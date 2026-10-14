This ASU Ph.D. student's goal is to be an astronaut. Her first stop? Arkansas

MARK BRODIE: My next guest wants to be an astronaut and go into space, but first, she did maybe the next best thing.

Hailey Nelson is a Ph.D. student in astrophysics at Arizona State University. This summer, she spent more than a week living in isolation in Arkansas simulating a mission to Mars as an analog astronaut. She was one of six students who did this, as well as more than 30 others who worked at a mission control center at Georgia Tech.

Nelson stopped by the studio earlier to talk about her experience, and we started with what she learned about herself from it.

HAILEY NELSON: It was so cool, and as someone who wants to be a NASA astronaut, it was so amazing to really go through the motions of what that might be like. It really solidified my desire to become an astronaut, which was pretty solid before, so it was cool to really nail that into the coffin.

It was so cool because we know, obviously, that it’s a simulated mission, we’re on Earth, if something happens, it’ll be OK. But I learned a lot about the way that I interact with my crew, and when we would do EVAs, so those are extravehicular activities where two astronauts would go outside the habitat. So for us, that was going up five flights of stairs in the dark and getting upstairs. And during those times where they’re climbing the stairs, we have no communication.

I was usually monitoring the EVAs, and I was like, “Oh my gosh, are you OK? Please get your comms working soon. I’m worried.” It really showed me how real it felt and how maybe I would react in an actual situation because even though I know it’s not particularly actually dangerous for them, I was still worried, and I was ready to drop everything at a moment’s notice to go help them and do anything our commander said to make sure that all of our astronauts were safe.

MARK BRODIE: It’s interesting because I think for a lot of folks, they think about astronauts and doing that kind of work, and they think about the work, right? They think about the science, the experiments, the observations. They think less maybe about the psychology of it, the interpersonal skills. Was any of that surprising to you when you were in that isolated habitat for as long as you were?

HAILEY NELSON: Yeah, I think I personally wasn’t as affected about the isolation as my crew members were. Just to put it into context, we were both physically isolated in the middle of nowhere Arkansas, locked into the habitat, but also during this time, all communications with ground control, which was based in Georgia Tech, were delayed by 20 minutes, which is about the time delay you would have between Earth and Mars when Mars was at its closest, so it can be even longer than that. For example, if I sent something to ground control, it would take 20 minutes to get there, and then their response would take another 20 minutes to get back to me. So we’re both physically and conversationally isolated.

If something happens, the crew needs to be able to figure it out themselves because we can’t wait 40 minutes. If there’s an oxygen leak in the habitat, you can’t wait 40 minutes to get time to have a response.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, you’ve got to act.

HAILEY NELSON: Yeah, you have to act. A lot of my crew members were really feeling the isolation by Sol 4. We’re not talking to our families, we’re not talking to our friends, we’re literally only talking to each other, and then we have two people with time-delayed communications that we communicated with back at Georgia Tech.

So, we’ve worked really hard on team bonding both before the mission and during the mission so that you don’t feel all the effects of the isolation. So we would take time, and we’d paint together, like I brought watercolors, or we would play card games. We would try and make sure that we were all eating lunch and dinner at the same time so that we can talk with each other instead of just being by ourselves.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so you mentioned that you would like to be an astronaut. What appeals to you about going into space?

HAILEY NELSON: Space is so cool. Obviously I’m biased, but space is so cool, and I think it would be amazing to get to be in space and look down at the Earth or be in Mars, the moon, whatever. But what I think is the most appealing about being an astronaut is what they do in society. An astronaut is such a pillar of inspiration for people across the world. When you think of yourself when you were 5, you probably wanted to be an astronaut at some point, right?

MARK BRODIE: Yeah.

HAILEY NELSON: Having the ability to be in a position where I can inspire people to follow a love for science and learn something new and follow their passions is something that is very valuable to me as a person and something that I hope to do regardless of if I’m an astronaut or not. I think it would be so cool to have the ability to get to share my love for space and change people’s lives, really.

MARK BRODIE: Do you feel like your experience as an analog astronaut gave you any insights into how you would do as an astronaut or the kinds of things maybe you would like to do if you get to go into space?

