Mesa's 1st new library in 30 years wins global design award

LAUREN GILGER: Mesa has a new library and its innovative design is making a splash around the globe. It just won the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions James Bennett Public Library of the Year award. Past winners include major libraries in places like Beijing, Spain, Norway, the Netherlands.

The team behind Mesa’s new Gateway Library flew to Busan, South Korea, to accept the award, and it was a real full-circle moment for at least one of them.

Architect Kevin Kolden was behind the design, and he grew up in Mesa, going to Mesa public libraries. He is an associate principal architect with Richärd Kennedy Architects, and he came into our studios recently alongside Mesa Public Library Director Polly Bonnett to tell me more about it.

KEVIN KOLDEN: When I was growing up, the last library that was built was Red Mountain Library, and I just remember going there, checking out almost everything I could get my hands on, and then 25 years later getting the call to work on the new branch library in Gateway. Having that local connection to the city was a great thing to know what kind of the community needs and how can we best respond to those given the context.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So, Polly, you have been with Mesa public libraries for a very long time, and it’s been a very long time, I understand, since there’s been a new library there, right?

POLLY BONNETT: Right. Yeah, this is our first library in 30 years, and I’ve had the opportunity to work at all of our libraries, so it was really fun to take the best of what our residents appreciate from all of our branches and think a little bit differently about this new branch, how our services are evolving, how library services are being reimagined nationally, here locally, and internationally as well, how we can continue to evolve what the expectations around libraries are.

And we really wanted to meet the needs of all of our residents because we knew that this might be an opportunity for us to showcase how libraries are so impactful to a resident’s life. It really becomes a part of the fabric of our community, and we’ve enjoyed seeing how the response from the community really highlights their interest in a civic space that is a destination like Gateway is.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So that’s interesting. Talk a little bit more about what you just mentioned there, about how the expectations and the uses of libraries are shifting. I mean, obviously, I think there were probably predictions that like books would be obsolete, we don’t even need those, but that’s not the case.

It does seem, though, that libraries are used in different ways. How does that look in real life?

POLLY BONNETT: Well, they are. So the expectation is that we are going to have books. Even though that we are changing and those expectations around what we offer are changing, when we ask our residents what they want from the library, overwhelmingly it’s books.

But also, there’s children spaces. So there’s a lot of interest around how can we provide the best building blocks for early literacy to help our young residents be ready for kindergarten and school. So we really support parents.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s so part of it, though. Like, I don’t think I had been to a library in, I don’t know, like since college until I had kids. And now I go to the library all the time.

POLLY BONNETT: Right, right. Some of the things that we find when we talk to people, it doesn’t matter what age you are, is that the library is a core memory growing up, and kids remember coming with their families or to story time. That’s where they might have discovered a love of reading or a love for a subject, that they might want to be a pilot or a race car driver or an architect who’s using the library. So it really is a place that we believe dreaming begins.

But as far as how our services are changing, we really are a destination. So while we want to encourage discovery, we also want to encourage connection. And we think that the library does play a very important role in community connections and strengthening that sense of belonging that you have in your own community.

LAUREN GILGER: A place to gather, a place to be.

POLLY BONNETT: Right, right. One of our colleagues said it was like a custom home for the community, which I loved that idea.

LAUREN GILGER: So, Kevin, if you’re thinking about a rethinking, essentially, of a library and what it means to a community, how did that manifest itself in the actual design of the building for you?

KEVIN KOLDEN: Yeah. The Eastmark area where Gateway Library is has a farmers market that happens every weekend, and we really took that farmers market idea — and there’s a community garden in the park as well. So we took kind of that farm market idea and expanded that to what could that mean for a library space. And the idea of walking through a space and finding new things to discover.

So rather than walking around and, you know, vegetables or fish or meat, you’re finding books or other materials that the library has on offer. There’s a bunch of things other than books that are on offer, which is really exciting. So actually displaying those things and getting them on display was important in the library.

And then distributing the bookstacks and making them look more like kiosks rather than the traditional tall bookstacks that you used to find in older libraries. We’ve really moved away from that, where bookstacks are lower to deal with reach angles and accessibility concerns as well as visibility in the library.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, so you walk in and you’re not seeing like these floor-to-ceiling stacks of books, but you can see across the whole space essentially, right?

KEVIN KOLDEN: Yeah, which is great for the librarians because they obviously want to keep an eye on everything that’s going on, but also creating a open and inviting space, too.

POLLY BONNETT: We may not be a Starbucks that you often see people working in, but we do act as a third space in our community.

LAUREN GILGER: But less and less anymore, right? This I think is probably something you thought about in the design, Kevin, right? Like is that — I think today especially, drive-thrus are everywhere, we’re kind of all in our cars, often in this city in particular.

And there are fewer and fewer places, it feels like, where you can go and not spend any money and like, you know, be out of your own space, like be in the community, especially when it’s hot. How did you envision that third space element in the design of it?

KEVIN KOLDEN: Yeah, the reading patio on the south side of the library that overlooks the lake is a huge hit. You don’t often see outdoor patios in a lot of libraries because libraries are worried about collections disappearing or whatever. So we had to come up with some — some interesting ways to mitigate that as trying to do that in a way that’s not as obvious as putting a — a fence around the whole thing.

LAUREN GILGER: Is there a way that you think about the design of the building, Kevin, that facilitates people actually talking to one another? Can you do that? Can you make a space more inviting to that for people?

KEVIN KOLDEN: I think it’s about acoustics and providing different areas for people to either sit, different types of seating, like lounge seating versus study tables versus bench seating or large community tables or traditional computer stations. We see libraries as social infrastructure. We invest in streets and parks, but we also see library as infrastructure.

LAUREN GILGER: Infrastructure for community, essentially, then.

KEVIN KOLDEN: Yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so obviously this building has been successful with the community, but it’s also been successful like in the architecture and library world. You won this big award, both of you traveled to Korea to accept it.

Tell us about just the experience of that, right? Like the other kinds of projects that were also up for this award were incredibly diverse and fascinating and — and international, right, from all different countries?

KEVIN KOLDEN: Yeah, it was a great honor to go there. I think a couple years ago, the library that won was the Beijing Public Library, which is like, I think, one of the biggest libraries in the world, like 800,000 square feet, 30 times bigger than our branch library.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. I mean, that’s wild. What’s it like to be like, yes, this little library in little Mesa, Arizona, won this year?

POLLY BONNETT: It’s been incredibly special. And I know when we won, just to be counted among some of these libraries that are doing really amazing things, it’s been such a neat moment to shine a light on Mesa, too. So it was really neat for people to ask us, “Where’s Mesa? And what’s going on there?”

LAUREN GILGER: So let me end with you, Kevin, and a question about what this means to you, right? Like as a kid who went to the Mesa libraries, and now you’re, you know, designing this one that’s brought so much recognition to the city, what did it mean to you to accept that award?

KEVIN KOLDEN: Oh, it was exciting. I mean, it’s kind of what you dream of when you go to architecture school, is someday you’ll get to design your hometown library, so it was super exciting to A) do that, and then B) get international recognition for it,. So it was exciting.

LAUREN GILGER: Pretty good stuff. All right, that is Kevin Kolden and Polly Bonnett joining us to talk about the new Mesa Gateway Library. Thank you both so much for coming in, I really appreciate it.

POLLY BONNETT: Thank you.

KEVIN KOLDEN: Thank you.