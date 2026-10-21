What the story of the city's 1st unofficial gravedigger says about early Phoenix

LAUREN GILGER: With Halloween right around the corner, lots of people are starting to think about things like cemeteries and graves.

And that’s something Sisto Lizarraga knew a lot about — although not in a creepy way. Lizarraga was the city’s gravedigger in Phoenix’s early days in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Steve Schumacher spoke more about Sisto with my co-host Mark Brodie. Schumacher is the Phoenix Mayor’s Office official historian, and they began with what Steve could tell us about Sisto Lizarraga.

STEVE SCHUMACHER: ... Well, the one thing that jumps out at me with his history is he had 11 children, and I think, “Oh, my goodness,” just as a parent, how do you manage 11 kids in the heat of Arizona in the late 1800s?

But he was kind of a handyman. He was born in Mexico, fought in one of the wars with Maximilian down there. Decided to take his family and come up to Arizona in the early 1880s. And nobody was stepping up to bury people who had passed away. So he took it upon himself to become the official, unofficial gravedigger for the city of Phoenix.

MARK BRODIE: Was he an official, like, city employee, or he just kind of did this because he realized it needed to be done?

STEVE SCHUMACHER: Yeah, he just took it upon himself, as he did with a number of things. He just took it upon himself to do that. Again, he was kind of a jack of all trades, so digging a grave was just another thing that he knew how to do, so he took it upon himself to make that happen for the city.

But no, the city never gave him an official title, he never got paid for any of this. And so I figure, as I was reading some statistics, that at this time there was about 200 people that would die each year, and he did this for like 30 years. So I don’t know what the math is, but 200 times 30 years is a lot of people that he put in the ground.

MARK BRODIE: That’s a lot of graves to dig, for sure. Did he ever talk about why he felt compelled to do this?

STEVE SCHUMACHER: Not that I really know. He had a semi-full-time job as what was called a sexton, S-E-X-T-O-N, which is he was responsible for taking care of the grounds and maintenance at St. Mary’s Church. And so that kept him busy, but I don’t know that I ever read on what his main motivation was in doing it other than just being a guy who took responsibility for stuff, even though it wasn’t put upon him.

MARK BRODIE: Was it common at that time for sort of volunteer gravediggers? Like, was Phoenix in a unique position with this?

STEVE SCHUMACHER: Well, Phoenix hadn’t been that old yet when all this started. Phoenix was incorporated in 1881, and Sisto came on the scene in the mid-1880s. So, yeah, Phoenix was still scrambling for tax money and growth money and all that kind of thing.

So, yeah, there were other people that volunteered. I mean, there was a guy that volunteered to design the first City Hall. Because Phoenix was just a young town at that time, it had just been incorporated. So there were a number of people that would step up, yeah.

MARK BRODIE: So you mentioned that he had a full-time job in addition to digging graves. Like, do we have a sense of sort of his place in society, like what other kinds of things he liked to do, if what kind of circles he ran in?

STEVE SCHUMACHER: Well, he was one of these people that everybody knew, everybody liked. I mean, when the guy died — how many gravediggers do you know that get a front-page newspaper article when you pass away?

https://www.newspapers.com/article/arizona-republic/208765997/ Article from Mar 25, 1912 Arizona Republic (Phoenix, Arizona)

MARK BRODIE: Probably zero.

STEVE SCHUMACHER: Yeah, exactly, that’s what I’m saying. So being a gravedigger is not one of the elite jobs and so forth. But he was known by everybody, liked by everybody. He was as much an institution in Phoenix as, say, the first mayor or the first sheriff or marshal. Those were institutional jobs, and they were, I’m sure, pretty well paid. But yeah, I don’t know that he did much outside of digging graves and then his full-time job taking care of the church grounds, and then all those kids running around.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. Well, so you mentioned that he got a front-page mention in the newspaper when he died. Do we have any sense of who dug his grave or what his funeral was like?

STEVE SCHUMACHER: That’s a great question. I was trying to think about the questions you would ask, I didn’t think of that one. Well, you know ... there were other people that knew how to dig graves. There was when the very first cemetery closed down, they moved all the bodies over to where the Pioneer Cemetery is now, and Sisto had a group of men helping him out, so I would imagine it was one of them.

But people stepped up and they donated money to get a casket for him and pay for his cemetery ... plot and all that kind of thing. So I’m sure out of that group that helped him keep the cemetery clean as well as move those bodies in the 1880s, there was probably — I would think, given as popular as he was, there were probably several people that helped bury him.

MARK BRODIE: So what do you think that Sisto’s story says about early Phoenix?

STEVE SCHUMACHER: Well, one thing it says is because the very first cemetery was right in the southwest corner of the townsite, and the main road of people coming into Phoenix went right past the cemetery. And even then, Phoenix was very, very adamant about the first impression that it left with visitors and people coming in on the train and that kind of thing.

And so that’s why they closed down the old cemetery and built the new one, so that visitors to Phoenix wouldn’t get their first impression of a cemetery. So that’s one thing. Phoenix has always been concerned and very aware of its impression, because the better your impression is, the more you’re going to get people here, the more people, the more they’ll invest, et cetera, et cetera.

What else does it say about Phoenix? Well, I think, from the good standpoint, is you have a citizenry that is willing to step up in need. ... When they closed down the one cemetery and moved all those graves, people volunteered to help. Once they got that cemetery up and going, there were all kinds of weeds and mesquite and all kinds of things, and Sisto was able to gather another group of volunteers and help clean that up and keep it clean.

So I think from a volunteer helping standpoint with what needed to be done, regardless of if it was a paying position or not, I think that spoke really well for the early pioneers in town.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Steve Schumacher, the Phoenix Mayor’s Office official historian. Steve, thanks so much. I appreciate it.

STEVE SCHUMACHER: You bet, Mark.

Spooky Arizona From ghost towns to scary stories, here's a collection of KJZZ's spookiest tales about Arizona.