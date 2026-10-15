Here's who showed up to Trump's Bullhead City rally — and who stayed home

MARK BRODIE: President Trump rallied supporters in Bullhead City [on Wednesday] as part of his campaign to build enthusiasm with the midterms just a few weeks away. The president has also stumped this week in Alaska and Montana, and is scheduled to go to North Carolina and Kansas next week.

Some of the GOP candidates on the ballot in Arizona also took the stage yesterday — but not all of them. And with me now to talk more about who was there and who wasn’t is KJZZ’s Camryn Sanchez from the Politics Desk. Good morning, Camryn.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Good morning.

Elections Trump doesn't mention competitive congressional candidates in Arizona rally President Donald Trump held a rally Wednesday in Mohave County to stump for Republicans on the ballot, but he didn’t shout out either of the GOP nominees running in Arizona’s competitive congressional races.

MARK BRODIE: So, what did the president have to say?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: He said a lot. He kind of makes long speeches. But the main reason that he’s doing all this is this campaign tour, as you mentioned, ahead of the midterms. So he was there to stump for largely gubernatorial candidate Andy Biggs — that’s the Republican nominee — and some of Arizona’s other candidates, and a couple of Nevada candidates as well, but we won’t get into that.

MARK BRODIE: Close on the border there, yeah. So Andy Biggs was there, he spoke. What did he have to say?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Andy Biggs was there and he spoke very effusively. He said, you know, he’s going to be the governor to get things done, that he’s going to basically make Arizona more affordable, bring back the American Dream, etc., etc. His running mate, Sine Kerr, also had a little speech, and the secretary of state candidate, Alexander Kolodin, was on the stage as well.

MARK BRODIE: And what did Kolodin talk about?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Kolodin, also very energetically, spoke against his opponent, which is Adrian Fontes, the incumbent Democratic secretary of state. He said he’s going to get transparency and secure election results back, kind of indicating that that’s not what we have right now.

MARK BRODIE: So how much of what those candidates talked about had to do with the person for whom the rally was held? Like, did they talk about Donald Trump?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Not so much, but obviously it’s very much the Trump show. Like, people come to see Trump, and Trump is there telling people to vote as if he’s on the ballot — something that we’ve heard him say before.

I think what was notable to a lot of us reporters is that Juan Ciscomani and Jay Feely — who are the candidates in the most competitive congressional races in the state — did not come, and that Trump did not mention them. He also didn’t mention attorney general candidate Warren Petersen.

MARK BRODIE: Do we have a sense as to why Feely and Ciscomani didn’t go?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Yeah. Feely didn’t respond to my request for comment, but he did have some social media posts indicating that he was at an event. Ciscomani’s team did respond and they said, “Oh, you know, we couldn’t go because he was busy in the district all day that day going to events.”

But yeah, Trump didn’t mention them, and as Trump said himself, he’s there to stump for Biggs and stump for congressmen in competitive races, and those are our two most competitive races. So it struck me as kind of a glaring omission.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, it is interesting if, you know, those are the two most competitive districts. Obviously, they’re far away from Bullhead City, but, you know —

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Everything’s far.

MARK BRODIE: A lot of things are far from Bullhead City, with all due respect to the fine folks of Bullhead City. So, Camryn, I’m curious about sort of this juxtaposition. As you reported not that long ago, there have been a number of candidates in Arizona who have been, let’s say, changing their websites and changing sort of how they talk about the president, especially, you know, now those that were campaigning with him yesterday in northwestern Arizona. How is that going?

Elections AZ Republican candidates in competitive races remove Trump, Turning Point mentions from websites Many Republicans running in competitive races in Arizona touted their relationships with President Donald Trump in the primary election but have quietly minimized that affiliation on their campaign websites heading into the general election.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Yeah, I took a look at those campaign websites and how they’ve changed as they were ahead of the primary election and as they are now ahead of the general election. And it’s what you said, which is that a lot of candidates have minimized mentions or images of Trump and/or Turning Point USA, or even changed some of their language to be less, I would say, conservative and come across as more moderate, because that’s part of the game of Arizona elections.

Here in a swing state, you have to come across as more like red meat ra-ra for your base in the primary, and then you have to turn into a different person sort of going into the general election to make sure you can still get those independent voters and hopefully hold on to the base voters that you have in your own party.

MARK BRODIE: How are those changes — like, how are voters potentially seeing those? Like, is it very obvious where websites used to have Donald Trump plastered all over them and now they don’t?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: I mean, but how would voters know that unless they had the websites memorized, right? So I don’t know — I don’t think voters would necessarily be surprised to hear that candidates are acting more moderate. And I think for some of these folks, like Andy Biggs for example, he is very much associated with Trump, and there’s no way to separate that. And he’s obviously leaning into it by attending this rally and having so much stage time.

MARK BRODIE: I assume the president didn’t bring any of that up, right? That these candidates maybe took references to him off their website and here they are campaigning with him on stage.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: No, he did not mention that.

MARK BRODIE: So did the president have anything specific to say about races here in Arizona? I mean, you mentioned some of the issues that he talked about that are sort of his greatest hits from wherever he goes. Anything specific to Arizona he talked about?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Yeah, I mean he definitely took some time to bash Katie Hobbs, who’s our incumbent governor, obviously. But he also said this thing that kind of strikes me as interesting when we’ve got him in office as the president of the United States and her in office simultaneously as the governor of Arizona, where he said both that Arizona’s economy is booming — I think thanks to him is what he’s saying — but also that Arizona is like a hellish place to live because of Katie Hobbs.

So I guess it’s for voters in the crowd to decide if their lives are really, really great because of Trump or really, really horrible because of Katie Hobbs — or perhaps pick and choose different aspects of your life to blame.

MARK BRODIE: Have any of the candidates whose websites you looked at, like, have they said anything about why they’ve maybe removed references to the president or photos of the president or mentions of his endorsement?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Yeah, Kolodin, who spoke at this rally, didn’t respond to my request for comment about why he removed so many Trump references from his website.

Biggs did, though. He said that his logo, for example — his little campaign logo, which is like an image of the state and it says “Biggs” on it — it used to have “Trump Endorsed” across the top. Now it doesn’t, but it does have Kerr, his running mate’s name, added to it. And his campaign was like, “Well, it just didn’t fit. It was too clunky.” Which may be the case.

Other candidates, they have more subtle changes, like Feely’s website, for example. It used to be that when you clicked on it, there was this big pop-up of Trump’s face and it said “Trump Endorsed.” And now when you click on that section of the website, the pop-up doesn’t come up anymore.

But websites also change. You can change pop-ups and things as your endorsements change, or as you go through the campaign and you find other stuff you want to add. I mean, you have plausible deniability, right?

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right, that is KJZZ’s Camryn Sanchez from the politics desk. Thanks, Camryn.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Thank you.