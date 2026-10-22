Fashion designer Christian Siriano's new exuberant gown is on display at the Phoenix Art Museum

LAUREN GILGER: Fashion designer Christian Siriano might be best known for his time on the hit show "Project Runway," from becoming the show's youngest winner ever on Season 4 when he was just 21 years old, to his role today as the show's mentor. Or he might be best known for becoming one of the first major designers to dress plus-sized women on the runway and the red carpet, or for dressing the first man to walk a major red carpet in a gown, ever, when he dressed Billy Porter in a velvet ball gown for the 91st Academy Awards.

Now, you can see one of Siriano's designs in person at the Phoenix Art Museum. It's a striking, massive, ruffled gown, so big the circumference of the skirt measures 56 feet. The commissioned piece features 16 ruffled layers of tulle in bright fuchsia and purple, an ombre effect that fades down the dress.

It's a celebration of color that will be featured on the cover of Phoenix Art's new original publication Colorwear, which features 150 pieces from the Arizona Costume Institute's fashion collection. Siriano came to the museum this week to unveil the dress and host a runway show in the gallery's black butterfly-dotted foyer. And I got the chance to sit down with him before the show began and ask him about this exuberant fuchsia dress.

Lauren Gilger / KJZZ A gown designed by Christian Siriano that is on display at the Phoenix Art Museum.

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO: I made a similar dress in a beautiful green tone. And then but for me, I felt like doing this idea of a kaleidoscope or something that felt ombre or a dégradé of color, I thought was more interesting for a color exhibition really, because it is multiple colors really — it's this fuchsia into this deep purple. And I also felt like that in my world, bright pinks and purples and lavenders and those colors are very impactful. So I think when you walk in a room, red is always electric and powerful, and I think fuchsia is the same. So that's why I kinda chose that color I think.

LAUREN GILGER: The same, but maybe more fun?

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO: Yeah, and it is. And I think historically there aren't so many fuchsia dresses that come to mind, so I felt like that was also nice, that it felt different and exciting and new and maybe it wouldn't be something that maybe already exists.

LAUREN GILGER: Can you tell us a little bit about the detail in the layering of this, because as you said, it's not just one color, it is an ombre effect. But you did this in a very intricate way, it sounds like.

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO: It's literally thousands of yards of tulle that gets hand-pleated, and the whole idea of how you ombre each tier is that every single tier is a multitude of layers of another color. So no layer is all the same color except for the top maybe 10 rows, and then it starts to ombre and dégradé down. So it is kind of a pain because ... it's a lot of math, which I'm not great at, but once you have a system, it's easy for the sewing team to understand. And we make it in sections — the top, the middle and the bottom — and then kind of merge it together.

LAUREN GILGER: Very intricate indeed. I want to ask you about doing this at an art museum. I'm sure it's not the first time you've worked with an art museum. But I do think it's an interesting idea. You talk often about fashion being more than something that's frivolous — it should mean something more, whether it's an emotion that's evocative or it should send a message. Obviously you've been incredibly impactful in inclusivity and diversity in fashion. When When you think about fashion in the art world, how do you approach that?

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO: I have two answers to that question. One is diplomatic and one is not. Maybe I'll go with the one that's not diplomatic. I think fashion exhibitions and fashion in general, or clothes or iconic things that people have worn, in a way sometimes it's even greater than a painting that's hanging on a wall, because these people are living their life in a dress or a gown or a suit. They did something in this piece that was very memorable.

So that's sometimes why I think fashion exhibitions are way more interesting, because if you're going to see Marilyn Monroe's dress that she won an Oscar in, that to me is more interesting than a painting that an artist painted and just gets hung on a wall. Sometimes. Not always.

But I think it's more interesting for the younger generation. It's kind of why I think fashion exhibitions are very important because a lot of the younger generation doesn't fully understand how art or a painting or a sculpture can be emotional, but they really understand clothes because it's very visual, and you remember the person or the film that you saw it in or whatever it may be. It has a memory, where a lot of art doesn't have memories at all, and I think that's kind of the interesting thing why fashion is very powerful in a museum.

Phoenix Art Museum / Courtesy A gown by Christian Siriano for the PhxArt Fashion Collection.

LAUREN GILGER: So you work with the younger generation often in many ways but I think specifically everyone will know on "Project Runway" these days. Lots of young designers coming up and you're mentoring them. When you're talking to them, is that where this idea comes from? Do they think of themselves as artists? Do you think of yourself as an artist?

