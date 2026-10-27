From 'socialist' to 'pedophile,' 2026 political ads are betting on fear, anger

MARK BRODIE: Election Day is almost here, next Tuesday. But between now and then, it’s probably a safe bet that if you turn on your TV, you’ll see a whole lot of political ads. Whether you’re watching broadcast TV, cable, or streaming, it’s hard to avoid hearing about candidates for governor, Congress and other offices.

Kim Fridkin is a Foundation Professor of political science at [Arizona State University], where she studies campaigns and elections. She joins me to talk about what she’s seeing in terms of the campaign ads this cycle.

And Kim, what so far has stood out to you this year?

KIM FRIDKIN: Well, one of the trends — and this is mostly, I think, the gubernatorial race in Arizona, but there’s a lot of emphasis on who’s a pedophile. And there's, this is more nationally, is the trans ads are back again in 2026. It just seems like even Democrats are running these kind of anti-pedophile ads, anti-Epstein ads, which is a little surprising to me given this political environment.

MARK BRODIE: Why is that surprising to you? I mean, the Epstein files has been kind of a big issue for at least for some candidates and some politicians for a few years now.

KIM FRIDKIN: Yeah, that’s true. But I just think that the economy is probably the most salient issue to most voters in this election cycle, and that hurts Republicans much more clearly, much more directly, I think, to voters. So, I’m surprised there isn’t more kind of blaming the Republicans for the economic situation facing Arizona voters.

MARK BRODIE: I see. So, you’re surprised that more Democrats aren’t running ads about the economy saying, “It’s Republicans’ fault, I’ll fix it.”

KIM FRIDKIN: Right.

MARK BRODIE: One of the other things that at least I’ve seen in watching TV and looking at campaign mailers is the word “socialism” is getting used a lot, which I guess maybe isn’t that surprising given that it’s sort of part of the discourse now in this election cycle. Are you seeing some number of candidates, mostly on the Democratic side, being referred to as socialists, whether or not that’s how they identify themselves?

KIM FRIDKIN: Yes, I definitely have seen that, not only locally and Arizona, but across the country. I think that what Republicans would like to do is try to paint Democrats as kind of out of touch, as more extreme than they probably are. And so, the socialist label is one that Republicans often use to try to suggest that Democrats are out of the mainstream.

MARK BRODIE: Is it safe to say, do you think, that one of the maybe connecting themes of in terms of child safety and pedophiles and socialism is fear, that some number of these commercials are trying to tap into fear in the electorate?

KIM FRIDKIN: Yes, definitely fear, maybe some anger as well. So, things like the Epstein files and the inability to kind of hold people responsible, I think that’s probably maybe even more anger than fear. But the socialist language is probably more fear.

We do know from research in political psychology that fear and anger actually work differently in terms of how they motivate voters. And so anger could bring people to the polls. So, anger is a — we call it a motivating emotion, where fear is not a motivating emotion. Instead, it kind of encourages people to kind of stop and maybe collect more information, to search more, but it doesn’t encourage them to go out and vote.

MARK BRODIE: Oh, that’s interesting. And I would imagine, then, that in an election where both sides are trying to get more of their voters out, anger seems to be the way to do that.

KIM FRIDKIN: Right. Anger would be more effective than fear in trying to get people out.

In terms of positive emotions, enthusiasm is something that motivates people to vote as well. As you know, most of the ads are negative, but if candidates were going to run more positive ads — which is less likely this far along in the election cycle — but enthusiasm is an emotion that would motivate people to participate as well.

Arizona State University / Courtesy Kim Fridkin.

MARK BRODIE: Are you seeing more anger-based or fear-based advertising this cycle than you’ve seen in the past, or is it roughly the same to what we’ve seen in previous elections?

KIM FRIDKIN: Well, I just finished a book with my colleague on the 2024 election. And in that book, we actually looked at the advertisements by Trump and Harris. And I’d say that there was more kind of emotions trying to generate fear more than anger from Trump in 2024 than maybe even in 2026. And it was not only Trump, but it was Republican-aligned groups for Trump.

And of course you remember the trans ad that I think ran — was like one of the top ads run by Trump. And that, I think, was motivated by making people fearful of if Harris is elected, what she would do, who she would represent.

MARK BRODIE: So you alluded to the fact that many of the ads are negative, and there’s been research done over the years that maybe negative ads aren’t the most effective way to get voters to do what you want them to do. Do you find that still to be the case, that negative ads maybe aren’t as effective as other messages that candidates or campaigns can put out there?

KIM FRIDKIN: I think there’s definitely drawbacks to negative campaigning. That’s pretty well established. So, one drawback is a potential backlash effect on the person launching the negative ads. So, if there’s a lot of negative ads that Hobbs is running against Biggs in that gubernatorial race, it could be that people start feeling negative towards Hobbs because of all the negativity.

So that could happen. That’s a potential drawback, obviously. Another thing that research has shown is that as certain types of negative campaigning or negative advertising increases, people get turned off from the election, and they’re more likely to stay home.

MARK BRODIE: Is there anything that we can learn about the particular issues that are being brought up in campaign ads that tell us anything about this moment, either politically or otherwise? Does it say anything that pedophiles and the Epstein files are a big focus of ads, or socialism, or any of the other issues that are being brought up or not brought up in ads?

KIM FRIDKIN: I think that the Epstein pedophile issue is an interesting issue. I don’t know what it tells us, except for perhaps people were really impressed by the role of the trans ads in the 2024 election, so they’re trying to find a similar issue that they think will resonate and make a difference.

I do think that part of that original trans ad that the Trump campaign ran, I think the most effective part of that ad was the tagline that said that Harris was “for they/them,” and Trump is “for you.” I think that’s more important than the trans issue. I think it really represented Trump is for you, she is for others, someone else, not you. And so, I think that’s why that was effective.

So I’m not sure that the pedophile ads are actually saying that. But that might be why they’re there is, “Oh, maybe this is going to be another issue that’s important that will make a difference in the election.”

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Kim Fridkin, a Foundation Professor of political science at ASU. Kim, good as always to talk to you. Thank you.

KIM FRIDKIN: OK, thank you.