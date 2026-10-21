Election officials, advocacy groups prep for possibility of ICE agents at polls on Election Day

LAUREN GILGER: Election Day is inching ever closer, and election officials and advocacy organizations alike are preparing for a lot — including the possibility that the federal government could send armed National Guard soldiers or ICE agents to polling sites.

The president and his administration have been inconsistent in their messaging on this point, and earlier this year, some of our state’s most conservative lawmakers proposed legislation that would have forced counties into agreements with federal agents to monitor voting sites.

Votebeat’s Sasha Hupka has been covering all of this, and she is here in studio now to tell us more. Good morning, Sasha.

SASHA HUPKA: Good morning. Thanks for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: Thank you for coming in. So, is this a real concern? It seems pretty clear that this kind of thing ... would be illegal, right?

SASHA HUPKA: It’s a real concern, but I think that there is some nuance to it. First, to your point about this being illegal, both federal and state law very clearly prohibit the deployment of federal officers ... directly to a polling site.

LAUREN GILGER: Directly, but not indirectly, right?

SASHA HUPKA: And I think that’s where some of that nuance comes in. Because generally speaking, all of the experts and election officials I spoke with found it somewhat unlikely that the Trump administration would send these people right to the polls. That would be a really bold move. It would be really quickly slapped down by the courts, in their opinion. Arizona has voter intimidation statutes that would violate, in addition to federal law.

But I think what we have seen in the past is quite a bit of immigration enforcement activity happening across the Valley near community institutions like schools, churches and hospitals that serve as polling locations. A really clear example of this emerged during the primary when community organizations say, based on vetted reports, there were ICE agents circling the block in Maryvale, a heavily Latino community, literally just a few blocks up from where a school was serving as a voting center. And this was on Election Day during the state primary.

So you can understand why a lot of voting rights advocates are very concerned about this, and it is being viewed as a real possibility. I think here in Arizona, now the conversation becomes: How do you prepare for that?

LAUREN GILGER: Right, how do you prepare for that? So let's talk about that because election officials as well as advocacy organizations are actively preparing for that right now. Let’s start with election officials. What did they have to say? What are they doing? What are they preparing for?

SASHA HUPKA: So election officials are preparing for a really wide array of different federal interference scenarios that may or may not happen. If you look down in Pima County, for instance, I think they’re a really good example of what’s happening on the legal side of this, right. They’ve been very public about the fact that they have litigation literally pre-drafted, missing a few words that can be filled in the blank on Election Day if needed, and run over to the court very, very quickly to resolve a scenario where you see ICE show up at the polls or federal agents show up with warrants.

I think if you look sort of over to Pinal County, which is a conservative county — and I think it’s worth noting that ... it’s not just the bright blue counties that are preparing for this, or super purple Maricopa. If you look over at Pinal County, I was there just a few weeks ago as election officials talked through a hypothetical scenario in which the feds showed up with warrants at their election center in Florence. They had this whole new policy that was put into place earlier this year on how you handle this.

One of the things was you ask to see the warrant and then you send a copy of that warrant to your attorney so they can verify that it’s for real ... before letting people in. So I think that it’s very clear election officials are having these conversations. At the state level, I know Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Attorney General Kris Mayes have had these conversations. So this is happening.

LAUREN GILGER: ... Let’s talk about the advocacy organization side of this, too, because you also went to a training with LUCHA, one of these groups that is preparing people, training, they said, hundreds of people to be poll observers and to know what to do should something like this happen. What would they do? How do they train folks?

SASHA HUPKA: Yeah, and that training was really interesting, because it was such a clear example of the ways in which the community clearly is also very aware of this threat. This is a question that clearly is really on people’s minds broadly across the metro.

And LUCHA does not train to be clear their observers to interfere with anything that the feds might be trying to do. That’s dangerous for their observers; that’s dangerous for everybody, you know. I think nobody wants chaos at the polls of there being some type of confrontation. What they do train them to do is to observe and to document the details: Where did this happen? Were you able to see any details about the agents in question, what they looked like, do they have a badge number? Things like that, what time did this happen at.

Then essentially they send that up the chain, and that creates the ability for other groups working with LUCHA, groups like the ACLU of Arizona, to go into court really quickly if this type of behavior happens to attempt to halt it.

LAUREN GILGER: Last minute or so here, Sasha. Does this all really come down to attempts at voter suppression, voter intimidation? Are people worried that even the possibility, even the idea that this could happen, is going to make people afraid to go out and vote?

SASHA HUPKA: That is definitely a concern. A lot of experts who have told me, "Hey, we think it’s really unlikely that ICE actually shows up at the polls" have said exactly that, that they think this mixed messaging from the Trump administration is a voter suppression tactic. Will that work? I don’t know that it will. Voter suppression tactics are generally, historically, kind of really easy to backfire.

But I also think that even if it is just ... a fear tactic, I think that’s still concerning. I think that’s still a problem. And I think that you can see clearly the concern in the way that LUCHA and election officials are preparing for this.

LAUREN GILGER: Votebeat’s Sasha Hupka joining us. Thank you so much for your reporting here. Thanks for coming in.

SASHA HUPKA: Thank you.