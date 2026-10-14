After nearly 60 self-published books, sports romance novelist Ginger Scott goes mainstream

MARK BRODIE: Ginger Scott has written somewhere around 60 books. The local author specializes in sports romance, and since she published her very first book in 2013, she’s been a powerhouse in the genre.

And she’s done it all through self-publishing, building up a loyal following one book at a time, until now.

Her newest book, a tennis romance called “Break Point,” went through the traditional publishing process via Amazon’s in-house publisher, Skyscape.

She came into our studios recently to talk about it with my co-host, Lauren Gilger, beginning with her pre-romance novel career as a journalist.

GINGER SCOTT: I was a journalist, but the whole reason I kind of fell into journalism is I just knew when I was a little kid that I wanted to do something in writing.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

GINGER SCOTT: There were people with bylines in the newspaper that showed up at our house, and I thought, “That’s a job. That’s what I’m going to do.” I did love journalism, and I think it actually has helped my fiction writing a great deal because I bring a lot of realism into the stories that I write. I almost think that journalism is one of the best degrees that anyone can get for any job. It just trains you for so many different things.

LAUREN GILGER: That is so true. It’s applicable to so much. OK, so began as a journalist. When did you write your first novel? Was it kind of on the side?

GINGER SCOTT: Yes, it was definitely on the side. It was a project that I probably carried around half-done for about 15 years.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow. Wow.

GINGER SCOTT: Yeah. It was that thing that I would always tell my husband, “This is the year I’m going to finish my book.” Then finally one year, I had switched from journalism to more marketing and communications, and I was working at the city of Glendale at the time, and he just challenged me. He said, “How about you take two days off of work, and we don’t watch ‘The Today Show,’ and instead you just sit down and you try nothing but writing and working on your book and see how it feels.”

So I did that, and it felt great.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

GINGER SCOTT: Then it became these midnight to 3 a.m. sessions until I had it finished, and then when it was done, it was a situation of, “Oh, so now I have a book that I probably should show to someone. That’s terrifying.”

LAUREN GILGER: Right. I mean, a big deal, though. What was the first book about?

GINGER SCOTT: It was very much the book I always wanted. The whole reason that I fell in love with writing was Judy Blume. When I was 11, 12, 13, and I discovered she had chapter books, and I read “Forever.” “Forever” was kind of the book that changed everything for me.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow, yeah.

GINGER SCOTT: And I read these books about young adolescents kind of facing the same things me and my friends were in, and it felt so realistic, and I didn’t know books like that existed, and I just wanted to create something like that.

So my first book is very much an ode to that sort of coming of age. It is a girl’s four years of high school and just sort of the self-realization she goes through. Of course, there’s a quarterback, and of course, she’s the smart girl, and there’s the classic tropes in the love story. I set it in Coolidge, Arizona, so it’s small-town desert high school football, which is a little different than some of those Midwestern scenes.

And yeah, it was just the book I always wanted to read, and I put it out, and enough people picked it up that I wrote a sequel.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. Right. And I mean, you’ve published how many novels now?

GINGER SCOTT: Oh gosh. So it’s funny. I want to say I’m close to 60.

LAUREN GILGER: My goodness. OK, so like a whole lot of books.

GINGER SCOTT: A whole lot of books, yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: And you have, up until now, self-published them, right? Like just done this entirely on your own?

GINGER SCOTT: Yes. Yeah, I’m a one-woman business.

LAUREN GILGER: So, I mean, talk about the challenges in that. That’s an impressive number of books to write, first of all, but then to get out there on your own and to be very successful with, like you have this very loyal body of readers.

GINGER SCOTT: Yeah. I always like to tell people there’s always a little bit of luck in publishing, definitely, and I just happened to kind of take my leap at a time when self-publishing was, especially in romance, was really having a breakthrough moment. I put my first book out in 2013, and there was this little author people might know called Colleen Hoover who also happened to self-publish a book that landed on the New York Times list.

And so I think it helped open the doors for a lot of people to start paying attention to books that were not the traditional route. I thought, “Well, I’m just going to see if I can get 17 people to read this book, and if I can do that, then I’m going to call it a win.” And that first month, I had about a couple hundred, and then it was a couple thousand.

