SOAPBOX: Dan Hoen Hull remembers the warmth of compassion on the streets of Detroit

Almost 20 years ago, in the longstanding Buddhist tradition of relying on kindness and generosity from others, Dan Hoen Hull chose to spend part of his fall living on the streets of Detroit. What he learned has stuck with him all these years.

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DAN HOEN HULL: In the fall of 2007, I went on a Zen Street Retreat with 13 others to meditate and bear witness to people who lived life on the streets of Detroit.

Looking back, my memories are a series of emotional snapshots: meditating on the icy morning grass in Cass Park; sharing a mango gifted by an Eastern Market vendor on Russell Street; collecting cans to scrape together change for cheap, hot Detroit Coney Island coffee. I can still feel the brutal bite of the wind, and remember the street veteran who showed me how to wrap my feet in newspaper and plastic grocery bags to stay warm at night.

I mostly remember the kindness of strangers, like being fed by the Pilgrim Church congregation from a big pot of steaming Chef Boyardee SpaghettiOs and sleeping that night in a warm Sunday school classroom.

We had been on the other side of the city that afternoon when a gang of men tried to shake us down. But we had no money or cellphones. Nothing of interest to them. They were not happy and said if they found us sleeping in their neighborhood that night, they would kill us. We left; grateful they gave us the opportunity to go.

It was a long, stressful walk to the west side. We missed the soup kitchen dinner by ten minutes. Normally, our late afternoon was spent locating a place to sleep outside for the night. But that evening, we found ourselves tired, cold, hungry, and apprehensive as we huddled together on the sidewalk at dusk figuring out what to do next.

A man from the soup kitchen came over and said he would take us to his mom’s church where she was in a prayer meeting. “I know they’ll feed you.”

He walked us to a rundown Venetian Gothic styled church built sometime in the late 1800s. We were led to the sanctuary where we met Pastor Henry Covington and the Pilgrim Church congregation. There was a chill in the air. I looked up and saw the night sky through a giant hole in the roof.

Paster Covington warmly welcomed us and said we’d be fed. He also invited us to stay the night in one of their classrooms. We did not want to take space away from anyone else needing a place to sleep, but Pastor Covington assured us they had room. It was clear this congregation had little, but they were willing to share. And in that moment, we needed their support and humbly accepted. It was the only night that week I actually slept.

I left that experience with an acute awareness of deep human suffering generally invisible to me in my daily life. Without hesitation, the people of Detroit helped me. They taught this Buddhist that compassion can exist in even the bleakest places.

When I got home, I sent a donation to help fix the hole in the roof. Because it was cold outside and winter was coming.