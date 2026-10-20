New poll shows Democrats winning big in Arizona. Here's how to read the numbers

LAUREN GILGER: It is exactly two weeks until Election Day, and Republicans up and down the ticket are trailing Democrats in this heavily Republican state.

A new poll from HighGround shows Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs leading Republican Congressman Andy Biggs by 17 points, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes ahead of GOP challenger Alexander Kolodin by 12 points, and Attorney General Kris Mayes leading State Senate President Warren Petersen by 15 points. This in a state where Republicans have a massive voter registration advantage to the tune of about 300,000 more voters.

Pollster Paul Bentz conducted the poll for HighGround, and he’s in studio now to tell us more about what he found and what early voting is already saying about what we can expect when it comes to turnout this November. Good morning, Paul. Thanks for coming in.

PAUL BENTZ: Good morning. I thought I was here to play my accordion.

LAUREN GILGER: I mean, if you want to or if you want to fundraise, all, you know, up to you. But I want to ask you about this most recent poll that you just came out with last week that shows really major leads for the top Dems at the top of the ticket here. Were you surprised by these numbers?

PAUL BENTZ: Absolutely. I mean, we did not expect it to be this large of a margin. We build in a Republican advantage in all of our survey research. Republicans overparticipate in our elections. They have a 300,000-vote registration advantage. They generally have at least an 8-point-plus participation advantage. We like to say Republicans show up, and it just comes down to who shows up around them.

So to have these types of numbers was pretty surprising. But the biggest thing that we see within that is that while in 2024 Trump had about 88% of the Republican vote, Kari Lake had about 84%, in that latest data that we had from last week, Andy Biggs was only getting 71%.

The highest watermark was in the superintendent of public instruction race, getting 75% of Republicans. There just was not that Republican enthusiasm. If those folks show up, we expect that those numbers will reduce at least some, but there are still pretty sizable margins for the Democrats.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So Republicans peeling off is basically the story there, it looks like, and we’ll see what happens on Election Day. Is this trend, Paul, just for the top-ticket races, though? Like what about downballot races? This kind of reflects what’s happening in the country overall in terms of an anti-President Trump, anti-GOP trend that we’re seeing in lots of polls.

PAUL BENTZ: Yeah, across the country we’re seeing Democrats with sizable leads plus double digits in some spots where we’re just seeing the Republicans are not very popular right now.

Now, we just looked at their early ballot returns. There’s about 500,000 returns so far. Democrats are outpacing Republicans, about 40% of the vote compared to 38%. So Republicans are behind right now, but this is, in the last few years, we’ve seen a little bit more of that Democratic enthusiasm.

The big thing that we’re watching, though, is this independent vote. It’s only at about 22% right now. And independents are the biggest factor that are leaning more Democratically right now. In fact, by several, you know, by 5-to-1 in some of these races, we were seeing initial independent support. If they don’t show up, those races will get closer, but both independents, a small portion of Republicans, somewhere between 10 and 12 points, and then the vast majority of Democrats are anti-Republican right now.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow, even a big chunk of Republicans. So let me ask you about those independents, right? Always the swing vote, always the big factor in Arizona elections. If we’re looking at early voting and only 22% of them coming out, why might that be? Like what depresses voter turnout specifically for that group?

PAUL BENTZ: Well, negativity, in fact. So independents, they don’t generally vote in the primaries, right? The primaries are constructed in a way that basically is not fair to independents. A third of our registered electorate is not treated equally in our election system during the primary. So they don’t show up in the primary, so they don’t have much vested interest in the general.

Add into that that when the president’s not at the top of the ticket, independent participation is down slightly. And then we’ve had a really negative cycle. You don’t hear a lot of positive ads out there, why to vote for a candidate. “This person’s bad and here’s why. This person did this, here’s why.”

And that has a suppressive nature. When you attack your opponent, when you attack your opponent, it does not bring your number up. It just brings your opponent’s number commensurately down. You have to give people a reason to vote for you, not simply against your opponent. People don’t go, “Oh, that person’s bad. I’m going to vote for the other guy.” They go, “Oh, that person’s bad. I probably won’t vote.”

