New VP of program innovation keeps coming back to Boys & Girls Club of the Valley

MARK BRODIE: We’ve all heard the old line about how you can’t go home again. But for my next guest, that clearly does not apply to one’s work home.

Tomás Stanton is now on his third stint at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. His newest position is the newly created one of vice president of program innovation, which he describes as figuring out how programming can be built to really impact youth.

Stanton’s history with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley goes back to his own childhood. He joins me to talk about this.

And Tomás, you started going there when you were 9. What about the organization has kept you going back?

TOMÁS STANTON: Well, I think, one, it was where all of my friends went, right? The Boys & Girls Clubs are very much a community hub for young people to stay out of trouble. So after school, we would go, we would walk from our school to the Boys & Girls Club.

At this particular time, the branch that I went to was the Gable Branch, and it was a very, very small building. It didn’t have a gymnasium or anything like that.

Eventually that Boys & Girls Club then kind of got a bigger building where it had an indoor gym, which was really big for me. I loved playing sports and basketball and things of that nature.

So, yeah, the club, it really did — I don’t say this as a joke or what I’m supposed to say — it saved my life. Because at the time when I was going to the clubs, this was the ’90s, and in the inner city of Phoenix, there was a lot of drugs and gangs and violence and things of that nature happening outside of the Boys & Girls Club. So this was really a safe space for me to go and explore what it is to be human, and I’m very grateful for that opportunity.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so you’re there as a kid as you’re going to school. Fast-forward a number of years. You’re an adult.

TOMÁS STANTON: Yes.

MARK BRODIE: You have a job.

TOMÁS STANTON: Yes.

MARK BRODIE: You’re kind of on the verge, it sounds like, of losing that job and not quite knowing what to do, and you end up back at the Boys & Girls Clubs.

TOMÁS STANTON: Yeah, absolutely. Yeah, so I had my real estate license. This was 2006. The market crashed in ’08, and I went back to the Boys & Girls Clubs because I didn’t know what to do, right? I was 28 years old at the time, and I started volunteering as a basketball coach, and I just really got re-introduced with the thing that I fell in love with as a young person. Just being there in — and I was at the club that I attended.

MARK BRODIE: The same place.

TOMÁS STANTON: The same place, yeah.

MARK BRODIE: Did it feel the same to be there?

TOMÁS STANTON: It felt the same.

MARK BRODIE: Wow.

TOMÁS STANTON: Which is what was so beautiful about it. And the cool thing, too, is a lot of the guys that I grew up with had kids at this particular point, and their kids were now attending the Boys & Girls Clubs.

MARK BRODIE: Oh, my gosh.

TOMÁS STANTON: Yeah, so I got to be a mentor, and — so just context purposes. I was a little bit of a rough young person. There’s a program at the Boys & Girls Clubs for high-achieving young folks called the Youth of the Year. And whenever somebody says, “Oh, you went to the club as a kid. You must have been a Youth of the Year.” No, I was the kid that got suspended from the club for a month for threatening to blow it up.

It’s a true story. They called my mom. My mom was like, “He doesn’t even know how to make macaroni and cheese. He’s not going to blow the club up,” right? But I got to then come back as an adult and help be the voice for these young people that I thought was missing for me.

MARK BRODIE: Did you expect that that would be the case? Like when you went back to volunteer coach basketball, like did you think, “Oh I enjoyed it here as a kid. Maybe this is something I could be doing going forward”?

TOMÁS STANTON: No, not at all. I was hoping that the real estate market would come back. I didn’t think the Boys & Girls Club was going to be a place where I would build a career. But it just worked out.

MARK BRODIE: So let’s fast-forward again another few years. You’ve been working at the Boys & Girls Clubs. You discover you are super interested in something else, and you leave.

TOMÁS STANTON: Yeah, yeah. So I got into spoken word poetry, very random. And what I realized, a couple of things, was that poetry, specifically spoken word poetry, had become an outlet for me personally.

