Thousands of refugees lost healthcare. This Arizona agency helping them is feeling the impact

LAUREN GILGER: Thousands of refugees in the U.S. lost their healthcare a few weeks ago. The move came as part of broader changes to Medicaid that took effect on Oct. 1 that could end up stripping millions of their coverage.

Here in Arizona, as our colleague Katherine Davis-Young has reported, even refugee kids are losing access to healthcare.

This latest hit to refugees comes as the Trump administration has slashed the number of refugees admitted into the country dramatically. This year, they’re on track to hit an historic low. Right now, there are 17,500 spots — the lowest final refugee ceiling set by the president since the resettlement program began.

Arizona has for a long time been one of the leading states for refugee resettlement, but now with the numbers cut so low, refugees in our state and the resettlement agencies that are built up to help them adjust are feeling the impact.

Bobby Ghisolfo is president and CEO of the nonprofit Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest, which has been resettling refugees across our state since 1970. He came into our studios recently to tell me more about it.

BOBBY GHISOLFO: We have a state that is so open to these individuals, and now things are — things have and are continuing to change for them, too.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So let’s talk about that change. I mean, if we talk about Arizona as kind of a stronghold of refugee services, I think a lot of people will think of like, you know, the Lost Boys of the Sudan. There are some communities here that people know about. But I think in general, this kind of gets wrapped up in a broader immigration narrative. Is that a challenge for you and your organization in terms of differentiating for folks what is a refugee versus what is an immigrant?

BOBBY GHISOLFO: You know, that’s one of the things that we talk a lot about. There’s a wide brush that is shared of refugees, asylum seekers and individuals that are undocumented or here illegally. And I think that’s one of the things is the refugees and asylum seekers, they have raised their hand in other countries to say, "Hey, look, I need to find safety in another country." They didn’t choose to come to the United States. The United States was chosen for them.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. There’s an international refugee process, right?

BOBBY GHISOLFO: That’s right. That’s right. And they literally come here with two bags, you know, and that’s it. That’s all they have. And they don’t know where they’re going until they get to the airport usually, and they’re told, "This is where you’re going to go, and you’re going to Phoenix, Arizona, and welcome to the 115 degree weather."

LAUREN GILGER: Right. And here you are, right? Which I’m sure can be a shock for some people.

BOBBY GHISOLFO: That’s right.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So this, unlike many industries, right, in the work that you do in nonprofit work, is very dictated by the policies of the federal government, and has been very impacted by the policies of the Trump administration, which has cut the cap on refugees coming into this country down by a whole lot over the last several years. Talk a little bit about just the numbers.

BOBBY GHISOLFO: Yeah. I would say we’re probably seeing a decrease of anywhere between 80 to 90% of individuals coming in to the state of Arizona. Last year for fiscal year '25-26, the Trump administration had stated 17,000-18,000 people could come into the United States of America. Last year in Phoenix, we only saw 58 individuals come from South Africa.

So those numbers compared to what we were seeing back in 2022, 2023, we were seeing thousands of individuals coming into this country looking for a better life. And now we have 58 individuals that have entered into America here in Phoenix from South Africa.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. And refugees are highly vetted before they come to this country, right?

BOBBY GHISOLFO: Absolutely.

LAUREN GILGER: But I mean, it’s still a brand new country and they’re coming from really, really difficult situations often. Give us a sense of kind of the breadth of trauma that a lot of these folks have probably experienced.

BOBBY GHISOLFO: You know, we were working with some individuals that were coming from Ukraine and things along those lines. And, you know, they’re coming from a war-torn area, you know? And so trauma every single day — waking up in the morning, not sure whether or not you’re going to be alive, if you’re going to have a place to live. So there’s a lot of PTSD that a lot of these individuals deal with when they’re coming here.

Even though things are rough here, they’re not as bad as the countries that they’re coming from. And yes, they see that there’s challenges. Yes, they see that there’s a lot of things that we may not be doing right politically, but it’s better than where they were coming from and they’re grateful to be here. And I think that’s the one thing that even the individuals that have entered into the country the last two or three years are still coming here because they want a better life.

But when policies are changed midstream, that’s where the real challenges come in. You know, they came here under one premise, saying, "I was going to get this, I’m going to get this, and I’m going to get this." In the middle of them being here for a year or two, everything changes. They don’t get the additional funding, they’re losing their medical coverage, and all these other pieces that when they were chosen to come here, that was all promised to them. And when they got here, no more.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So, I mean, first of all, let’s talk about those challenges for the refugees themselves, right? You mentioned lack of medical coverage, funding being cut in terms of support that they receive when they come here because they’re coming, you know, to this place with nothing. I mean, what has that been like for these folks who were promised something?