LAUREN GILGER: Seventeen was your goal, yeah. How many people in the end do you think have read that book, any guesses?

GINGER SCOTT: Oh my gosh. I don’t know. It has spawned into a six-book series that has a first and second generation. It has leather-bound special editions. I have people that read it as a teenager and now they’re grown adults, and they still look back at that book and see themselves, and are saving it to read with their daughter one day. I just think that is tremendous and special, so.

LAUREN GILGER: I mean, amazing, yeah.

GINGER SCOTT: It’s done pretty well.

LAUREN GILGER: It’s done pretty well is an understatement. So sports romance is sort of your niche.

GINGER SCOTT: Yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: Tell us what that is. I don’t know if I’m incredibly familiar with that as a genre.

GINGER SCOTT: You know, and I don’t, it certainly wasn’t really at least a genre that I knew of when I kind of stumbled into it. I just knew that I loved things like “Friday Night Lights,” and I loved stories like “This Is Us,” and that’s really what my first book, kind of when I pitch it to people, that’s what it is. It’s like those two worlds meet each other.

I’m a sports fanatic. I always joke that there’s probably not a sport that I can’t get behind. I have even watched pillow fighting on the Ocho, so.

LAUREN GILGER: [Laughter]

GINGER SCOTT: But yeah, there’s just so much natural drama in sports, and I kind of like the pressure that puts on young people. I mean, I don’t like it like, “Yay, great,” but as an author, I love it, and I love kind of exploring that. So it’s like any environment. People write billionaire romance, and they like that high pressure of being a CEO and sort of, or mafia. I just like baseball diamonds and football fields.

LAUREN GILGER: It’s just your thing, your setting.

GINGER SCOTT: Yeah, yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so your latest book is a little different, not in the sense that it’s not sports romance because it is, this one about tennis, right?

GINGER SCOTT: Yep.

LAUREN GILGER: But it went through the traditional publishing process. You did this for the first time?

GINGER SCOTT: I did, yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: How different was it?

GINGER SCOTT: It was very different. I mean, very different, but also some similarities. So I went through Skyscape, which is an Amazon in-house publisher, and they’re incredibly collaborative, which I think when you come from a self-publishing world where you’re used to sort of having your hands on anything, is a really great segue into traditional publishing.

LAUREN GILGER: Sure.

GINGER SCOTT: I turned that book in a year ago. I’m used to sort of churning and kind of working on my own schedule where I probably produce three books a year.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow, yeah.

GINGER SCOTT: And I’m constantly in a cycle of editing, creating, outlining, marketing, editing, creating, outlining, marketing. So that one just sort of went along in the background while I kept up my normal pace. So it was very interesting to kind of go through the different timeline.

LAUREN GILGER: What’s next for you? You going to keep this going? Are you going to try a new genre anytime?

GINGER SCOTT: Oh gosh, that’s a good loaded question. Yes, I’m definitely going to keep this going. My husband always jokes, he’s like, “You know you’re our retirement plan, right?” Yes, yes, I’m going to keep writing until I can’t, the fingers can’t touch the keyboard anymore or dictation falls apart.

I have so many stories in my head, and I’m constantly thinking of new ones. And it’s not always sports. It’s usually, we joke, me and my friends, that even if I wrote a werewolf romance, somehow he would also be a quarterback.

LAUREN GILGER: [Laughter]

GINGER SCOTT: That’s sort of my thing. But I’ve written rock star romances, and I’ve done some that are just contemporary adult romances before as well. It’s just sort of what story calls to me and kind of how it comes out.

LAUREN GILGER: What’s next?

GINGER SCOTT: Right now, I am in the middle of finishing a baseball series. It’s a six-book series. It’s called “The Boys of Sweetwater Springs,” and it is small-town, minor league baseball, and each book is a standalone, but they’re all connected. It’s different players in the team, and they’re all at different stages in their careers, and there’s the characters in the small town, and there’s the woman who owns her daddy’s bar that she’s keeping going, and just all sorts of havoc and crazy fun, and I have two books left to finish that will come out in 2027.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, well, lots to watch for. Ginger Scott, USA Today, Wall Street Journal bestselling author. The new book is “Break Point.” Ginger, thank you so much for coming in. I really appreciate it.

GINGER SCOTT: Oh, my pleasure.