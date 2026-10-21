Federal agencies are blocking aid groups from leaving water near the U.S.-Mexico border

LAUREN GILGER: For decades, humanitarian aid organization Humane Borders has been leaving water along the U.S.-Mexico border in areas where it’s not uncommon to find bodies of migrants who lost their way or ran out of supplies. Already this year — even as border crossing numbers have plummeted — 89 people have died in our southern desert.

But now, federal agencies are denying Humane Borders the permits they need to do this legally. Those include the Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife. Humane Borders says it affects about 30% of their water stations, the ones that are on federal land.

Octavio Fuentes is executive director of Humane Borders, and he told me even though they know the political mood around immigration has shifted under the Trump administration, they didn’t expect these federal agencies to make this move.

OCTAVIO FUENTES: We’ve had a longstanding relationship with all these federal agencies that we’ve partnered with over the last 20-plus years. And although we know the direction of the political winds that have been blowing, we really thought that because of the local land managers and because of the reputation that we’ve had with them, and also that we are the permitted humanitarian organization that always tries to play by the rules, that everything was just going to go as is.

Just before we heard from the National Park Service in September, I had been called by someone from the Bureau of Land Management letting us know that they were not going to renew the permits that we had on their land. So that was the canary in the coal mine of, “Oh, this is something that’s happening.”

The story that we heard from that person at BLM and then with the National Park Service was this common thread of they’re coordinating with other agencies in the country, both identifying the Department of Homeland Security, and in our written notification from the National Park Service, and there were people from D.C. copied on the email. So it seems like this was a top-down kind of notification that we got that is being coordinated throughout these agencies that we had partnered with, and that this was a coordinated effort.

LAUREN GILGER: So let me ask you how big will the impact of this be on the work that your organization does? As you said, you are the official humanitarian aid group on the border. You’ve been there a long time leaving out water in various forms over the years. It’s sometimes gotten contentious, right?

OCTAVIO FUENTES: It has. And I think us being the permitted humanitarian organization, we do operate in an ecosystem of other humanitarian organizations. Sister organizations like No More Deaths and Samaritans operate in the same areas that we do. We’ve had the privilege and also the responsibility of operating only permitted water stations, which in the 26-year history of Humane Borders has really worked because it’s been an almost permanent presence that we’ve had to provide water in the desert in these high-death areas. Where our sister humanitarian organizations are more wildcat, guerrilla operations where they do hikes, they do smaller water drops, and they operate the way that they do.

So that’s some of the contentiousness that happens in the ecosystem, where they operate probably in a higher state of contention with the forces of the government, whereas we have our run-ins and we certainly have had experiences where Border Patrol and sometimes militia groups have vandalized our water stations. But because we are permitted, we also have the ability to petition or drop a complaint to the specific agency that manages that ...

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you about who uses these water stations historically and today. Do you think you’ve saved a lot of lives having these things out there?

OCTAVIO FUENTES: We have to hope that it does. We don’t have technology or a tracker of the demographic of who’s consuming our water. What we say is that our water is for all. So whoever’s out there in the desert, as much as it is for migrants that are crossing in these high-risk areas, we also know and have been told by Border Patrol agents, “Thank you for the water that you have out there. I use it to refill my water bottle.”

Just last year, our board chair was told by a woman who was on a hike throughout the Sonoran Desert that she didn’t pack enough water for the day, and she found one of our water stations. She told our board chair that if it wasn’t for one of our water stations, she feels like she may have been in a situation, because she was in such a remote area, that she might not have made it out of the desert. So it really is for anybody that is out there. As much as migrants are out there, there are U.S. citizens that are out there.

LAUREN GILGER: And we’ve seen recently, Octavio, the numbers of migrants being apprehended — so presumably crossing the border in these regions — really go down a lot in the last couple of years. Are you still seeing them used right now?

OCTAVIO FUENTES: We do see use. And to your point, especially with the figures that the Border Patrol reported last year, that last year was a banner year for them in terms of crossings. The number of crossings seen last year was the same as 50 years ago. So a record drop in numbers, and we continue to see deaths in the desert.

So the number of people crossing really doesn’t affect the dangers and the risks of crossing through the areas that migrants are forced to cross through, because of the 30-year-old Prevention Through Deterrence policy that has been the policy of the federal government since 1994. And this is what drives people into the most remote places in the desert, the most dangerous places. So as long as people are being forced to go through these extremely dangerous parts of the desert, we’re going to continue to see the number of deaths persist.

So for example, last year we did see somewhat of a drop in deaths, but we also see that there are more deaths this year than there were last year around this time. At this time of the year, we’re 24% ahead of the 2025 deaths reported.

LAUREN GILGER: Already 89 this year in the desert. Let me ask you then lastly, Octavio, what do you make of this move from the federal government and various agencies to restrict your work like this, to not renew these permits so that you have to remove your water stations throughout the desert, even as we’re seeing deaths continue, and even as you’re seeing, like you said, U.S. citizens, sometimes even Border Patrol, benefit from them?

OCTAVIO FUENTES: Yeah, that’s at the core of it, that there’s a level of cruelty to it. We are very much a nonpartisan organization. I can point fingers to this administration as much as I could through any Democrat administration over the last 30-plus years since the beginning of Prevention Through Deterrence. But right now, when we see a sustained number of deaths even now, where 30 of the 89 deaths that we’ve seen in 2026 recorded are on federal land.

To remove water from that area is truly cruel. And the only thing that our work is doing is placing these water stations as a humanitarian act of last resort. If you can find our blue flag and our blue water barrel, this can be a matter of life and death for you.

If you’re caught by Border Patrol, that doesn’t matter. It’s about saving lives, not about making a judgment on whether you’re here for whatever reason. And knowing that you’re removing water stations in an area where there are sustained deaths, even this year, is another act of cruelty.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, we’ll leave it there. Octavio Fuentes, executive director of Humane Borders, joining us from Tucson. Octavio, thank you very much for coming on The Show. I appreciate it.

OCTAVIO FUENTES: Thank you, Lauren.