so heavily on local property wealth.

MARK BRODIE: Hence the general and uniform provision there, right?

DANNY ADELMAN: Right. What the Supreme Court said is general and uniform, there’s lots of ways the Legislature can address that, but what it can’t do is have a system that everybody knows must inevitably lead to these terrible disparities. So if you have to depend on your local voters and your property wealth, two things can happen. Voters might not support it. But you may have the most supportive voters in the world and you just don’t have enough property wealth to support enough money.

And so in ’94, the Supreme Court threw it out, said you can’t do this, and the Legislature was mad. They came up with a fix that didn’t really fix the problem. So we sued again. This is in the mid-’90s. And so the Supreme Court set a test. It said, “You, the Legislature, define what minimum standards every school should have, basic, decent stuff that every good school should have, and then provide funding to ensure that every school can meet those.”

And schools don’t have to be identical. If your voters want to support a really cool football stadium and they’re willing to tax themselves and pass bonds to do that, they should be allowed to do that. But the basics, that’s a state responsibility.

So that was the test, and the system itself couldn’t cause disparity. That was the test, and then they went and passed another law. And this time, after some little modifications, that law passed it. So in ’98, they came up with a system called Students First that actually gave schools enough money to take care of their hard capital needs, their buildings and stuff like that, and their soft capital needs: transportation, technology, curriculum.

The problem is, after they came up with that system and funded it for a very short time, they started undoing everything they had done.

MARK BRODIE: So what are you seeing now in schools around the state? What kinds of issues are they dealing with with their facilities?

DANNY ADELMAN: It’s really terrible. I’ve visited schools as part of my work in this case all over Arizona. There are schools with buildings that are literally leaning on each other. There are schools where the water was so toxic for over 10 years that not only could kids not drink it, they couldn’t wash their hands in it after going to the bathroom. They had to boil water and set up little Igloo coolers where kids would wash their hands outside.

But it’s everything. It’s failing air conditioners. It’s roofs that have been leaking for years, which causes mold in classrooms. It’s bad.

MARK BRODIE: Doesn’t sound great. Do you find that these problems are more acute in certain districts than others?

DANNY ADELMAN: We do. Overall, I think you could say smaller and rural areas are the ones that are worst hit, but they are not the only ones that are badly hit. There are many urban districts that are really suffering, too, because we’ve returned to a place where it was supposed to be the state would provide all the basic needs, those minimum requirements every school should have. But they have not funded the system that they created.

And so once again, we’re at a spot where if your voters are supportive and you have property wealth, both of those things, then you probably have decent schools. My kids went to public school. We live in a district like that. We supported bonds. Our kids’ schools got repairs and air conditioning systems. But if you don’t have both of those things, your schools are probably falling apart.

MARK BRODIE: Do you have an estimate in terms of how much money it would cost to do all of the repairs that are needed around the state right now?

DANNY ADELMAN: Not exactly. And part of the reason for that is the state cut off funding for the people who were supposed to go around and inspect schools all over the state. So part of what happened when they solved this the last time — and this is still a law on the books — is the state is supposed to inspect every school every five years. They’ve done a very small fraction, and really only because we sued them.

But in every case where they did inspect, they found problems, including with air quality. The CO2 levels in classrooms throughout Arizona are way in excess of standards. What that means — CO2, it isn’t carbon monoxide, it won’t kill you — but it makes it harder to pay attention, harder to learn, harder to focus.

MARK BRODIE: So very briefly, Danny, before we let you go, you’re in the Court of Appeals right now. The trial court ruled in your favor. You’re in the Court of Appeals. Is there a light at the end of this tunnel? One way or the other, is there a resolution coming anytime soon on this case?

DANNY ADELMAN: You know, for years, we were told by the people on the other side, which is really the legislative leaders, that we were going to lose. And so, after seven years, we made it to trial and we won. People should read the court’s opinion. It’s devastating as to the conditions.

Now they’re appealing. They’re trying to blame districts. Ironically right now in light of Prop. 320, they’re saying schools are paying their teachers too much, which is really terrible.

The Show The case for and against Arizona Prop. 320, the GOP instructional spending measure As Arizona Republican lawmakers point out, districts spend just 52% of their budgets on instructional expenses like teacher pay. And now, they’re hoping voters will force schools to up that number to 60% — or face the consequences. It’s the subject of Proposition 320, and KJZZ’s Wayne Schutsky joined The Show to explains both sides of the issue. Listen • 7:35

Anyway, is there light at the end of the tunnel? We think we’ll prevail on appeal. If they appeal again to the Supreme Court, we think we’ll prevail in the Supreme Court.

Unless this Legislature changes dramatically, it’s going to take a court forcing the Legislature to obey the constitution.

MARK BRODIE: All right. Well, we’ll have to leave it there. That is Danny Adelman with the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest. Danny, thanks so much.

DANNY ADELMAN: You bet.