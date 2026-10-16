SOAPBOX: Fall reminds comic Anwar Newton of Mom's big night at Bingo World

LAUREN GILGER: For most people, fall means crunchy leaves and hot apple cider. But for Valley comic and writer Anwar Newton, the season conjures some very different memories.

Here's Newton with the latest in our SOAPBOX essay collection.

ANWAR NEWTON: Fall has always felt like the beginning to me. Fall signaled the start of the school year. Fall was the harbinger of all the good holidays. Until autumn rolls around, you’re kind of stuck with the duller holidays. Easter never meant an extra day off and July 4 seldom picked off two school days the way Thanksgiving always did. Ironically, New Year’s Day always felt like the end of all the fun. My mother didn’t feel the same way. To her, fall meant spending a lot of money and surviving until a tax refund saved her from drowning in January.

To Mom, fall meant new bookbags, new clothes, and a full page of school supplies she’d have to go to the mall to get, which meant taking two buses to get there. Fall meant another bed sheet would get holes cut into it to be a ghost costume for Halloween. Which meant another two-bus trip to the mall to get new sheets. And don’t even mention Christmas. I couldn’t remember how many of those were “postponed” with an IOU given to Mom’s four children, redeemable on our birthdays next year.

My mother’s mood was moodier in autumn. Late nights returning home empty handed from Bingo World felt heavier. Not winning at the bingo hall in the fall meant the holidays would be … quieter. That her paycheck had been gambled away. Again. Most Friday and Saturday nights, Mom would creep slowly through the front door at midnight, her timid demeanor trying to conceal her loud secret from us. The secret being that we’d skip Christmas this year. Again.

One night, Mom left for Bingo World without the house key, which meant one of us had to stay up to let her back in the house. Soon after, my sister found the key and decided she didn’t want to stay up late waiting to unlock the door. She would leave the key in the mailbox and leave a sign on the front door that said “MOM THE KEY IS IN THE MAILBOX.” I remember thinking the idea was bad. I said as much. But the sign went on the door, the key went in the mailbox, and we all went to sleep at 9 o'clock sharp, our bodies scattered on the couch and floor under the glow of the television still on.

We were awoken at midnight by my mother’s errant nudges.

“Where’s the TV?” she remarked.

Groggy, we looked around.

“Where’s the stereo?” she followed up.

We shuffled through the two-bedroom flat, searching.

“The Nintendo is gone, too,” Mom says, starting to realize what has happened. “Someone came in here and stole all the stuff while you guys were sleeping!”

She was right. Someone walked by, saw the sign, grabbed the key, and had the gall to step over us while we slumbered, robbing us blind. My mother was defeated. Relieved that none of us woke up while it was happening. Who knows what the thieves would have done if we saw them? But still, defeated. She had won $1,000 at Bingo World that night.