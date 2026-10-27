Kids losing symphony field trips will have a 'ripple effect' on Phoenix, nonprofit director says

MARK BRODIE: When the Phoenix Symphony suspended its current season last week because of financial problems, it laid off its 66 musicians. Yesterday on The Show, we heard from one of them.

The Show Abrupt layoffs have left Phoenix Symphony musicians in a panic, longtime flutist says The 66 musicians who were just abruptly laid off from the Phoenix Symphony are demanding the board that made the decision open its books, release the organizations’ financial records and work with them to keep the orchestra on stage. Listen • 9:51

But the impacts of the symphony’s abrupt change go beyond Symphony Hall — they extend to Arizona classrooms.

Beth Maloney is the executive director of Act One, a nonprofit that provides arts- and culture-based field trips to Arizona students in Title I schools. She’s here now to talk more about this. Beth, good morning.

BETH MALONEY: Good morning. Thanks, Mark.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for being here. So, you bring how many students in an average year to see the Phoenix Symphony?

BETH MALONEY: Thousands of local students from Title I schools to the symphony every year. We’re talking upwards of 20 field trips each season of the symphony.

MARK BRODIE: That’s a lot of kids who obviously now won’t be going to see the Phoenix Symphony. What is it like when they experience this? I would imagine a lot of these students probably have never been to a symphony performance before.

BETH MALONEY: You’re exactly right, and it’s one of my favorite field trips to do every season: watching the students walk into Symphony Hall, watching their eyes light up when they see the chandeliers. They walk in down the carpet, they sit in their plush seats, and they look around and it’s like this is a place for them.

And at our field trips, it’s bigger than even just that experience. The musicians speak directly to the students. They share their instruments, they share their journey, what brought them to the Phoenix Symphony specifically. And that’s an opportunity for our students that is truly unique, because a lot of times the musicians share with the students that they got their inspiration to begin at a field trip just like the one that they’re currently sitting at.

So the loss of this experience for our students really, I think, hurts. I think it hurts our community broadly. It’s not just going to hurt the teachers and the students that were already registered for those field trips. It has kind of a ripple effect on all of us.

MARK BRODIE: How so?

BETH MALONEY: I think we know the benefits of the arts on students. And we’ll be able to rebook these students.

MARK BRODIE: They’ll go somewhere else, right?

BETH MALONEY: They will go somewhere else. And we have lots and lots of other amazing arts and culture experiences through our other local partners.

But like I said, this is a particular loss because of the uniqueness and the depth of this. And I think I feel the loss really personally, just as someone who enjoys sitting down with these students. I enjoy bringing my own child, my own daughter, to the symphony over the years.

And that moment when the lights come down and everyone kind of has that intake of breath, that’s a moment that you can’t really replicate: that sense of belonging, that sense of we’re all here in this together. And I think that’s something we need more today.

And it’s becoming tighter and tighter for us in the arts and culture sector. In Phoenix alone, that’s almost like 8,000 of us that have jobs in the arts and culture sector. This is a community loss — economically, culturally.

I had to call my mom and say how embarrassed I am that we’re the fifth-largest city in the country and we’re not sustaining our symphony. What does that mean for us? It’s kind of a loss.

Amber Victoria Singer / KJZZ Beth Maloney in KJZZ’s studios on Oct. 27, 2026.

MARK BRODIE: When you talk about the musicians coming and talking to the students, do they talk about some of the — obviously you don’t graduate Juilliard and immediately, most of them anyway, don’t immediately get their dream job. There are setbacks along the way, as there are with any career.

Did you find that the musicians would talk about that, and that students, even if they had zero interest in going into the arts, would realize, “Oh, look, this person who is successful had to deal with some adversity to get there,” and just sort of learning about perseverance and how to get back up when you’ve been knocked down?

BETH MALONEY: You’re speaking directly into my heart right now, Mark. There was one field trip that had all of us in tears last year. One particular musician spoke about his journey with a disability: He has a loss of hearing. And listening to him tell our students about what it took for him to persevere as a professional musician overcoming boundary after boundary, it was incredibly moving. And I could just watch the kids spellbound listening to him tell his story, and then getting on stage and playing for them.

Watching conductors who speak to them in Spanish oftentimes, and the kids audibly gasp when a conductor comes out and speaks to them in Spanish and then turns around and really — I always say conducts — this master class in communication. You see how this incredible group of musicians works as one, and watching the children watch that, that’s what I just think, what a huge loss for those kids and for all of us.

MARK BRODIE: You mentioned there are other arts organizations, other field trips that these students can take. Are there other classical music venues or places like the symphony that these students will be able to get to, or are they basically forgoing classical music for right now?

BETH MALONEY: You know, we have one other field trip that I would give a shout-out to, and that is for the Tetra String Quartet, who is a local quartet out of Mesa. They are amazing. We have a show coming up with them at the Orpheum. That is another one of my favorite field trip venues because the students walk in there and it’s like walking into a castle. That’s another one of my favorites.

But we have the MIM, the Musical Instrument Museum, which is another kind of a classical musical experience, and they have many, many musical residency field trips that we also take part in.

But there really is not much else on the menu in Phoenix at this time. So, I mean, there’s nothing really that will replicate this experience. And it’s huge, I think, for these thousands of students and teachers. And we’ll get them rebooked. We’ll make sure they’re happy. But right away when we opened our books for field trips this season, a thousand teachers registered a thousand students right there for the symphony. So, they were waiting specifically for those experiences. So, it’s hard to disappoint them.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. All right, that is Beth Maloney, executive director of the nonprofit Act One. Beth, thanks so much.

BETH MALONEY: Thank you so much.