LAUREN GILGER: “I just won’t vote.” Wow. Can we separate other demographics out in polling, Paul? Like what about young voters, I’m wondering, because they really showed up last time around, right, and surprised a lot of people. Many voted for President Trump.

PAUL BENTZ: Yeah. So what we see is younger voters do tend to show up more in the presidential election. They’re the group that is most difficult to capture and to get to show up in these off-cycle or midterm elections. They’re just not as reliable as the 65 and older, the 50-64 categories. Over half our electorate will be over the age of 50. And in fact, over 30% of our electorate will be over the age of 65. And that’s pretty much guaranteed.

But this negativity tends to turn off younger voters. And so they haven’t built that habit of voting yet. Voting is a habit, and getting people to actually show up, it’s a thing that you have to build in over time. That’s why older voters are better at it.

So younger voters are trending more Democratically, they’re trending more independently. There are independents right now that are voting for Democrats, but they have to show up right now. And we’re not seeing as many younger voters as we had expected, but they tend to vote late. They’ve got other things going on.

LAUREN GILGER: Tends to be the case. There’s no big issue on the ballot either that strikes me this time around. Like there’s no abortion measure, school vouchers didn’t make it on the ballot. Does that depress turnout? Does that change the way people think about these things?

PAUL BENTZ: Well, there are eight statewide issues for a variety of topics that are — some of which the Republicans specifically put on to try to motivate their base. But you’re right, there’s not some massive issue on the ballot in general.

There are two that I think are motivating some audiences to show up. Prop 144, which is a massive change to our early voting system, which could eventually lead to the banning of early voting if they wanted to do that. And then Prop 320, which is the 60% in “direct instruction,” quote-unquote, which is a nebulous phrase that doesn’t include school nurses, special ed, and a lot of other things that would very be detrimental to a lot of classrooms.

So you see groups within those communities, people who are pro-democracy, pro-voting, pro-education folks that care a lot about how schools are funded, they’re motivated. But there’s not some big overarching debate like abortion, for example, that’s motivating folks to show up.

But I think the bigger thing that we’re seeing is there’s not a lot of positivity out there. It’s a lot of attack ads. I watched the end of the Cardinals game last week, and they didn’t go to the other game. In fact, they did like three straight minutes of political ads, and every single one of them was negative. And I was like, “Good for the station to make that money.” But at the same time, it was literally attack ad after attack ad after attack ad.

And so that generally, if people watch that — especially I was here for sports and now they’re going to try to give me politics — it generally tends to turn people off.

LAUREN GILGER: That makes sense. Makes sense. Let me ask you lastly about polling, right? I mean, you’re a longtime pollster here and you’ve seen the polling industry change a lot over the years. Do people trust polls anymore? Should they? I mean, people often lie to polls, right?

PAUL BENTZ: People should trust good polls. There’s good polls versus bad polls. The problem is, I mean, even Gallup has announced they’re not doing as much the public good tracking that they used to do because it costs too much money. Good polls cost money to conduct because you know who you’re talking to and you’re conducting it scientifically.

The other thing is we’ve seen this massive growth in bad polling where people do it for nefarious purposes: fundraising reasons, trying to make people think stuff that’s otherwise happening. Every time you saw a good poll come out in this cycle, we see some sort of partisan or outside-funded poll with sort of specious ways that they were conducted, texts or whatever, to try to push back and say, “Oh, no, the number’s a lot lower.”

Like when we put out numbers earlier that showed Hobbs was up by 15 points, we saw a lot of polls, “Oh, actually it’s half of that.” And, you know what, it may be, but you got to look at what the people are putting out the poll for, what they’re trying to accomplish.

Our data is to put out what we’re predicting the election to look like. There’s no other goal here besides sharing public information. But there’s a lot of folks, if they’re funded by a particular party, by a particular group, there’s generally something involved. Either they’re trying to raise money — you know, “Hey, we’re in trouble, we need money,” or, “Oh, no, our guy’s not getting their butts kicked that badly. It’s actually much closer.”

LAUREN GILGER: You get it from both sides.

PAUL BENTZ: Exactly.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. Well, we’ll have to leave it there. That is Paul Bentz with HighGround joining us. Paul, thanks so much as always.

PAUL BENTZ: Thank you.