HAILEY NELSON: Definitely. I was the crew scientist, which means I was in charge of all science experiments that we did during the mission. So we had some rovers that we operated, including one that we teleoperated that was in Bolivia on the salt flats, which was really cool. Then we had some psychological experiments.

And so, on the ISS in an actual space mission, you do hundreds of experiments because there’s such a few number of people that are in those conditions, and obviously that’s the future of humanity right there. It was really cool getting to manage all of those. We had to log them properly. I had to teach the crew how to do EVA logs if I was busy during the time or if I was even on EVA and couldn’t do the log myself, and then I’d come back and check them. It was very reminiscent of how an actual mission would be, and it was so cool as someone who loves science to get to do that, and I hope one day I’ll get to do it on the ISS or on the moon or on Mars or whatever have you.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so what would you like to do in space? Is there a particular place you’d like to go? Do you want to go to the International Space Station? Do you want to go to the moon? Do you want to go to Mars? Somewhere else?

HAILEY NELSON: I would go anywhere they ask. I would literally go anywhere. It’s really cool with my age and where I’m at in my career that permanent human presence on the moon isn’t far-fetched. That could be me. I could be going there building a space station around the moon.

It’s even not that far-fetched in my opinion, some people disagree, that Mars isn’t out of sight at this point. I could be going to Mars, which would be really cool. It’s a long mission, but I think it’s worth it. I care about human space exploration, I care about space exploration in general. My whole research is essentially boiled down to looking for aliens, so if I can go to Mars and study the surface samples, that could change a lot for us back here on Earth.

MARK BRODIE: It kind of sounds like if there were a real-life "Project Hail Mary," you would volunteer for that.

HAILEY NELSON: 100%. 100%.

MARK BRODIE: Do you picture yourself on the launch pad there, in the uniform holding the helmet, getting ready to walk onto a space shuttle?

HAILEY NELSON: I definitely could, and especially now that I’ve done the analog mission, and I have my flight suit, and I’ve worn the helmets, all the gear, it seems like it’s possible, which is so cool because I’ve worked really hard for a really long time, and I’m going to continue to work hard, but this can be my future.

MARK BRODIE: That’s Hailey Nelson, an astrophysics Ph.D. student at ASU and analog astronaut. More of our conversation in just a moment.

Hailey Nelson / Courtesy Hailey Nelson’s flight jacket.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning. It’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

Let’s return now to my conversation with Hailey Nelson, a Ph.D. student in astrophysics at ASU. She spent more than a week this summer as an analog astronaut simulating a mission to Mars, and I asked if there was anything that surprised her during her time doing that.

HAILEY NELSON: It was interesting. Our commander, Amanda Galloway, put it really well, where she said astronauts are doing the most open exploration, right? They’re exploring things that we’ve never even heard of before, but at the same time, they also have less autonomy than the normal person. We don’t decide when we do anything during our day. We don’t decide what we eat. We don’t decide when we eat. We do two hours of exercise a day, we don’t decide what our exercise is, you know?

Even though we’re on this forefront of exploration, we’re also losing parts of what a lot of people consider to be humanity while we’re doing it, which I think is a really interesting perspective and was something that I think we all kind of struggled with because for the past, for me 23 years, I’ve fed myself, and I’ve said, “OK, I want to go draw right now. I’m going to go do that.”

MARK BRODIE: Yeah.

HAILEY NELSON: That was really interesting to just kind of experience. Along those same lines, we also all work together in different parts, and there was always unexpected things that were happening. During the time that we were in the habitat for those 10 days, mission control would inject mals, or malfunctions. So they’d be like, “OK, it’s 4 a.m., your oxygen’s failing, everyone needs to get up, and you need to go do this.”

MARK BRODIE: Testing worst-case scenario kind of things.

HAILEY NELSON: Yeah. So we’re awake from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. doing math trying to figure out how to fix this, and then we have to go back to sleep.

MARK BRODIE: I have to bring up the fact that being an astronaut comes with some dangers, right? Do you think about the possibilities of things that could go wrong if you’re in space?

