Trump's grip on rural Arizona might be slipping as voters struggle to afford food, fuel

LAUREN GILGER: Poll after poll shows Democrats way ahead in many races heading into next month’s midterm elections as voters are unhappy about the war in Iran, the price of gas the state of the economy as a whole.

In rural Arizona, those economic problems are even more profound as prices remain high on everything from beef to diesel. On top of that, a half a million residents in our state have lost their food stamps in the last year — a result of the One, Big, Beautiful Bill.

Well, our next guest spent some time with voters there and found the president’s grip on rural voters may be slipping — and the economy is to blame.

Yvonne Wingett Sanchez is a longtime Arizona journalist, now a staff writer at the Atlantic based here in Phoenix. I spoke with her more about it.

YVONNE WINGETT SANCHEZ: What really struck me about the reporting in a very red part of Arizona, Yavapai County, was sort of the helplessness that people were feeling in this moment. Even people who are Republicans, they consider themselves MAGA, they voted for the president, they still support him, there’s really a feeling of, the government isn’t going to help me. The people who I have entrusted the one real big thing that I can do, my vote, right? The people that I have entrusted that to have really sort of let me down, and I can’t count on those people. I can’t count on the government. All I can do is be a good person, I can count on myself, and I can count on my neighbors.

It really is this sense of turning inward. In some places that I visited, it’s feelings of despair, and it’s feelings of shame, and it’s feelings that people carry with them that they have somehow let their families down because they aren’t earning enough money, they can’t afford to pay for both the block of cheese and the container of peanut butter. They’re really sort of second-guessing their own decisions in this moment. It was a really powerful reporting trip.

LAUREN GILGER: You profile several people in this piece who you met in this part of the state. You talk about stopping along the highway because there’s this big line of cars, and you realize it’s a food bank line, and you talk to some people there. Tell us about some of the folks you met.

YVONNE WINGETT SANCHEZ: The genesis of the story actually came about during the summer. I was actually going up to Prescott for my daughter’s softball tournament, and I had gotten off in between Cordes Junction and Mayer, and I thought there had been an accident. There was like a mile of cars just waiting on the side along the highway. I couldn’t figure out what was going on, and I thought I was going to be late for the game. It turns out these people were waiting for food, and I couldn’t stop thinking about them.

I pitched a story to my editor. I said, “There is something wild going on, and we need to figure this out.” She said, “Go,” and gave me several days to just go explore. I talked to all kinds of people.

I went to a different place where people were getting food, and what was so interesting is that it was people in suits who are working. It was people who previously had relied on their moms or their moms-in-law to help feed their families, but now their family members are in their own precarious sort of situations, and so now everybody’s at the food bank.

It was a woman who had worked her entire life, worked in San Diego County, and was so responsible, she thought. Here she is, she cashed out her retirement money early, and now she can’t stop thinking about that. But here she is, donated her entire life to a food bank, and here she is relying on other people’s generosity to help get her through. She talks about the shame around having to stand in that line.

LAUREN GILGER: As you said, this is deep Trump country. These are many, I’m guessing, Trump voters. Did you talk to them about how these experiences — going hungry right now, essentially, in so many of these people’s cases — affects their votes and the way they think about their vote from the last election?

YVONNE WINGETT SANCHEZ: It was really interesting that not everyone that I spoke to regrets their vote for Trump. Now, none of them like the war in Iran. All of them agree that that was not great. They are angry about that. They’re angry about the effects that it has had on their gas prices, the things that they order off of Amazon, diesel. This is an area where diesel is purchased by people every day, and on that trip, it was like $6.50 a gallon. That is painful for people.

They were very supportive of the immigration crackdowns that actually have really roiled Prescott and Prescott Valley, the carnicerías, the people who help power the tourism industry and the transplants who have moved there from California.

They are completely OK with the immigration operations. What they’re not OK with is themselves having to feel that economic pain, right? They’re fine if the people who clean their homes feel a little bit of pain or get deported in some instances if they’re here not legally, but they don’t like to pay higher prices. And so it was sort of that duality and trying to reconcile those sentiments. It’s really complicated, and it’s really nuanced.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, it’s always nuanced. Tell us more about what folks had to say about immigration enforcement in particular, because as you said, this is something they’re seeing the direct impact of, particularly in this area, but not everybody was saying this was too far or too much.

YVONNE WINGETT SANCHEZ: No, in fact, that was like the one thing. When I asked these Republicans, what is the one thing that you can point to that the president has done that you are absolutely on board with, almost every single time, it was America First, immigration enforcement operations and making sure that people are deported. That’s immediately the first thing out the gate, and then it went down from there, right?

Deficit spending, they’re very upset about. It’s the decision to go to war. It’s also the people that the president seems to surround himself with and dine with. It’s the billionaires. It’s the people who are buying up all the land in Prescott, jacking up land prices, making housing unaffordable for them or for their children or their grandchildren. It’s like a feeling of loss of community and of affordability, and sort of pining for the old 1990s when you could afford a home and gas.

LAUREN GILGER: It’s so interesting you say almost a nostalgia for folks, because that’s so much of the political message that Trump ran on and was successful with, right?

YVONNE WINGETT SANCHEZ: Absolutely. I think it’s just how people experience that is dramatically different. The words sound fine; the policy implementation is painful.

LAUREN GILGER: Is it just Trump that folks are angry with? Is it Republicans in general? Is it Democrats? Is it all politicians, Congress, everyone?

YVONNE WINGETT SANCHEZ: It’s everyone. It’s corruption, a perception of corruption. It’s both political parties are only in it for themselves. It’s the president and the people he surrounds himself with, like maybe he’s not getting the full information. It’s the deep state and the people around the president who are causing some of these bad things to happen. It’s really sort of a feeling of self-enrichment, that these folks are really sort of benefiting from ordinary Americans’ financial pain.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, we’ll leave it there. Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, staff writer with The Atlantic based here in Phoenix, joining us to talk about her reporting in rural Arizona. Yvonne, thank you so much for coming back on The Show. Appreciate it very much.

YVONNE WINGETT SANCHEZ: Thanks for having me.