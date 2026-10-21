A mother reflects on the loss of her son — and how it mirrored her pregnancy with him

LAUREN GILGER: Katie Rizzo lost her oldest son, Nicholas, in 2024 after he became addicted to painkillers as a result of a lifetime of playing soccer and the resulting sports injuries.

In the wake of his death, as she was reeling from the loss, Rizzo started journaling and found that her grief in losing her son mirrored her pregnancy and giving birth to him. For her, grieving his death was an identity-changing process of transformation.

She put it all together in her new book, “The Trimesters of Grief.” It’s part memoir, part guide, part poetry — and it’s deeply personal.

Rizzo was trained in biology and psychology and taught high school here in the Valley for 15 years. She came into our studios recently to tell me more about her book and her son who inspired it. And it’s today’s Deep Dive.

KATIE RIZZO: He’s my favorite topic, and I’ll try to keep it short. He was the oldest of three boys. He loved being in his body. This kid, we’re from Arizona, so he would spend all of his time outside during the summer. He was in the pool or playing a lot of soccer. Soccer was his thing. He seemed the most confident and the most comfortable in his skin when he was out on the pitch.

And I know he struggled a lot with anxiety. I think people who have addiction, I think that’s a very common thing. But Nicholas felt very safe out there. He was a kid who was voted prom king, and he came home and said, “Oh, it’s so embarrassing. It’s such a big joke. They don’t mean it.” So he was somebody who just didn’t see himself the way the world saw him.

LAUREN GILGER: And he became addicted at some point later in his life to prescription painkillers as a result of sports injuries from those years of soccer?

KATIE RIZZO: Yeah. He had lots of injuries in high school: knee injuries, shoulder injuries, broke his clavicle. Then he went to Colorado Mesa on a D2 soccer scholarship, and he had some big injuries there. One time he broke his elbow, and the doctor called and said, “Yeah, we just can’t touch the pain. He’s in such deep pain, and no matter how much OxyContin I give him, it’s like I haven’t given him anything.”

At that point, I should have understood. It was such a red flag that this kid has a very high tolerance. Where did it come from? But at the time I thought, “Well, this is a terrible doctor. He doesn’t know how to do pain pills.”

He ended up coming home, graduating, coming home and working at home with us, and it was obvious he was really struggling. Unbeknownst to us, he had found a doctor who was prescribing benzodiazepines and some OxyContin as well. I don’t mean to give you the impression that prescription pain pills make you a better drug addict than somebody who’s doing something else, because there was a while there where he tried fentanyl on purpose because it’s cheaper.

I have friends who have kids who ended up homeless on the street, and I know people will say, “Well, he was homeless.” But I feel like our culture is one where we blame the addict, and we’re like, “Oh, well, he’s addicted. It was a choice.”

I’m here to tell you that it wasn’t a choice. He didn’t want the life that he had, and he deserved a better life. What we’re giving kids is this weird belief that you can pull yourself out of it, or that somehow they’re different from the rest of us and the rest of us have self-will. But I think there’s a huge genetic component to it.

LAUREN GILGER: So I’m sure this was years of struggle, not just for him, but for you as his mother and for your family. Did you live in fear, essentially, at that time?

KATIE RIZZO: Sure. I know kids die, but at the time, I guess my biggest worry was that he would waste his life, like he would become somebody who didn’t, quote, “live up to their full potential.” And now I look at myself, and I’m just like, “What were you thinking?” You just want a happy kid. I really just wanted him to find a place in the world where he felt safe and supported and loved.

And this addiction was just way too big. He ended up in one of the Valley hospitals here in ICU for six days trying to come off of benzodiazepines with swelling on the brain. When he left, the doctors were like, “Well, we hope you go to rehab.” And that’s all, that's what we give our kids. Our society’s just not set up to be supportive of addiction.

LAUREN GILGER: Eventually, he did accidentally overdose, and you lost him. He was 25 years old. And this book is about how you processed that gigantic loss, but you do it in a really interesting way because you frame it in the same way that we frame pregnancy, which, you know, obviously were pregnant with Nicholas and gave birth to him, and you talk about in this book the trimesters of grief, of the opposite, of the end of his life. Outline that for us and how you came to that framing.

KATIE RIZZO: Well, I now look back, and it’s so obvious to me that being a mom, whether you are an adoptive mom or a biological mom, it’s almost like a spiritual contract with your kid, like: “I’m here for you, come hell or high water. I’m your person.”

And when he left, pretty much the second we realized what had happened, I looked at my husband, and we had to make a phone call to our other two kids. I was like, “This is life or death for me, for my husband and for my two kids.” We don’t know how to do this without him.

And one thing on the internet they’ll say, “Oh, journal.” So I started journaling as of Day 1, and I thought, “This is not going to help.” But it actually helped a lot. One way was I could go back and look at what really happened, because I was in such a fog at first. It felt exactly like the first trimester. I kept thinking, “This is a cruel joke that somebody’s playing on me,” because I am definitely past the point of being able to be pregnant. But I felt like I was in my first trimester. I had brain fog, I felt sick to my stomach, I couldn’t eat, I slept all the time. It was an exact carbon copy of the first trimester.

Then all of a sudden, there was a period where I felt a little bit better physically, like I could eat and things didn’t make me nauseous by smelling them. Everybody had kind of moved on. My husband had to go back to work, my other two sons went back to college, and I was just left alone to carry it. That felt like the second trimester to me, of this thing growing inside me, but nobody could see it, and you didn’t want to talk about it.

