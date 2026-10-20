Millions in U.S. will lose access to Medicaid in 2027. How AZ hospitals are preparing for cuts

MARK BRODIE: There are some big changes that have come and are coming to Medicaid as a result of the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act." As of the beginning of this month, some legal immigrants, including refugees, lost their Medicaid coverage. Nationwide, it’s estimated that hundreds of thousands of people will be affected. In Arizona, that number is around 34,000.

Then on New Year’s Day, new work requirements for Medicaid recipients will take effect. Experts estimate that will remove millions of Americans from the rolls.

With me now to talk more about this is Ann-Marie Alameddin, president and CEO of the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association. Ann-Marie, good morning.

ANN-MARIE ALAMEDDIN: Good morning.

MARK BRODIE: What are you hearing from Arizona hospitals about these changes that have already taken effect, these 34,000-some-odd Arizonans who have lost Medicaid?

ANN-MARIE ALAMEDDIN: You know, I think across Arizona, I’m hearing from hospitals they’re really bracing for the changes that OBBA — the One Big Beautiful Bill — will provide to the healthcare system, most notably with access to care. AHCCCS, or Medicaid in Arizona, enrollment will likely go down with the work reporting requirements.

And I think for the refugees who have legal status, who are impacted with that Oct. 1 date, I mean, it’s very concerning. These are refugees who are here legally, who have a legal status, who have, if they don’t meet a certain residency requirement, lose their Medicaid eligibility. These are people with cancer, with chronic conditions that need to be managed. And so it’s a real issue with access to care for these patients.

MARK BRODIE: Is it kind of a, as you kind of alluded, like a two-pronged issue? You have people sort of going in for the regular care, like going, you know, seeing their primary care docs or getting preventive treatment, but also people who have existing conditions, if you have ongoing cancer treatment or diabetes treatment or treatment of whatever ailment you have, that suddenly either stops or is uncompensated.

ANN-MARIE ALAMEDDIN: Absolutely. I mean, and I think people who lose that coverage seek the emergency department. You know, they delay care, they get sicker, and then they go to the emergency department for that care. And quite frankly, you know, that’s not the right setting for so many conditions like diabetes or cancer, for that matter.

Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association Ann-Marie Alameddin

Nobody receives chemotherapy in an emergency department. And so you really have to think about that human, you know, patients who are facing that, who have cancer, and then their access to that treatment is taken away. It’s just a tremendous impact on people who face that every day.

MARK BRODIE: For this population, the legal immigrants, do we have a sense of where in the state they are? Like which — are we talking more urban hospitals, rural hospitals? Do we know that yet?

ANN-MARIE ALAMEDDIN: Yes, we do. It's 34,000 that the agency identified in terms of who might be impacted, primarily in Maricopa County and Pima County. And then there are sporadically in some rural counties, but predominantly in the urban centers.

MARK BRODIE: Is that in some ways helpful in the sense that we’ve heard so much about rural hospitals sort of being on the brink for quite a while? Is it maybe in some ways — I know it’s never helpful for hospitals to have to treat patients and not get paid for it. But is it maybe better for the system as a whole that it’s happening in a more urban center as opposed to rural?

ANN-MARIE ALAMEDDIN: I mean, perhaps that there can be more kind of — there tends to be immigration, like health clinics that really focus on refugees because they have very unique sort of health conditions, suffered a lot of trauma in getting to this country. And so there are sort of centers of healthcare that focus on those, that patient population.

And so to the extent that you can really provide more wrap-around services to help figure out, you know, how you can maintain access to care for this population, it probably is helpful. Because, as you mentioned, the rural areas of the state and rural hospitals generally, they are, have less of a net operating income. You know, they have less sort of financial resilience to really take on patients who don’t have healthcare coverage.

MARK BRODIE: How do hospitals try to prepare for something like this?

ANN-MARIE ALAMEDDIN: Yeah, in terms of Jan. 1 with the work reporting requirements, we know that there is going to be an increase in patients without health insurance. That will be an increase to uncompensated care for hospitals.

And so how you prepare is, you know, you look at your financials. You look at, I think, all healthcare services. Service lines will be evaluated. I’ve heard statewide, the two service lines that typically operate at a loss are behavioral health services and OB services. I think hospitals will look hard at those services, but I have heard from so many healthcare executives that those services are so instrumental and so important for communities to provide that access to care.

So I think that they are evaluating that, you know, staffing maybe freeze. But it’s so hard because we’ve been working so hard for a number of years on building that nursing workforce pipeline, and there are shortages in healthcare. So no hospital really wants to look at freezing or eliminating positions, but those are the hard decisions that I think some hospitals are going to have to make.

And then ... you have Medicaid eligibility that will likely go down, and then you have Medicaid financing that was cut. I mean, we have historic cuts to the Medicaid program since its inception that occurred with OBBA; $6 billion it will affect hospitals through 2032.

MARK BRODIE: Around the country?

ANN-MARIE ALAMEDDIN: $6 billion in Arizona.

MARK BRODIE: Oh, just in Arizona.

ANN-MARIE ALAMEDDIN: Just in Arizona. The cumulative cuts through 2032 is $6 billion. And so that is a massive hit. So it’s really like two headwinds. We have people losing AHCCCS eligibility, and then we have health, federal healthcare financing being cut.

So you’re eliminating the ability of hospitals to be able to weather that. And this was all a policy decision, you know? Unlike COVID where we had this sort of existential threat of a virus, this is a policy decision that was made to fund this and not that, and we have huge consequences of it, I think, in the healthcare ecosystem in Arizona.

MARK BRODIE: What are you hearing from hospitals about the uncertainty of all this? I mean, the reality is I think nobody really knows exactly how many people might lose their coverage. There are estimates, but nobody really knows exactly how many and where they live and what kind of care they might need. And to your point about hospitals have uncertainty with their staffing and the services they can provide, what are you hearing from them about the impact of all of that?

ANN-MARIE ALAMEDDIN: I think you’re absolutely correct. You know, we do know the healthcare financing cuts that we’ll be facing with the reduction in state-directed payments to hospitals, that’s like the ceiling — or the floor, rather. We don’t know what that ceiling is going to be in terms of, you know, with work reporting requirements, you know, how administratively burdensome, you know, will it be the six-month sort of renewal. eligibility renewal.

People will fail to qualify for AHCCCS not because they’re ineligible, but because they didn’t fill out the form right or they didn’t complete some sort of paperwork on time. And so we don’t know that. That’s a big, I think, question mark.

And so I think it’s, you know, what we’re doing is we’re gathering that data. We’re going to be tracking uncompensated care in Arizona across Arizona to be able to communicate to policymakers, you know, this was a choice a Congress made. But the new Congress who is elected may have a different choice to make based on the impacts, you know, in Arizona and across the country.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right. That is Ann-Marie Alameddin, president and CEO of the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association. Ann-Marie, thanks as always. Appreciate it.

ANN-MARIE ALAMEDDIN: Thank you.