BOBBY GHISOLFO: I can tell you some of the conversations that I’ve had with individuals is that if they could go back to their country, they would. Now, that — when going back to a country where there’s war-torn, you know, they’re going to be persecuted because of their religious beliefs, that they would rather go back there because at least they know what they’re dealing with. Here, things have been changing so much and so often.

Now, I understand — you know, maybe I don’t understand. I don’t necessarily agree why it’s changing so quickly, because you’re dealing with human lives here and they’ve come here under the premise that, "I’m doing this, I’m following all of the steps that you’ve asked me to do, and now you’re changing it in the middle of it." You know, and when we start talking about medical coverage that majority of these individuals lost October 1, that puts such a huge strain on the entire healthcare system.

So these individuals now, instead of going in for, you know, not feeling well or having a fever and just seeing the doctor, now they’re going to go into the emergency rooms. Now they’re going to put a strain on the rest of the system. And those are things that I just don’t know have really been thought through. And many of the clients are coming to us saying, "OK, well, what are we supposed to do? What are we supposed to do for my children that are sick and now they don’t have the coverage?" And those are things that we’re trying to work through with our clients, but it is extremely challenging.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So, I mean, what do you say to folks who say, "Well, you know, they’ve been here for a while now, they should just get a job and get health insurance, right?"

BOBBY GHISOLFO: Yeah. Well, and I think that’s the whole thing, is once again going back to these individuals that are here trying to assimilate into our country, to get them a job, it isn’t just as easy as going out to McDonald’s or going out to Circle K and trying to find a role. They have to understand what they’re actually doing.

And many of these individuals that are coming from other countries are very highly educated, had very great jobs in the countries that they were, but those certificates do not necessarily transfer into the United States. So they’re starting at ground zero.

LAUREN GILGER: Doctors, lawyers, things like that, yeah.

BOBBY GHISOLFO: Exactly. And part of the other challenge is because there is such a target put on refugees, asylums and undocumented individuals, there are many employers that don’t want to hire these individuals because they don’t have their green cards and things along those lines. Well, there is a two-year backlog now to get your green card when it should be taking three to four months to get that process done.

So there’s so many different things that are wrong with the system right now that we’re trying to work through. I can tell you we’re doing a lot of work with other nonprofits trying to help them that also offer medical coverage or funds, you know, that they received to help individuals out in the community that need medical assistance. But also, the longer plan is to help them become sustainable on their own, get their workforce development skills up, find them a job to where they can have employee coverage, you know, for them.

But then you’re even looking at 90 days after that after they start a new job. So it just prolongs it even longer. And the thing is, is that we weren’t given, you know, years to figure this out for these individuals. We had to figure it out within months, and we’re doing the best that we can to help these individuals, but there’s still a lot of work to be done ahead of us.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. OK, so that’s the refugee side of it. What about the organizational side of it? Like, what is this doing to your organization and the work that you’ve done here for a very long time?

BOBBY GHISOLFO: You know, I can tell you we have a lot of individuals that are scared. Many of the individuals that work at Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest were refugees and asylum seekers, and now they’re working for us. So they understand firsthand what these individuals have gone through. And I can tell you a lot of individuals within probably the last three weeks, because of the challenges that have been rolled out with the medical piece, we’ve lost anywhere between seven to 10 individuals because they know that changes are coming and they’re trying to get out in front of it and find more secure employment.

LAUREN GILGER: Bobby, what if in a couple of years, administrations change hands in Washington, you have someone come in and turn this back around, bump those numbers way back up?

BOBBY GHISOLFO: Yeah. Well, and then we’re going to have to scale up, because, you know, at one point, you know, we had several, you know, I would say probably close to 90 to 100 individuals within our refugee and immigration services. We’re half of that right now. And if we continue down the road that we’re going right now with only 50 to 60 individuals entering the country each year, we’ll probably be down to 25 people within our team.

Now, if they scale it up and say, "OK, Arizona, you’re going to start receiving thousands. Lutheran Social Services, you’re going to receive anywhere between 1,500 to 2,000 people," it’s going to take us months to scale back up to actually deliver those services. So then what ends up happening is you have new arrivals that are coming in that are waiting for these services to be delivered to them, and then we won’t have the staff to absolutely serve them.

So I think there’s a lot of challenges with planning and trying to anticipate, and things just keep on changing. And I think, you know, the administration is trying to figure out what they’re doing, but I think they forget at times that there’s an end user and a human being at the end of the line that is feeling the indecisions and the impact of some of the decisions that are being made.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. We’ll leave it there. That is Bobby Ghisolfo, president and CEO of Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest, joining us to talk about refugees here in Arizona. Bobby, thank you very much for coming in. Appreciate it.

BOBBY GHISOLFO: Thank you. I appreciate your time.