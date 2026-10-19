Sorority member reports being sexually assaulted by 2 men at University of Arizona frat house

LAUREN GILGER: As the nation reels over the story of the so-called “Cornell 7” and an alleged sexual assault by a group of fraternity members at the upstate New York Ivy League, news of another alleged sexual assault at the University of Arizona broke late last week.

Our next guest this morning reports a sorority member told police she was assaulted by two men at a U of A frat house in August. The report comes after the University of Arizona placed all fraternities on campus under suspension amid multiple reports of misconduct. Earlier this month, it lifted the suspensions for 16 of its 21 fraternities.

Prerana Sannappanavar has been reporting the story for the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson, and she’s on the line now to tell us more. Good morning, Prerana.

PRERANA SANNAPPANAVAR: Good morning. Thank you for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: Thank you for coming on. And just a warning before we get into this conversation for listeners, for the next several minutes we will be discussing sexual assault.

And, Prerana, tell us first what we know about this alleged assault at — it was the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity house at the U of A. The woman reported the assault the next day to campus police, right?

PRERANA SANNAPPANAVAR: Actually, she reported the alleged sexual assault the same morning. It happened in the ... early morning hours of Aug. 26, and she went in later that morning to UAPD and she reported it. And she was taken to Banner — University Medical Center for a forensic exam. And in this exam, it was kind of reported that she had a bruise at the front of her neck, which she said she had trouble swallowing from. And investigators said that this could be a possible sign of strangulation.

So basically, she reported to campus police that the alleged sexual assault started out when she was hanging out with some friends at the fraternity house, and it started out when she went into a bathroom at the fraternity house and she was with one of the two men that she said allegedly sexually assaulted her. And she consented to making out with this person while another person that she described to be a fraternity member attempted to film them.

And ... as the incident kind of went on, she said that she remembers waking up in a dark room with only her top on, and she was being sexually assaulted by two men. And she said that one of the men was similar in description to a U of A fraternity member, not the one that was attempting to film them, and the second man was unknown to her.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. So, yeah. ... Go ahead.

PRERANA SANNAPPANAVAR: Sorry, I was just going to say that it’s important to note that no charges have been filed yet and no arrests have been made.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. This comes, Prerana, as fraternities around the country are under increased scrutiny because of this case at Cornell, which has sparked so much outrage. There was even a protest at the U of A about that case not too long ago, right?

PRERANA SANNAPPANAVAR: Yeah. U of A students kind of flocked together on Oct. 8 to take part in the national I Am Jane Doe protest, which, you know, broke out at universities across the country. Students flocked together in relation to the alleged Cornell case where a former Cornell University student has alleged that she was gang-raped at a fraternity house in 2024.

So I was at the protest, and the protest was kind of a contentious one. It was peaceful, nothing physical broke out, but the crowd was really charged. It started out with speeches by student organizations about what they called rape culture, and they also talked about how universities and police and legal systems deal with sexual assault allegations.

And there were also some speakers who had personally gone through sexual assault and sexual abuse, and they talked about dealing ... with these systems.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you about the university’s move earlier this year to — to put all of the fraternities under suspension. They have, as I said, lifted some of those now, most of them actually. But why did they do this to investigate them initially? Like, it was too many alleged violations, misconduct to look into? They just put everybody on suspension?

PRERANA SANNAPPANAVAR: Yeah. So the Dean of Students Office came out with this announcement about seven weeks into the fall semester, on Oct. 5. And they said that there were so many reports of, you know, alleged misconduct and quote-unquote "egregious behavior" that it was — the office was at capacity for the number of cases that it could investigate at a time.

So the course of action that they took was to put all 21 fraternities at the U of A under suspension and to kind of call in chapter advisers for mandatory meetings and to discuss what was going on in the specific fraternities.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so, as I said, 16 of the 21 now are not under suspension any longer, those have been lifted. What about the ones that are still under investigation? What does this mean for them?

PRERANA SANNAPPANAVAR: Yeah, so five fraternities are still under investigation. Those five are Delta Chi, Delta Kappa Epsilon, Sigma Tau Gamma, Zeta Beta Tau and Zeta Psi. And the allegations are still being investigated. There’s not much information on what the steps ahead are except that, you know, this is an ongoing investigation.

But the allegations range from a variety of things. You know, it includes like a physical assault of a student, there was another alleged assault that apparently led to a hospitalization. There was forcing students to swallow live goldfish, a potential drug overdose, and obviously hazing activities that involved alcohol, calisthenics, degradation and yelling. So all of these are the kind of allegations that the Dean of Students Office is investigating.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, last 30 seconds here, Prerana. Any response from the fraternity at hand here in this most recent allegation or from U of A?

PRERANA SANNAPPANAVAR: Yeah. So U of A and UAPD officials have declined from further kind of discussing the sexual assault, the alleged one that happened. But the president of Sigma Phi Epsilon did write back to the Arizona Daily Star late Friday and said that they were cooperating with investigators, but had no further comment.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. And what’s next here in this case, Prerana? Like as we’re looking forward in terms of this investigation, what’s the timeline like?

PRERANA SANNAPPANAVAR: I’m not really sure, because the Dean of Students Office hasn’t said yet. All they’ve said is that they’re investigating the allegations that the five fraternities came in with. And I’m also interested in looking at how UA and UAPD deal with the alleged sexual assault investigation and how they kind of approach handling this alleged incident as they move forward.

LAUREN GILGER: Are students on campus there reacting to these most recent allegations in light of, you know, the protest there and what’s happened at Cornell and this sort of, as they called it, culture of rape?

PRERANA SANNAPPANAVAR: Yes, I think there’s a section of students, especially those that were present at the protest, who were talking about the alleged rape culture and the kind of culture that fraternities promote.

But I’ve also spoken with fraternity members, and some of them have said that, you know, it’s kind of "unfortunate," quote-unquote, that all fraternities, including academic fraternities at the U of A, are, you know, being looked at with a certain lens, and fraternities across the country are being looked at with a certain lens.

But some of them also did say that it was important to, you know, make sure that all fraternities were following the code of conduct, even if there were specific ones at the U of A that came out with allegations.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. Prerana Sannappanavar has been reporting this story from Tucson for the Arizona Daily Star. Prerana, thank you for joining us. Thank you for your reporting here. Appreciate it.

PRERANA SANNAPPANAVAR: Of course. Thank you.