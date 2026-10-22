Hillary Frank's new audiobook thriller 'Wedlocked' explores the pain women smile through

LAUREN GILGER: Hillary Frank is probably best known as the host of the long-running parenting podcast The Longest Shortest Time. But she's also worked in all kinds of other mediums, from a fictional podcast about middle school to writing young adult novels and more.

Her latest project is new for her, though. It's a feminist thriller called "Wedlocked." It's an original audiobook out this week that deals with a fitness power couple, women's pain, and the difference between what's presented in public and behind closed doors. I spoke with Frank more about it.

HILLARY FRANK: For me, the theme of this thriller is about the pressure on women to smile through pain, both physical and emotional. So this isn't just a thriller ... where there's a mystery to be solved or someone's been murdered and you have to figure out who it is — those are really fun, and this has a mystery to be solved, but there's also a social message to it. Think "Get Out" — that had a social message. So in that sense, this is a thriller for the greater good, I guess.

LAUREN GILGER: I like that. A thriller for the greater good. We should coin that one here. Tell us about the basic plot a little bit so folks can understand a little bit about what you're getting at here. The book is centered around Zara, who is half of this power couple who are all over this fitness app. There's a mystery that begins to unfold pretty quickly. Tell us about where this begins and the people involved.

HILLARY FRANK: Zara is the star instructor on a fitness app called Uplift. And it's called Uplift because they teach you how to lift weights, and they also want to lift your mood. And Zara is married to this guy, Ezzy, who started the app — he's the boss. And she wasn't always married to him when she worked there; she started out as a regular instructor like all the other instructors.

But then when they got together, everyone sort of thought that she started to be treated differently. She may or may not be. But what is definitely true is that their relationship on camera — they do a lot of livestreaming talking to their audience — their persona on camera is very different than what's going on at home.

LAUREN GILGER: There's also this theme around as you mentioned women's pain, but that has to do with fertility for Zara, right?

HILLARY FRANK: It has to do with a lot of things. She gets injuries when she is teaching, she has things going on in her relationship that she is not free to talk about, and so she has to grit her teeth and smile through it.

And the thing that is going on in her relationship when we start the book is she's about to turn 40, she desperately wants to have a baby. Ezzy has told her he's on board with that in the past, but whenever she brings it up, he kicks the can down the road and is like, "I'm not ready."

And he eventually tells her that he's not ready because she is the star instructor and their income depends on her being likable. And in his mind, you know it's not fair, but she will be less popular if she's pregnant and postpartum.

LAUREN GILGER: I want to talk about the method of delivery here. You have written regular print books before. for a lack of a better phrase. This is an original audiobook. It's only an audiobook — there's no print version of this out there?

HILLARY FRANK: Right.

LAUREN GILGER: Tell us about that decision and the idea behind that.

HILLARY FRANK: I got the chance to work on an audiobook adaptation of a Tegan and Sara autobiographical graphic novel. And so I had the challenge of translating something visual into something for the ear, and it was really fun. I've also done audio drama — I had a podcast called Here Lies Me, which I think we talked about, that is a fiction podcast about middle school.

News Podcast explores the struggles and angst of middle school Best known for her award-winning parenting podcast, the Longest Shortest Time, Hillary Frank is back with a new podcast reminiscent of the old time radio serial — but with an angsty tween twist. Listen

So I do sort of straddle this line between fiction and nonfiction, and I love audio. The people who I worked on the Tegan and Sara project with at Macmillan asked me if I had anything original I wanted to pitch. Initially, I had been thinking of this as another fiction podcast, but I thought the idea of turning it into a book made a lot of sense because it is this story with an arc, it's a thriller. Thrillers work so great as audiobooks, and so I wanted to give it a try.

LAUREN GILGER: First time you've ever done this. It's eight hours long. I can't imagine that as someone who produces eight-minute segments on the radio.

HILLARY FRANK: It was a challenge.

LAUREN GILGER: Talk about the process of doing this. How do you produce something like this? There's audio production involved, original music. You call it an immersive audio experience, not just a book, right?

HILLARY FRANK: That's right. You know the most time was spent on writing this — it was my first thriller, and it took me a minute to get the hang of that. But then once all of that was done, the fun part really started for me, which was I got to cast it. And there was someone I had worked with already on the Tegan and Sara project, and I really liked working with her, Helen Laser. She's a voice actor.

If people are big into audiobooks, they'll probably recognize her voice — she's fantastic. She's the main character. And then there are three other characters you hear in more minor roles, and so you'll hear them when, for example, their voices are coming through a phone. When Zara and Ezzy are livestreaming, you'll hear Ezzy's actual voice.

LAUREN GILGER: It's almost like — did you write it like a play, or a book mixed with a play, or almost like a screenplay?

HILLARY FRANK: It was mixed. It was mixed. ... It was written like a book, like a print book, maybe with a little bit of direction for the actor at times. And then interspersed, when there are these moments when you're hearing interaction between characters, it was formatted like a screenplay. And then there were notes for sound design, because we do have some minimal sound effects, and for the composer, because we did get original scoring music for this, and that was really fun to give direction on that.

LAUREN GILGER: Do you think the audience experiences it differently this way? What are you excited about in getting this out in the world to a lot of people to hear?

HILLARY FRANK: Yeah, I think that when things are in audio, it's very evocative, it feels very intimate when you're hearing voices in your ear. And I think that as opposed to TV or movies, which I also love, you create the images in your head. And so you do sort of feel like you're there with the characters, so that's something I hope people get out of it.

LAUREN GILGER: I'm sure it does feel that way. The book is described, and I have to ask you this before I let you go, as shocking. That's in the book jacket, or virtual book jacket. It's a thriller. You want to give us a little hint as to why that word's included?

HILLARY FRANK: I don't want to give too much away, Lauren.

LAUREN GILGER: Don't give it away, don't give it away.

HILLARY FRANK: I want you to actually be shocked. Well, there's a twist, and there's more than one twist. And so I think that when you put together what the twist is with the message of the book, I'm hoping you have at the very least an aha moment or maybe a mind-blown kind of moment.

LAUREN GILGER: Alright, alright. It's going to be good. Alright, Hillary Frank, author of the new original audiobook "Wedlocked" and podcast host of The Longest Shortest Time. Hillary, thank you so much for coming on the show. I appreciate it, and congratulations.

HILLARY FRANK: Thank you. Thanks so much for having me.