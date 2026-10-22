Arizona got a partial win in its ongoing prison healthcare lawsuit. Here's what happens next

MARK BRODIE: A federal appeals court has given the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry a partial win in the state’s effort to avoid having its prison healthcare system taken over by a court-appointed monitor.

The monitor was set to take control on Monday, but late last week, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to hold off on having her take complete control. Instead, Annette Chambers-Smith will start planning, but will not fully oversee healthcare in state prisons — at least not yet.

Reporter Kiera Riley joins me now to talk more about this. Good morning, Kiera.

KIERA RILEY: Good morning.

MARK BRODIE: So what exactly did the judges here say?

KIERA RILEY: I think the judges tried to split the difference. I think they said there was a legitimate interest in looking deeper into federal takeover of the state healthcare system. But in that way, they stalled the complete takeover. They left the director in charge of staffing and budgets, but they allowed Annette Chambers-Smith to start working on an operational plan and assessing what resources she will need to get this started.

MARK BRODIE: So does that mean that the judges are really considering the bigger question of whether or not an outside entity can in fact fully take over a state agency or part of a state agency like this?

KIERA RILEY: They are definitely approaching it with a lot more scrutiny. I think, yeah, there is the question of whether this was the right remedy. They have described it as the remedy of last resort. And the question is: Has the department done enough to deserve this complete takeover?

MARK BRODIE: So what arguments were the state lawyers making in terms of why the judges should take this action?

KIERA RILEY: I think it is a tremendous loss of power over things like budgets, over things like staff, over things like policy and some state laws that could be waived in this process. And so they are saying that is high stakes and there should be metered thought and time to consider the ramifications of this.

MARK BRODIE: It sounds like the timing was also a consideration in terms of this lawsuit has been going on for decades now, but the state is saying, “Don’t look at all the really far back stuff — you have to consider this from more recently”?

KIERA RILEY: Yes. The litigation has been going on for 14 years now. But the state is essentially saying, “Since the new director has taken the helm, we have only had three years to remedy these deficiencies, and this perspective receiver would have five years.” So they are pointing out the inconsistency.

MARK BRODIE: So what exactly — you alluded to this — will the monitor be doing while this plays out?

KIERA RILEY: Part of the court order empowers her to set up a plan for the receivership, an operational plan, and part of this takeover — I mean, it will not be her acting alone either. She will have an office and staff, and that will obviously take time and resources to set up. So it is laying the groundwork, so if the 9th Circuit allows the receivership to go forward, then she can hit the ground running.

MARK BRODIE: Is there reason to think that this is just a temporary reprieve for the state and that ultimately the monitor will be allowed to do what the lower court judge wanted her to do?

KIERA RILEY: I mean, so far, they have taken this argument even to stay the receivership up to the Supreme Court, and they have been unsuccessful. This is their first win. And so, I don't know.

Who knows what the 9th Circuit will do? I think the court's mind has obviously been on the inmates and the prisoners who are suffering harm because of inadequate healthcare. But, I don't know, stranger things. They are on an expedited schedule too, so this will get an answer sooner rather than later.

MARK BRODIE: What comes next? Are there going to be oral arguments here, for example? What is the next step?

KIERA RILEY: The state and the attorneys for the inmates are in the middle of briefing with the 9th Circuit and they will do oral argument on Dec. 7.

MARK BRODIE: Coming up pretty soon then.

KIERA RILEY: And then the court will obviously take it under consideration and issue a decision.

MARK BRODY: What are the lawyers for the inmates saying about this?

KIERA RILEY: ... Fourteen years is a long time to be without constitutionally adequate healthcare. And so I think they will continue to point back to the irreparable harm, in some cases death, that is occurring because of constitutionally deficient healthcare. So I think that’s their main point, and that they have waited long enough essentially.

MARK BRODIE: What are they saying to the state's arguments that things are actually getting better or have gotten better over the last two to three years at least?

KIERA RILEY: I think they have very different perspectives. ... The state thinks they are doing everything right or moving in the right direction. But the attorneys for the inmates say it is really not enough. And if you look at the quality indicators, they are still failing on the majority of them, and that is kind of like the levels of compliance with this injunction.

MARK BRODIE: Does it seem like the lawyers for the state have been — does this give them a boost? Does it make them think, “OK, look, maybe,” as you said, “we have not had a lot of wins. We have one now, even a partial one, maybe this helps us going forward”?

KIERA RILEY: Absolutely. Part of the order was saying that their interest in ensuring the state maintains control of the budget and the staff is a legitimate interest that needs to be considered, whereas they weren’t saying that before.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right. That is reporter Kiera Riley. Thanks so much.

KIERA RILEY: Thank you.