The third trimester is when you are showing. I obviously wasn’t showing physically, but psychologically, I wanted everyone to know. I had felt so much shame for the addiction, and I watched a lot of my friends who were in grief groups with me, some who had lost their kid two years ago and weren’t telling anyone that their child had died because they were in such a bad shame spiral.

All of a sudden, I just felt so much love for him, and embarrassment that I had been embarrassed by the addiction for so long. I was telling everyone. So I would tell people in the grocery store. Our workout instructors knew. My husband would look at me and be like, “It’s a conversation stopper. Are you sure you want to do this?” And it was really important to me.

LAUREN GILGER: So wait, you’d be at the grocery store checking out and you’d tell the person working there —

KATIE RIZZO: Well yeah, I mean, a lot of people want small talk, right? And at this point —

LAUREN GILGER: “How you doing?” And you’re like, “I’m not good.”

KATIE RIZZO: “I’m not good.”

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

KATIE RIZZO: Yeah. And if they’d say, “Why aren’t you good?” I’d say, “I lost my son to addiction.” It’s weird how many people want to connect with you after that. Maybe that’s what we need in this world: a little bit more honesty and a little bit more humility and like, “Hey, I have no idea how I’m going to get through this, but this is where I am at.”

LAUREN GILGER: That’s Valley author Katie Rizzo. Her new book is called "The Trimesters of Grief.” More of our conversation after the break.

LAUREN GILGER: Let’s return now to my conversation with local author Katie Rizzo, who’s out this week with her new book, “The Trimesters of Grief.” Rizzo lost her oldest son at age 25 to opioid addiction after an accidental overdose. The new book compares that loss to the trimesters of pregnancy and offers a framework for walking alongside grief instead of living inside of it.

KATIE RIZZO: Nick Cave, who lost two sons to suicide and is an author and musician, wrote a piece on asking grief to leave his body. When I read that, it felt like a gift from Nicholas. So I sat down and I was like, “OK, I’m going to ask grief to leave my body.” It felt like all this time, when you’re pregnant, you make this placenta that you and your son make. It’s half cells from you, half cells from your kid.

Nicholas and I made this grief. It’s half from me and half from him, and I’ve carried it. I sat down and I was like, “OK, Nicholas, I’m never going to not be in grief, but this grief needs to sit next to me. It can’t just be bursting out of my cells, and I can’t be posting every day on Facebook and Instagram poems that are extremely sad and depressing.”

So I did. I pictured this little grief baby next to me, and I picture it like a baby orangutan. Some days that orangutan is doing great, and it can sit on my back, and the two of us can go about our day. Other times it’s crazy and feels like it’s going to demolish a room. But we have a pretty good relationship and can talk about it.

I know it sounds insane, except that Nicholas was a really important person, and that he was here. I don’t want that to go away. They have a saying, “Grief is love with nowhere to go.” And I don't know. My love has somewhere to go. It needs to go to Nicholas. And this other thing called grief, this baby orangutan, is going to be with me for the rest of my life.

LAUREN GILGER: I really love the framing of that, a baby orangutan. Why did you pick an orangutan?

KATIE RIZZO: So many times my husband and I have been in the car — and I don’t know why car rides are really — it feels like your grief is just right inside your skin and you’re going to burst. You just want to get out of the car. A lot of times it just came to me, this picture of an orangutan just destroying our car.

One time we were driving through Grand Junction, which is where Nicholas went to college, and both Nick and I, my husband and I were not doing well. We were driving through, and I was like, “My orangutan just wrecked this car. It just wants to take the chairs out and throw them.” And it’s true. As a mom, I’m mad. I am mad that he’s not here, and I’d love to have him back.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. That’s a good analogy in that way. So that’s the birth part of this metaphor.

KATIE RIZZO: Yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: So, I mean, the comparison with birth sounds like it’s not meant to say you can process grief in a certain amount of time or in this certain framework, but it’s a language of change, of transformation. You are a different person when you become pregnant than after you give birth. Are you a different person now than you were before you lost him?

KATIE RIZZO: 100%. I was somebody who was very proud. I didn’t want people to know that my son had an addiction. I liked who I looked like on Instagram. On Instagram, we looked like a really rockin’ family. I think now I’m not interested in that person anymore. I really want to be the person that my kids need to not be successful or live the fullest life, but to live a life that is full of love and where they feel safe. And that’s a totally different person.

LAUREN GILGER: Do you think that his death ended your relationship with him?

KATIE RIZZO: So no, and I’ve had lots of times where, or experiences where I feel like it’s a nudge, where it feels impossible that that thing could have happened and not been a nudge from Nicholas.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, so let’s end with a poem, which you scatter throughout this book. You write poetry and have been doing it as part of processing this grief. So read us one of those poems that you wrote in this process.

KATIE RIZZO: I’d love to. So this one’s called “The Pelt.”

"I carry my son with me because he can’t carry himself. The fatty deposits and muscles that once held him up at almost six foot are gone, and so he is little more than dried up skin and the air from inside his bones. Even so, this isn’t the future I wanted for him, laying over my shoulder as we sift through what is left of life, me listening to his body dry up. This pelt carried a good person."

LAUREN GILGER: OK, we’ll leave it there. Katie Rizzo, writer and poet, author of the new book, “The Trimesters of Grief.” Thank you so much for coming in.

KATIE RIZZO: Thank you.