HAILEY NELSON: Definitely. I personally find it worth it, so Mom, if you’re listening to this, don’t listen right now. Even if the chances right now of death in space exploration are actually very low, and NASA and other space agencies do everything they can to make these spacecraft as safe as possible. When you think about it’s a billion dollars for this, the materials themselves don’t actually cost that much money.

They’re usually pretty similar to the materials we actually use here on Earth, but they’re double, triple, quadruple-checked to make sure that they’re OK for human spaceflight because the priority is always keeping the crew safe. So even if there was a higher chance of injury, I would still go because it is so important to me. But luckily there isn’t because there are so many people who are focused on making this safe.

MARK BRODIE: Do you have a goal in terms of by when you would like to be in space, or just whenever it happens is great?

HAILEY NELSON: Whenever it happens is great. I am eligible in 2029. They usually open up every few years for applications, so I’m just going to apply until I get it. I’d like to do it before I die, but if it’s when I’m 26 or if it’s when I’m 35, I’ll make it work.

MARK BRODIE: And you do have other aspirations, we should point out. Obviously going to space seems like a big, maybe the biggest one, but there are other things you’d like to do here on Earth, right?

HAILEY NELSON: Yes, definitely. I’m getting my Ph.D. right now. I’ll graduate around 2030 or 2031 with my doctorate degree, so then I will be Dr. Hailey Nelson, which is really exciting. After that, in this field, you typically will get two postdocs. After that, I’ll apply to be a professor. I really love teaching, and I want to do research. So I’m just going to keep continuing that path and sharing my love for science, doing cool science, and then hopefully one day I will be an astronaut, and I’ll go do that and come back and pick up where I left off.

MARK BRODIE: What do you think would be the coolest thing about being in space?

HAILEY NELSON: Oh, I just think looking at the Earth or the planets and just, it’s so beautiful. I got into astronomy because of all the pretty pictures, and then I ended up in theory, so all I do is look at a black line on a white piece of paper, and I don’t look at any cool pictures.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, you’re doing like calculations and stuff, right?

HAILEY NELSON: Yeah. But I just think it’s so beautiful. What is so amazing about space is, as we were saying earlier, a lot of people wanted to be an astronaut when they were 5. Almost everyone across the world has looked up at the sky at some point and wondered what is out there. It brings people together.

I’ve met people from all over the world who have an interest in astronomy. Maybe they’re not doing it, but they’ve been interested in it before. It’s something that brings us together as a species, as humans. I think that getting to actually go there and look at the stuff that I’ve been dreaming of since I was little would be so cool.

MARK BRODIE: So you are somebody who from a very young age wanted to do this. When you went through your as a kid, “I want to be an astronaut” phase, that’s just stuck with you.

HAILEY NELSON: Yes and no, actually. I kind of, like most kids do, flopped around like what I wanted to do. My dad is very interested in astronomy, and so when I was growing up, we would look at the Astronomy Picture of the Day every single night before I went to bed. As I got older, I wanted to do forensics and forensic psychology, and then when I was in high school, I decided that wasn’t really for me. So I was like, “OK, what could I do?”

I thought about that, and I thought about what I wanted my future to look like because I believe at any point in your life, but especially in high school, there are so many doors available to you, and you can pick any of them you want. When you’re in high school, you haven’t committed to anything. If you want to be an astronaut, that’s totally possible. If you want to be a doctor, go do it.

So I was at that point where I hadn’t decided on anything on paper, so I was like, “OK, well, I’m going to do it. What needs to happen to make this my reality?” So I did it, and it’s been so amazing, and my parents and my family have been so supportive. It’s funny, my dad will text me questions. He’s like, “What do you think about this? I think that this model for the asteroid belt makes sense except it’s a little too densely populated in fact.” I was like, “Where are you learning this? These are really good questions.” So it’s so awesome to get to talk about it with people.

MARK BRODIE: That’s very cool. All right, that is Hailey Nelson, a Ph.D. student in astrophysics at ASU, potential future astronaut as well. Hailey, thanks so much for the conversation.

HAILEY NELSON: Thank you for having me.