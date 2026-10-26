Abrupt layoffs have left Phoenix Symphony musicians in a panic, longtime flutist says

LAUREN GILGER: The 66 musicians who were just abruptly laid off from the Phoenix Symphony are demanding the board that made the decision open its books, release the organization’s financial records, and work with them to keep the orchestra on stage.

Last week, the state’s largest arts organization’s 25-person board announced it would suspend the rest of their season after Nov. 1 and lay off all of its musicians. They said they’d been operating in the red for years and simply couldn’t afford to finish the season.

Our next guest is one of those 66 musicians. Viviana Cumplido Wilson is principal flute for the Phoenix Symphony. She’s been a member of the orchestra for two decades. She also hosts a show on our sister station, KBAQ, on Sunday evenings, and she came into our studios late last week and told me they had rehearsal that morning on the day the news broke.

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: We had rehearsal that morning with Ballet Arizona, and later that afternoon, the orchestra was notified by email that the season would be suspended after our Nov. 1 concert.

LAUREN GILGER: And did you know at that moment that suspension also meant that all of you were losing your jobs?

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: Yes, that was made clear to us in that communication.

LAUREN GILGER: What did you think?

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: I mean, it was shocking. We’re all still in a state of shock and disbelief. This is our livelihood. This is our full-time job. Many of us have been a part of this organization for a long time, and we also have a lot of new members who have made a commitment to be a part of the Phoenix Symphony and a part of our community who are all in the same state of shock and disbelief.

LAUREN GILGER: You’ve been a member of this symphony for 20 years, a very long time.

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: Yes.

LAUREN GILGER: What’s 20 years at this symphony been like for you? Do you have any outstanding memories?

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: Oh, so many. In so many ways, I feel like I’ve grown up with this orchestra. I was quite young when I got the job, and so much of my development as an artist and an adult has happened here in Phoenix alongside my Phoenix Symphony colleagues. It’s been a wonderful journey to be a part of, to just see the evolution of this orchestra and my little part in it.

LAUREN GILGER: So there are a lot of questions, obviously, swirling right now about how this got this bad, right? How it got this far. You were, as musicians, it sounds like, aware that there were some financial problems. This is not unique to the Phoenix Symphony, right? But how bad did you think it was?

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: Like many arts organizations, we have had our fair share of struggles financially over the years. So when we hear that there’s money troubles or something like that, no one’s necessarily super shocked by this information. We’re always concerned and hopeful that the fundraising efforts will come through. In my 20 years here, they have.

So sometimes, sort of one step forward, another step back, and it kind of goes back and forth. But for the most part, the organization has always found a way to rally and keep us performing, keeping the lights on.

LAUREN GILGER: So you’d never thought it would get this dire, where all of a sudden and really very quickly, it’s all over.

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: Yes, I think the timing of this was particularly surprising coming off of such a spectacular season opener with our new music director, Paolo Bortolameolli. It was such a thrill, and we all just walked away from that opening weekend feeling like the world was our oyster with this new music director and the orchestra sounding the way it has been. So, yeah, the timing really stunned us all.

LAUREN GILGER: What does this mean for lots of folks in the orchestra, but for you personally? Like you said, this is your livelihood. This is your job, your full-time job.

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: For the 66 members of the Phoenix Symphony, it means that every one of those people will be losing their primary source of income. In five cases, there are five married couples in the orchestra who are about to lose their entire household income.

LAUREN GILGER: Both members. Wow.

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: Right. And so, it’s really, for the entire orchestra, it is devastating. It’s not like we had a lot of time to prepare for this, either. So everyone is in a bit of a panic right now, figuring out how they are going to get by, literally. Will I be able to pay rent, my mortgage, bills, all of the things that everybody in life has to deal with?

LAUREN GILGER: Obviously a financial hit, but also I wonder, is it like a family? Does this feel like a family having to break up in a way? You must know each other well, right? You spend a lot of hours playing together.

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: Yes, we spend a lot of hours playing together. Because of the type of work we do, there is sort of like a more — I don’t know if “intimate” is the right word, but we do work so closely together to create the art that we do that, yes, we know each other pretty well.

And artistically, for all of us, we have been studying our instruments, working on this craft since we were children. This is a lifelong pursuit. Not necessarily everybody at 6 years old thought that they would be playing in a symphony orchestra, but we all probably started around the same age, like single-digit age.

It’s a dream realized to actually get to play in a symphony orchestra. So it hurts our souls in a way that — we care so deeply about the work that we do, and to just imagine a world where we don’t get to share this with our community is just unfathomable.

LAUREN GILGER: I want to ask you about the bigger picture here in the Phoenix arts and culture world. We’re the fifth-largest city in the country. Do you think we should be able to support a major symphony, a major arts organization like this? It’s like a staple of any big city, any major metropolis, right?

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: Absolutely. One of the very interesting things about Phoenix is, yes, it’s the fifth-largest city in the country, but it’s still a very young city. I think that’s also part of where, artistically, the arts culture here is still sort of being written and defined.

We’re figuring out what the Phoenix arts culture and scene is. Not that there isn’t one — there absolutely is one. But it’s still a young city. It’s not like we have some longstanding tradition. We are cultivating that in real time.

LAUREN GILGER: That might be a challenge, but it’s also one of the beautiful things about Phoenix.

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: I think that’s one of the most exciting things, to be honest, because you can sort of write your own story that way. We feel strongly that every great city deserves to have a healthy arts community, and a symphony orchestra is a huge component of that.

LAUREN GILGER: What do you think it says about this place that we aren’t doing that at this moment?

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: I believe in this community. I think so much of this sort of struggle. A lot of times it’s just letting people know that we’re here, and that all of these musicians are also committed members of the community.

We don’t float in and out of Phoenix to come play here. We live and work here, and we’re a part of this community. A lot of the work that we do off-stage that is a part of the Phoenix Symphony, too — our community work — is just as important as what we do on stage.

LAUREN GILGER: Education stuff, you play in schools.

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: We play in schools. We play for patients in memory care facilities. We play for patients who are in hospice treatment. We have played for the unhoused, trying to give them at least a little bit of respite of beauty, and so that they can feel some dignity and that they deserve to enjoy the arts, too.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you lastly what you think is lost here. You talked about what’s lost for you personally, for the orchestra, for the members. What do you think is lost for our community?

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: We’re in a time in history where we have so many options in the palm of our hands, right? We consume media in such different ways now — music and media.

But hearing a concert live is not something that can be replaced. As a society, we need places where people can have actual shared experiences together, where people from all walks of life can join in one place and experience something together that is meaningful, that brings them joy, that brings them hope, that can be cathartic and therapeutic, and is a reflection on our world today — all of these things.

That human connection, that shared experience, we need to preserve that.

LAUREN GILGER: Do you have hope it’ll come back?

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: I do. I do. I believe that our community believes in us and can recognize the importance of what we do. Knowing that this might go away, I’m hopeful. I’m hopeful that our community will be able to rise up and show us some support so that we can keep those concerts coming and keep our connections in the community going.

LAUREN GILGER: Viviana Cumplido Wilson, principal flute of the Phoenix Symphony, hosts a show here on KBAQ on Sunday evenings. Viviana, thank you so much for coming in. Thanks for doing this. Appreciate it.

VIVIANA CUMPLIDO WILSON: Thank you so much for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: We also reached out to the Phoenix Symphony to come on The Show. They declined our invitation.