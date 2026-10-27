A music critic from Phoenix took 7 iconic bands and ranked all their songs from worst to best

MARK BRODIE: Valley native Bill Wyman has been writing about rock and roll his entire career. Today, the old-school music critic writes for New York Magazine’s Vulture section. And now he’s out with a new book, “Bill Wyman’s Rock and Roll Lists: Every Song by The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, Pink Floyd, The Eagles and The Clash — Ranked from Worst to Best.”

My co-host Lauren Gilger spoke with him more about it.

LAUREN GILGER: Let’s begin with a little bit about about you, right, and about growing up in Phoenix. It sounds like music has always been a part of your life, a part of your interest from a very young age here in the Valley?

BILL WYMAN: It’s really true. And writing about these artists, most of whom go back to the ’70s, it really, really took me back. Phoenix was so different back then. You literally had to get your dad to drive you to Tempe to Tower Records to get a Ramones record or a Clash record. The Sombrero Playhouse was a huge thing on Seventh Street, and we would go there to see these rock movies of the Rolling Stones, or “The Last Waltz,” or Neil Young.

And I just kind of — whenever I think about growing up, I think about there’s this great music out there, and how do I get my hands on it? And it was just so difficult back then. And now, of course, it’s just everywhere.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, it’s just everywhere. It’s an incredibly different landscape. OK, so let’s talk about this newest book, right? You have compiled here some of your famous lists that you make where you rank songs, rank artists, things like that. It’s from worst to best, right, of the Beatles, the Clash, Michael Jackson, Nirvana, Pink Floyd — there’s more, like all the kind of greats that you might think of when it comes to rock and roll. Tell us a little bit about the the long and arduous process it sounds like went into writing this.

BILL WYMAN: Oh boy, they really are heavy lifts. And what I try to do is I go through every song of the artist, but along the way, try to tell the story of the band, the history of the different members, the pratfalls, the disasters, the triumphs.

And then since I’m also a critic, I also — I think there’s an overarching sort of critical argument that I try to make. And it’s actually really fun over that length to dole these sort of beats out along the way. There’s an effort to both give all the information you need and also deliver it in a very palatable, sort of fun way.

And so, you look up and you can’t realize you’ve just read a single article that’s basically half the size of a normal book.

LAUREN GILGER: I want to ask you about how you rank these things. Like, what goes into this for you? Do you have criteria, or is this just subjective in terms of you and your long history of criticism here?

BILL WYMAN: Well, of course, it’s so funny, because criticism is such a funny thing. And people come up to you and they go, “Well, but but this is just your opinion.” And it’s just kind of funny that we’ve sort of lost that, that yes, you want someone’s opinion and you want someone else’s opinion, and you want a third person’s opinion, and in an ideal world, those three people will want to hear your opinion.

And then you all sort of get different insights into this one little issue. And that’s the way I think criticism is supposed to work.

I don’t believe in going along with the crowd. I don’t think I’m contrarian, though, and I am definitely not trolling. I do not believe in saying a popular song is bad just to get attention.

But at the same time, I’m a critic and I have my standards and the things I judge things on, and one of the things I try to do with this is explain along the way exactly why. So, of course I love Paul McCartney. Of course he’s just such a remarkable person. But I will also happily explain to you why “Good Day Sunshine” is the worst Beatles song.

LAUREN GILGER: I was going to ask you what the worst Beatles song was, because they have what, 300 songs? I mean, how do you pick the worst one? Why?

BILL WYMAN: Well, you try to — I don’t want to say make a point, but — and this is something I wrote. I covered a Paul McCartney show back in, I think, 1989 when he went back on the road, and I said, “Why did he play ‘Good Day Sunshine,’ which is the worst Beatles song?”

And I just think it’s very blarey, and it’s simple even by his standards. I don’t understand the thing about my feet when they hit the ground. It just is, even by his standards, it’s a little slight.

