The monarch butterfly could be added to endangered species list in 2030

MARK BRODIE: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has agreed to determine if it will list the monarch butterfly on the endangered species list by June 2030. That follows a lawsuit from the Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity after the listing decision was delayed from this past December.

The organization says there are 80% fewer monarchs now than in the 1990s, which warrants federal protection.

With me to talk more about this is Katy Prudic, an associate professor and associate director in the School of Natural Resources and the Environment at the University of Arizona. And Katy, what are your thoughts on whether or not these butterflies should be listed?

KATY PRUDIC: Oh, this is always tricky, right, Mark? So you are estimating what is happening now in the future, like because you can’t go out and observe every single monarch that is out there. You have to sort of estimate that with the best possible tools you can. And I think that has — a lot of people have spent, with, you know, and they have incredible expertise, spent time thinking about that and estimating as best as they can.

But the big — I think the big trouble is that like, this is a weird animal compared to most other animals that have been listed in the past. So it goes across three countries, a complete continent in terms of its life cycle. It doesn’t migrate as a single generation, right? So it takes multiple generations to complete the migration pathway. That’s also complicated. And you’re living in a world where its major threat, which is climate change, is sort of hard to prognosticate. What’s going to happen?

So I think it’s really hard, and I think we need to give ourselves all sort of grace with that and think about that. My opinion is is that it definitely is worthy of consideration, and I trust the process to make the right designation.

MARK BRODIE: I want to ask you about one of the things you just said in terms of like, you can’t go out and count every single monarch butterfly. I would think that it’s pretty tricky. Like, by their nature, they’re kind of all over the place. Like, how do you even go about estimating how many of them there are?

KATY PRUDIC: Yeah. So there’s a lot of ecological models that we use that are pretty good. And so there’s what we call structured surveys. So there’s a structure where we’re going to sample certain areas, a certain amount of time in a certain way, unified, and that can help us sort of understand what we’re seeing better.

But of course, these things are — they have free will, right? And, you know, one of the things with climate change is that they’re not always going to go back to the same place. In fact, their biology in general, they tend not to go back to the same place because they get hit by various diseases and parasitoids.

It’s a — I hate to use the word trashy, but it’s a little bit of a trashy bug. It’s [LAUGHTER] ... It is moving from place to place. It’s always going to these weedy patches, that’s why I called it trashy, where, you know, parasitoids, predators, diseases can’t find it. And then it moves on, right? So it’s always running from something, basically.

So it makes it really hard to sample and to survey. So yeah, that’s kind of where you’re at with this species. It’s not, you know, it was reliable for a while going back to, you know, or the most reliable places is its overwintering ground. So in Mexico, that is southern — or sort of central Mexico, and then in the western migration pathway, that is the coast range of California.

But, you know, who knows what they’re up to? Like, they could change that they don’t want to roost there anymore, right? They again, they have free will, and the climate conditions are changing.

MARK BRODIE: Right. Well, you talk about sort of the difficulty of predicting where climate change is going, but it seems like most, if not all, of the models are suggesting like it’s not going to get better. So are — when you talk about the difficulty of predicting the future with regard to the monarch butterflies, is it just a matter of like, how many of them might survive depending on how much warmer it gets?

KATY PRUDIC: Right. That’s the idea. And so when you’re always thinking about threatened and endangered status, you’re thinking about a certain population size, a certain number of individuals, right, that really need extra protection or extra management strategies that brings the full force of the federal government to bear on that. And they can distribute that money in a variety of ways.

But yeah, I would want to say, too, I didn’t mention this before, but this particular situation is complicated because you have two migration pathways, one of which is the one that’s probably better known, which is the eastern pathway, which runs from central Mexico all the way up to eastern southern Canada. And then the other one is the western migration, which is the one from the coast range of California into the Great Basin and then back.

That California migration pathway is certainly in trouble. There’s nothing to indicate that it’s doing well. But the eastern pathway is experiencing, I think the estimates is about an 80% decline. But you have to treat the species all as one thing. We can’t conserve by migration pathway. So that makes this complicated, right.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, that’s another complicating factor, right?

KATY PRUDIC: Right, absolutely. And so you’re thinking — you’re looking at the West Coast ones and you’re like, "Oh, this migration pathway needs a lot of help," but there isn’t, you know, quite the mechanisms just to focus on conservation of migration pathways.

MARK BRODIE: So this process, as you know, has been going on for many, many years now. Do you see a need to sort of wrap this up and decide one way or the other what the feds are going to do in the not-too-distant future?

KATY PRUDIC: Oh, always. I think, you know, everybody likes closure, right? Especially after all this effort. I think it started in 2013, 2014, we started this effort, so it’s been a hot minute, right? And having it delayed until 2030 is of course just, it’s, it just feels tiring, especially in this larger moment in the world.

And of course, it will cost more if we delay. If they really — if they need help, it will cost more to delay the intervention. They’ll just — they’ll need more help. It’s sort of like preventive care, right? Same idea here where we want to be able to make sure that, you know, we’re doing what we can, you know, any low-cost intervention is being — that can be really helpful early on doesn’t have to be scaled up to be something more intense later. And I think that’s one reason why you get so many people at the table wanting to help is because they also don’t want to have those — those bigger impacts in their operations, right?

MARK BRODIE: At this point, though, I mean, would the interventions be low-cost given how long this has already been taking?

KATY PRUDIC: I think they could be. Yeah, still I think there’s sort of like, you know, changing, you know, what you plant on the side of a road when you’ve got like a transportation question, right, for erosion control, mowing schedules on the side of a road are also things that we’ve definitely worked with with the Department of Transportation — when to mow, when not to mow. You’re balancing that, of course, with sort of fire management, right?

Yeah, you’d be amazed at what sort of simple things can happen. And again, it’s sort of creating, you know, reducing the threats to the animal. So planting more milkweed, planting more nectar flowers, planting them in places that might be a little bit cooler, right? So attracting them to those cooler areas where they’re more likely to survive, having good overnight roosting places where nobody’s going to eat them, all sorts of things.

MARK BRODIE: All right. Katy, thanks so much for the conversation. I really appreciate it.

KATY PRUDIC: Absolutely, Mark.

MARK BRODIE: Katy Prudic is an associate professor and associate director at the School of Natural Resources and the Environment at the University of Arizona.