New SMoCA exhibit aims to change how we feel about the Valley landscape

MARK BRODIE: A new exhibit at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art takes a closer look at the Sonoran Desert. “Desert Perspectives” includes pieces old and new, some of which include parts of the desert landscape itself.

Keshia Turley is assistant curator at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and the curator of the show. When I visited SMoCA recently to talk to her about it, we started with what was the inspiration behind the exhibition.

KESHIA TURLEY: The premise behind it is really the representation of this region in the landscape and where artists have taken that, how artists have responded to it. I was very interested kind of to kick off the idea of the exhibition in what it means when we have the kind of this long history of idealizing the landscape through artwork. What does it mean in today’s world when we are continually developing that landscape and changing that landscape?

There’s kind of an iconic painting within the exhibition that was the kind of impetus for this exhibition, which is Lon Megargee’s “Camelback Mountain” scene, that shows a depiction of Camelback Mountain from the 1920s that is obviously vastly different from the Camelback Mountain that we see today.

And so we have that record of that landscape, but what does it mean when that landscape is so vastly different and it really no longer exists? That picture of what it is or that painting of what it is no longer exists. And so for me, I was really interested in kind of this tension point and this juxtaposition between the kind of idealism of this landscape and our want to preserve that, but the realities of actually occupying this landscape and continually changing it, and also how artists are responding to that.

MARK BRODIE: Well, it’s particularly interesting, I think, because you can see, as you reference, a painting like from Lon Megargee from the ’20s, and there’s some stuff from the early part of the 20th century and also stuff that’s brand new.

David Blakeman / Courtesy Keshia Turley

KESHIA TURLEY: Yeah, we have so many new responses. The exhibition is structured to continue throughout the year. And because it’s up for a year, there are going to be three different rotations of collection work within the space, so three different perspectives on this desert and this region.

And within that, there are anchor points to the exhibition which are contemporary responses to this landscape and to the desert. So we have artists like Jen Urso, which I know is somebody who’s been on The Show in the past, an artist who’s been on The Show in the past. And her kind of representation of working through this durational performance in her yard for three years, just on the premise, this idea of what happens when we leave land to itself?

And so juxtaposing kind of her really embodied response to the landscape with these older, kind of more historic works, it’s really interesting. It brings these works into a totally new conversation. And for me, it kind of places the collection more as like a living archive rather than just kind of a repository for objects. It’s a way for us to continue to have new conversations around the work in our collection in a more contemporary context.

MARK BRODIE: Do you think that by juxtaposing some of the pieces from your collection that I assume have been on display before with pieces that are new or maybe haven’t been on display before, do you expect that maybe you and others will see the pieces that you’ve seen a hundred times before differently?

KESHIA TURLEY: I hope so. That is really what I hope the most from this exhibition. I hope that people take something very new from it. I hope people take a new perspective from work maybe they have already seen before in other contexts and see it in a new light.

MARK BRODIE: I also wonder if there’s a hope that people who come to see this will see this place in a different light, will see the Valley, see the Sonoran Desert somewhat differently.

KESHIA TURLEY: Absolutely. I think that obviously we have a long history of kind of an outward perspective of what this region means. It’s very different to us, the people who live in this space and who know this space best.

And so I hope that it makes people want to maybe go outside, appreciate the landscape a little bit more, think a little bit more about how we’re altering the landscape, the sustainability of what we’re doing to the landscape, but also in preserving that landscape for future generations that come after us.

David Blakeman / Courtesy "Morning After the Rain" by Ed Mell at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.

MARK BRODIE: And you have like pieces of the landscape as part of this exhibit, right? There are pieces that include parts of the Sonoran Desert landscape, right?

KESHIA TURLEY: That’s correct. We have actually several pieces that include parts of the desert landscape. And actually a really interesting piece within the collection is actually by artist James Perkins. He’s actually an artist that is from New York, but he came specifically to this landscape to kind of do a new experimental take on his own practice. He’s a land artist, and he buries a lot of his pieces.

And so he came to the iconic Cattle Track Compound. ... He has these large pieces of silk that he buries in the dirt, and he sees the landscape as an active collaborator. So on that piece, you’ll see obviously dirt from the landscape, but also some pieces that are left behind from a lot of our fauna that comes. So coyotes visited, javelinas visited and kind of disrupted his pieces.

And so it’s really interesting to see kind of artists who are utilizing the landscape to create their work in a very different way from say somebody like Ed Mell or Lon Megargee who use paint to depict the landscape.

MARK BRODIE: Is there a way, do you think, to sort of re-idealize this area? I mean obviously, in the early part of the 20th century, as you referenced when we were walking through the exhibition, the goal was to get people to come here, to explore and move to the West because most people hadn’t seen it and certainly hadn’t been here.

So I wonder: Is there a way to sort of re-idealize this place, maybe in a more realistic way through this art?

KESHIA TURLEY: You know, I think that’s up to us. I think that’s up to interpretation. I think it’s one of those things where we’re at the crux of just that question. What does it mean to fall in love with this landscape, to fall in love with this place? What does it mean, how long can we sustain living in this landscape? And the want to continue to live here.

I live here, I’ve grown up here, and it is home to me like it’s home to so many others. And so I think that is, we’re at the kind of beginning point of that question. We obviously do have a long kind of this cinematic Western mythos of what this landscape is, but how is it recontextualized today and what does it mean to us today? That’s a really good question. I don't know if I can answer that.

David Blakeman / Courtesy The "Desert Perspectives" exhibit at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.

MARK BRODIE: So in the process of putting this exhibition together, putting it up in the space, has it made you think about or see this place differently?

KESHIA TURLEY: I think it’s made me re-fall in love with this place in some ways. I think there is so much love that the artists put into their work, and so much of themselves that they put into this work. And the fact that they are choosing the landscape as a subject, I think speaks so much. And I think it makes me re-appreciate the landscape myself.

MARK BRODIE: What do you hope that people who come to see this take away from it and maybe think about on their own?

KESHIA TURLEY: I hope that people take away a new appreciation for the landscape that surrounds them. I hope that it helps them think a little bit about not only the history of this space that we live, but the future of it as well.

MARK BRODIE: Keshia Turley is assistant curator at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. The exhibit, called “Desert Perspectives,” will be on display through early September of next year.