At this point, I’m like 29 years old, and I never really had a healthy outlet of expression, and poetry became that expression and that outlet for me. And so, naturally, I was at that point running a teen center for the Boys & Girls Clubs, and I started incorporating just lesson plans that helped young people to be able to write poetry and express it.

And that turned into me co-founding a literary arts and youth development organization, which then required my full attention. So I left to pursue being a full-time poet and teaching artist, and that kind of gave birth to my next career move.

MARK BRODIE: Did you find that your time at the Boys & Girls Clubs, maybe that second time when you went back and were starting your career there, did that help you with the poetry and the youth outreach?

TOMÁS STANTON: A hundred percent. Yeah, because what it did was, for me, what connected and still connects at a high level is the importance of creating opportunities for young people to develop into the best, most well-rounded individuals. And that looks different for every young person.

And so for me, being able to participate in poetry as a individual who’s writing and expressing length was really cool, but it just made sense that I was like, “Oh, no, I’m going to also take this and provide it in a program for young people, because why not?”

MARK BRODIE: That kind of sounds like a precursor to what you are doing now in your third go-round with the Boys & Girls Clubs, yeah?

TOMÁS STANTON: Yeah, yeah, absolutely. Yeah, so that stint as being a full-time poet and teaching artist provided me the opportunity to partner and then become an employee of the Mesa Arts Center, and that’s where I’ve been for the last 15 years, creating programs, developing frameworks and infrastructure.

And so now, I’ve gotten to a place where — I went through an arts leadership fellowship program that was taking people like me who was in a director role and assessing their ability to level up to what is called enterprise-ready, or the C-suite. And that opened up my brain to what is potentially next on the horizon.

And so I reached out to the CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs to just have a conversation about what it is to be a CEO, and then that led into what is now this new position of vice president of program innovation.

MARK BRODIE: What is it like for you to now be back there for a third time?

TOMÁS STANTON: It’s a little weird in the best way, right, because so much has changed in 15 years. But there’s also still a handful of people that I remember from when I was there originally.

MARK BRODIE: Really?

TOMÁS STANTON: Yes! Yeah, yeah, my boss, Heather, she was actually my boss when I worked there the first time, but at the club level. She’s now the COO. And so it’s really cool to — to kind of have those relationships that once were very impactful now kind of get a chance to grow in this next chapter.

MARK BRODIE: It’s interesting that for somebody who loves poetry as much as you do, this all sounds so poetic.

TOMÁS STANTON: Isn’t it kind of ironic? Yeah, it is. It is very poetic. And one of the things that I will say — and I’ve used this for a very long time as a teaching artist — is there’s a South African proverb that says, “The role of a poet in society is to remind the people where the water well is, so that when the people of the village forget where the water well is, the poet’s job is to guide them back.”

And it really kind of like takes away the literary aspect of poetry and really kind of centralizes it on what I think is a community development specialist, which is what I identify as more than anything.

And so, yes, it is very poetic in a lot of different ways, but using that as the foundation, I think, just is the perfect way to encapsulate what I’m experiencing.

MARK BRODIE: It almost like you could maybe extend the metaphor, and the Boys & Girls Clubs are almost the water well.

TOMÁS STANTON: Absolutely.

MARK BRODIE: Except you’ve not forgotten your way back there.

TOMÁS STANTON: I didn’t forget my literal way back, but in a lot of ways, I had to go out and to figure — I had to grow the skills that I have now, because my position is a VP position. And it’s funny for me to say that. I never would have thought that I would be the vice president of anything.

MARK BRODIE: The kid who got suspended from the club.

TOMÁS STANTON: Exactly, right? But when I think about what that actually means, it’s a systems builder. It’s an individual who’s looking at the systems and the frameworks, not necessarily the person who’s going out and providing the programming, but empowering the next generation of youth development specialists to be able to engage with young people at an extraordinarily high level.

MARK BRODIE: All right. That is Tomás Stanton, the vice president of program innovation for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. Tomás, congratulations on the new gig, the full-circle moment you have here, and thanks so much for coming in to talk about it.

TOMÁS STANTON: Thanks for having me.