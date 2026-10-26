This academic philosopher says what we pay attention to defines who we are and what we do

MARK BRODIE: What is the relationship between what we choose to pay attention to and our morality? According to my next guest — it’s a big one.

Silvia Caprioglio Panizza is an academic philosopher in Germany, where she’s worked on the topic of attention for many years — and she says attention is fundamental to morality.

She’ll be speaking at an event put on by ASU later today [Monday, Oct. 26] on this issue, and when we spoke earlier, I asked how attention and morality are related.

SILVIA CAPRIOGLIO PANIZZA: My idea is that actually, it’s not just that there is a relation between attention and morality, but that ... attention is fundamental to morality, meaning that attention is the starting point for moral being and moral thinking.

And the reason that I think that is the case is that when we attend, we’re opening ourselves up to the world, and without that initial movement of abandoning our self-concern and self-involvement and opening ourselves up to what is outside of us, there would be no moral interest, no concern, no relationship with others.

So that is the very basic reason why attention, as I understand it, is fundamental to morality. But there are all sorts of other reasons for that. One is that once we take that initial step, then there’s a lot that will be revealed to us. For example, other people’s needs, the kinds of possibilities that are open to us for action, are all things that will be revealed, and revealed more through attention than if we were just going through the world without exercising this capacity.

Attention also shapes who we are, I think, it shapes our character, because the things that we attend to over and over again make up part of our consciousness and then influence our dispositions. The things that we attend to also are, in a way, things that we value.

MARK BRODIE: Well, it almost sounds like what you’re saying is sort of a version of “we are what we pay attention to.”

SILVIA CAPRIOGLIO PANIZZA: In a way, I think that’s true. Yes.

MARK BRODIE: So what does what we choose to pay attention to say about us? You mentioned if we pay attention to or we’re attentive to a friend who needs something or is in some kind of distress, it helps us to be able to help them. If we are driving down the street and we are paying attention to someone experiencing homelessness on a street corner, what does all of that reveal about us?

SILVIA CAPRIOGLIO PANIZZA: First of all, there is the capacity to be attentive a lot of the time, which is very difficult, and I think increasingly difficult for us in the kind of world that we live in. So there is a real difficulty, I think, in exercising attention to the things that are around us or the things that might surprise us. That is something about us in the first place, but I don’t think that we need to be judgmental about it, because I think it is extremely difficult to be attentive a lot of the time or most of the time in this way.

But also, the objects of our attention, as I was saying, tell us something about who we are, because they tell us something about the things that we are concerned about. If I spend a lot of time worrying about the environment, then my attention will be drawn to the things that I could do in order to help the environment, or the ways in which climate is changing, And that direction of my attention is reflective of my broader concerns. So it says something about the values that I have and thoughts that I have.

MARK BRODIE: You mentioned paying attention and being attentive to things in the world in which we’re living, and I wonder if there’s kind of a dichotomy here because, on the one hand, it would seem that it’s never been easier to really pay attention to the things that you want to pay attention to because, with the internet and social media, you can get information about so many things. On the other hand, it seems to me that so many of us really struggle to pay attention to the things that are not staring at us on our screens.

SILVIA CAPRIOGLIO PANIZZA: Yeah, and I think there are two ways of thinking about attention in this sense. One is that we can decide what we want to attend to and always choose the objects of our attention. And in another sense, we can decide to step back and let the world reveal itself to us, meaning that the objects of our attention are not predetermined by our choices, but they will just come up as we walk down the street and we notice a bird or somebody walking past us.

So I think that the capacity for attention is fundamental, but it’s also very important to be able not to predetermine it too much, not to always make the choices of what we are going to pay attention to.

MARK BRODIE: Is it valuable for us to take a step back and think about the things that we give our attention to, or the things to which we pay attention?

SILVIA CAPRIOGLIO PANIZZA: Yeah, I think it’s absolutely fundamental. If it’s true, as we were saying earlier, that you are what you attend to, and not only that, but then you’re also going to act based on the things that you attend to, then I think it’s fair to say that attention really does shape our whole lives.

And so I think it’s even more important to think about the things that we attend to than to think about the choices that we make. That is a very controversial opinion, but the choices that we make depend on the things that we attend to, because those will be probably also what determines the options that we take ourselves to have.

So I guess if there’s one thing that we decide to do, or that people decide to do when they hear this interview, is — I would recommend it’s precisely that: just to take a moment to reflect on what are the objects of my attention? What were the objects of my attention today? What are my habitual objects of attention? What are the things that my attention is more easily drawn [to], and those that I do not attend to, and those that I don’t want to attend to?

And I think this question is probably the most important one, because the importance of attention comes out perhaps most clearly when we reflect on how it fails, on the things that we don’t want to attend to, and the fact that we avoid, as you were saying, for example, attending to homeless people, to problems of the world that we don’t want to face, reveals precisely our awareness of how powerful attention is.

Because we know that if we did attend, then our lives might change, and our consciousness might change, and we might feel pressed to act in ways that are very different from the ways that we act now.

MARK BRODIE: Silvia Caprioglio Panizza is an academic philosopher in Germany. She’ll be speaking this afternoon at an event put on by the Lincoln Center for Applied Ethics and the Humanities Institute at ASU.