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO: Yeah, we are artists in our own way, because we make a craft from a piece of flat, nothing fabrication, just like a canvas or a piece of clay or anything else. But again, it's so much more interesting because somebody's walking around in it.

LAUREN GILGER: When you approach that, do you approach it differently whether it's dressing a celebrity on a runway, or putting something in an art museum, or making something for fashion week for a show that's going to walk or someone in particular, right. It's probably a different thought process.

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO: All different, for sure. Especially the gown that we commissioned for this — doesn't have to do anything. It never has to move, it never has to walk, it doesn't have to go anywhere, it doesn't have to be a certain length. It can be anything. So to me, actually, it's much more a piece of sculpture than anything, because it probably won't ever get worn necessarily. It's very long, it's quite exuberant, it's big, so all the things. I mean maybe someone could.

LAUREN GILGER: Something with with very long legs.

CHRISTIAN SORIANO: Or it could be an incredible performance piece. ... But it wouldn't be a red carpet look necessarily, maybe at the Met because you could have the steps and the length. But yeah, there's specific things we always think about. And the same with a runway show — runway shows are really interesting because sometimes people don't think about it, but not all clothes walk well or have movement or interesting in a show, and those things get cut all the time when I do a collection.

LAUREN GILGER: So you were backstage just now prepping the show that's about to go here at the art museum. What goes into that? Take us backstage for a moment. Describe this crazy process.

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO: It's great. Again, this is a performance that you're putting on, like a Broadway show, but one time, we get 18 minutes as the show, which is hilarious, and it's a lot of prep. And I think you're also putting a lot of confidence in other people, so it's hair and makeup people and the models and the women who are wearing the dresses on the runway, it really comes down to them performing in a way. So that's always really the challenge of backstage — to make sure everybody is good in their shoes and comfortable in the walk and knows what they're wearing and what their changes are. It's that.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you a question before I let you go about I think the thing you're best known for as kind of a pioneer in fashion, which is diversity of sizes, of gender roles in fashion, all these things that you really were groundbreaking in. And I was listening to an interview with you about this earlier and it doesn't sound like you thought about those things incredibly carefully — you thought, obviously, this is what it should be. Do you still think that way now that the rest of the fashion world maybe has caught up to you?

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO: Yeah, it wouldn't make sense not to, because you have to make sure you're celebrating all these different types of people because that's who is buying the clothes and that's the job — to sell clothes to fabulous people no matter where they come from.

1 of 4 — christian-siriano-202610 (3).jpg Christian Siriano shows his designs at a Phoenix Art Museum event in October 2026. Haute Media / Courtesy 2 of 4 — christian-siriano-202610 (1).jpg Christian Siriano shows his designs at a Phoenix Art Museum event in October 2026. Haute Media / Courtesy 3 of 4 — christian-siriano-202610 (4).jpg Christian Siriano shows his designs at a Phoenix Art Museum event in October 2026. Haute Media / Courtesy 4 of 4 — christian-siriano-202610 (2).jpg Christian Siriano shows his designs at a Phoenix Art Museum event in October 2026. Haute Media / Courtesy

So I think that's always been my thing, and I think it's important to put it on a runway or red carpet because then I think people's perception changes of like, "Oh wait, I can see myself in that dress." Or you're sitting at home watching your favorite award show, "Oh wow, she's an older woman and look how beautiful she looks, or she's young and curvy" or whatever it is you want to aspire to look like. So I think that is so important for the whole world to understand, because we really missed it for a long time.

LAUREN GILGER: Final question: Do you have a favorite runway moment or fashion moment in your recent history that you want to tell us about?

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO: Wait, a favorite fashion moment? Umm, oh my God. I don't know. There's always something new and exciting. Oh my God, we got to make Janelle Monae an animatronic creature at the Met, that was really cool. I just got to dress Julia Louis-Dreyfuss and Allison Janney literally last night, that was kind of fun. And iconic actresses who I love.

There's always great moments to remember. We dressed 12 people the night of the Tony Awards and four of them won best actress and actor, that was really cool. So they all have great memories, but it is hard because it goes really quickly and is over very quickly, which is why museums are very important because then the clothes live a life again, and that's what I love about them.

LAUREN GILGER: You brought that full circle right at the end there. Christian Siriano, thank you so much.

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO: Thank you.