And one of the arguments I wanted to make in the article is the evolution of their art and the highlights and lowlights of both him and John Lennon. And I just thought that was a good way to kind of set the tone and give people a sense that, hey, they’re going to get some opinions they might not agree with. But I want to hear your opinions, too. Just because I think it doesn’t mean it’s right.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, it’s a debate. It’s a debate, and that’s half the fun, I think. So, OK, if that’s the worst Beatles song on your list, what’s the best?

BILL WYMAN: Well, it’s very, very difficult, and because obviously they’re just one of the supreme artistic achievements, you know, we’ve seen in these past 100 years. The last three are “Penny Lane” and “Strawberry Fields Forever,” and of course “A Day in the Life.”

And I think in the end, you have to go with “A Day in the Life” because it really shows Lennon and McCartney working together and putting that famous pastiche together and the famous sound collage together, and as John Lennon’s just heartbreaking vocals, that beautiful piano.

But I also try to make the point that, you know, if you’re No. 19 or you’re No. 27, it doesn’t really matter. And I think those three songs really do show the Beatles at the height of their art: “Penny Lane” is of course the quintessential McCartney song; “Strawberry Fields” is like the quintessential Lennon song, was also an incredible sonic achievement in its own right; and then “A Day in the Life.”

LAUREN GILGER: You also write in this book about just how much music criticism has changed, right? Like you’ve been in this game for a long time. But you’ve watched the industry and the criticism of it really shift in that time, and it doesn’t sound like you think that’s entirely a good thing. You call it “poptimism”?

BILL WYMAN: Yeah, well, it’s — and I don’t just call it that. It’s a big thing. They have conferences about it. They’re very proud of it. And it used to be opinionated critics saying things.

And then it kind of got to the point over the years — I’m simplifying a little bit — where it seems to me that the critics are on the side of the artists. And artists are always — they really don’t want to be famous, and they reluctantly accept stardom, and they come across these challenges, but they always overcome them and stand triumphant.

And to me, it feels like the critics are more like press agents than they are critics. There are no negative reviews anymore. That said, there’s a lot of creative writing about music on the internet. You just got to poke around, find the great podcasts and stuff like that.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, it’s definitely there to be found. So, OK, this book is full of kind of untold stories from rock and roll history, and you have a lot of those in here. Can you end for us here with a good one of those, maybe one of your favorites?

BILL WYMAN: OK, here’s one minor interesting, because I’m interested in finance. And every great artist of the ’60s basically got ripped off by their record company. I mean, sometimes astonishingly so. And a lot of them had to rebuild their finances in the ’70s, OK? The Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Dylan, they all had huge financial issues with their management or their labels and stuff like this.

Jimmy Page is very interesting, of Led Zeppelin, because he started out as a session musician, started making extraordinary money when he was 18 years old. When he finally started Led Zeppelin, he was famous, he had this great record, he went to Atlantic Records and got this amazing deal. And the thing that people don’t know about Led Zeppelin is Jimmy Page is Led Zeppelin: He can hire and fire, and he gets half the money.

And so, he really is — I didn’t quite understand this until this all came out in a legal battle a few years ago, maybe 10 years ago — that of all those ’60s people, he’s probably the one who never really lost any money and always sort of had the upper hand when it came to labels. And in a weird way, it’s kind of a financial success story.

And it also tells you something about the way bands are, because sometimes you have the Beatles, who are very close and together. A lot of other bands like the Eagles, Pink Floyd, there’s all sorts of dissension in the band. But when one person controls the band, like Jimmy Page, you don’t have those sorts of fights. So, in a strange way, Led Zeppelin is an interesting financial music industry success story that I didn’t quite appreciate before.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s really interesting. All right, we’ll leave it there. That’s Bill Wyman. The new book is “Bill Wyman’s Rock and Roll Lists: Every Song by The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, Pink Floyd, The Eagles and The Clash, Ranked from Worst to Best.” Bill, thank you so much for coming on. I really appreciate it.

BILL WYMAN: Lauren, it was so much fun. Thank you.