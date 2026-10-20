How Arizona Accordion Club's president fell in love with the instrument

MARK BRODIE: Oktoberfest has ended in Germany, but if you find yourself at Edelweiss Biergarten in Phoenix, you can still find plenty of the music you’d probably associate with the festival.

That’s the meeting spot of the Arizona Accordion Club — although to be clear, it’s not just oompah music members are playing.

Phil Fox is the club’s president. He told me it formed about 30 years ago with around a dozen members. Today, that number is 65 and includes both professionals and amateurs.

Fox came by the studio recently with one of his accordions, and we started with the fact that there’s more to the instrument than drinking songs or the music you might associate with something like “Beauty and the Beast.”

PHIL FOX: The accordion in the worldwide is, is the most popular instrument. And if you go around the world, think about it: Italian music, French music, German music, Russian music, Mexican music, Latin flavors, show tunes.

In the United States, there’s Cajun, there’s Southern, there’s rock ’n’ roll, there’s country music. And we have members who love any of those flavors, and they’ll come to the meeting and play for us in their favorite genre of music.

MARK BRODIE: That must speak to the versatility of the instrument itself.

PHIL FOX: Yes. Well, as you, if you look at an accordion, frequently you see the piano keyboard on one side and a bunch of black buttons on the other side. The keyboard is intended to play the melody — or a harmony. The black buttons is a lower octave on the sound values, and it’s intended to play the rhythm and give you lower sounds with the music. And then, of course, the bellows going in and out, you have an opportunity to make it softer or louder.

So I’ve got three dimensions of things that I am playing when I play a song. And so the versatility allows me to play different rhythms, different, you know, Latin music is different than a show tune, and I can do that when I play the buttons.

MARK BRODIE: Can you give us a sense of what this sounds like, what this particular instrument sounds like? I know you have some music here. Can you pick one of the songs out and maybe play a little bit for us?

PHIL FOX: Sure. Let me give you a Elvis Presley song.

MARK BRODIE: All right.

PHIL FOX: OK.

[PHIL FOX PLAYS ELVIS PRESLEY’S “CAN’T HELP FALLING IN LOVE” ON ACCORDION]

MARK BRODIE: “Can’t Help Falling in Love with You,” a classic and maybe not one that you would think to be played on an accordion.

PHIL FOX: Right. And there are, there are polkas that you might play, certainly, that when I grew up, my mother is from a Polish family, and, “Philip,” when I brought out my accordion, “play us some polkas.”

MARK BRODIE: Ah.

PHIL FOX: And so today, 70 years later, that’s the last thing I would play by choice. I can play them very well, but by choice I will play what I like to play, the ballads and the softer music.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so let’s talk about how long you’ve been playing the accordion and what got you started, because I think you started in the when you were single-digit age, which I would imagine is not the instrument that most, you know, 7-, 8-, 9-year-olds want to be playing.

PHIL FOX: Correct. When I was 7 years old, my dad said to me, “Philip, what do you want for your birthday?” And I said, “I want to learn how to play the accordion.” Now this is 1955, and the accordion was the king. Everybody wanted to play the accordion. “No, you’re too young.” My eighth birthday, same thing. I said it. He took me in and got lessons. And, and I took lessons till I was about 15 years old.

And during that time when I was in school, once a year, the teachers had me do the assembly. We had an assembly every week. And once a year they had Phil come in and play his accordion for—for 15, 20 minutes for the students.

MARK BRODIE: Did that make you popular with your classmates?

PHIL FOX: Yes. Yes.

MARK BRODIE: Now, this was not your career. I mean, you were an electrical engineer.

PHIL FOX: Exactly. I have a doctorate in electrical engineering.

MARK BRODIE: How many other Ph.D.s in electrical engineering do you think play the accordion?

PHIL FOX: Some, maybe. You have to realize that music is highly related to mathematics.

MARK BRODIE: Yes, that is true.

PHIL FOX: All of the chords and all of the progressions and everything you do is mathematical. So someone who is in the math world like I am, music is like second nature. And as I was working, I would come home every day and relax after dinner, literally every day, and play for an hour.

MARK BRODIE: Really? Every day? This was your sort of your decompression from the day at work?

PHIL FOX: Absolutely. There’s no drugs that work to relax you as well as playing music. I don’t care what instrument you’re going to play. Your mind is going, but it has nothing to do with work, and it’s relaxing. And you know what? The family loved it. They love to listen to me play.

MARK BRODIE: Did they really? I was going to ask if it was relaxing for the other people living in your house. It sounds like it was.

PHIL FOX: Yes, they did not go into their room. I raised six kids, and they did not go into the room and close the door.

MARK BRODIE: Really? OK, so you teased a few moments ago rock ’n’ roll on the accordion. Can I get a sense of what that sounds like?

PHIL FOX: Sure. Let me, let me offer one of my favorites. I like to play a lot of the music from the ’50s and ’60s.

[PHIL FOX PLAYS “HEART AND SOUL” ON ACCORDION]

MARK BRODIE: What do you love about the accordion and about the sound of it and playing it?

PHIL FOX: Well, I have a lot of flexibility in the sound. Just a basic acoustic accordion has series of reed blocks with different octaves, and some of them are identical to each other, but they’re tuned just a little bit off, so you get that feeling of like Italian — you get that — so what you get, that’s three sets of reeds playing together tuned just a little bit off to give you that feeling.

And yet here’s the same reeds without the vibration, without the off-tuning. That’s just one set at that, at that octave playing. So I can select up to five sets of reeds at different, different frequencies in the different octaves and combine them to come up with a different sound.

MARK BRODIE: Which allows you to have music from France and Italy and Mexico and Russia and Eastern Europe and Louisiana and all these different places.

PHIL FOX: Right. And then the instrument that I have with you today adds another whole dimension to that. I have a synthesizer built into it, and it ties in directly into the keys, and I can select up to six more instruments to play with me. So I can — and I didn’t bring the electronics with me today, but I can sound like a piano, I can sound like a guitar, a mandolin, brass, and, you know, adds to the basic accordion acoustic accordion sound.

MARK BRODIE: Do you think the accordion has, I don't want to say an image problem, but do you think that like people really understand the versatility, understand sort of what you can do with it? Or do you think they kind of see it as something in an oompah band or something like that?

PHIL FOX: I unfortunately, I think you’re what you’re implying is true. And it has to do with the changing feeling of the youngsters in the country when — and I’m not bashing them, but The Beatles came along and introduced the electric guitar to the youngsters, and it immediately switched from the accordion to the electric guitar, 1964.

I’ll give you an example: “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson,” when he took over from Steve Allen, he had to have a band. The band was led by Milton Delugg. Guess what? He played the accordion. So “The Tonight Show” lead was an accordion player in 1962.

MARK BRODIE: I mean, Lawrence Welk for a very long time was a very popular performer.

PHIL FOX: Right. Exactly. Exactly.

MARK BRODIE: As we got ready to wrap up our conversation, I asked Phil if there was one more song he wanted to play. He picked the one that he says sealed the deal for him when he first met his wife.

[PHIL FOX PLAYS “LA VIE EN ROSE” ON ACCORDION]

MARK BRODIE: Phil Fox, thank you so much. I really appreciate your time.

PHIL FOX: Thank you, Mark, and good luck.

[PHIL FOX CONTINUES PLAYING MUSIC ON ACCORDION]