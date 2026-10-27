Medically frail people in Arizona face extra verification under Medicaid changes

MARK BRODIE: Hundreds of thousands of Arizonans could be affected by changes to the Medicaid program; those changes are the result of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed by Congress and signed by President [Donald] Trump last year.

We’ve talked on The Show before about how legal immigrants and refugees could lose their coverage, as well as new work and reporting requirements that could kick other Arizonans off their Medicaid coverage. In Arizona, it’s known as AHCCCS, or the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System.

But there’s another population that’s expected to be affected by these changes, as well: those residents who are considered medically frail and aren’t able to work.

Jasmine Demers has written about this . She’s an investigative reporter covering health inequities for the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting, and she joins me to talk more about this.

Jasmine, good morning.

JASMINE DEMERS: Good morning. Thanks for having me.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for being here. So, who are these folks? What does medically frail actually entail when it comes to Medicaid coverage?

JASMINE DEMERS: Yeah. So, you’re considered medically frail when you’re in sort of a certain category. So, you have serious or complex conditions, you have maybe substance use disorders, you have disabling mental health conditions, maybe physical, intellectual or developmental disabilities. ... But the definition of medically frail is sort of left up to the states under this law that was put in place last year. And so, the definition is up to the states, but under this new law, people now are going to have to basically prove that they are medically frail rather than just have a qualifying condition.

MARK BRODIE: How does somebody go about proving that?

JASMINE DEMERS: Yeah. So, it’s going to be a little bit complicated. So, at first, once the work requirements go into effect in January, basically people will be able to self-attest, meaning that they’ll be able to just say, “Yes, I am medically frail,” and AHCCCS will — AHCCCS, our state’s Medicaid agency — will have to sort of take that at their word.

But after that first year, what’s going to happen is the federal government is going to require that states have proof of that. So, basically they’re having to set up this entire system of verification where they ask these patients to not only, you know, prove that they have a qualifying condition, but that it is significantly impairing their ability to work. So, that’s where the concern is.

MARK BRODIE: So, for example, having cancer might not constitute being medically frail, but perhaps actively undergoing chemotherapy might be?

JASMINE DEMERS: Exactly. So, yeah. So, there are certain levels that the federal government has sort of set up. They set up sort of this tier system, or an optional sort of tier system that states can adopt.

And so, yeah. So, if you just say, “I have cancer,” that doesn’t necessarily mean that you can’t work. You could have a type of cancer that has not spread throughout your body, for example, or you could have a type of cancer that you’re not necessarily receiving active treatment for, and so that could mean that you are capable of working, which means you would not be exempt from the work requirements.

MARK BRODIE: But it sounds like there’s an awful lot of ambiguity here in terms of, A, what will actually constitute being medically frail and unable to work, and B, how folks are going to actually go about proving that.

JASMINE DEMERS: Yes, exactly. So, the state doesn’t actually know how they’re going to make this happen at this point. They’re in the middle of — there’s 25 states across the country that are actually suing the federal government right now over this particular distinction, saying that, you know, in the original law that was passed in 2025, they didn’t add this extra layer of verification. They didn’t say that states would need to require this proof that people could not work.

And so, the states are in the middle of this lawsuit, which is ongoing right now. And obviously these requirements go into effect in January, so we’re coming up pretty quickly on that deadline, and they are required to meet these requirements by January no matter what, despite what happens with the lawsuit.

So, it’s very much up in the air what people will have to do. But we do know that most people, if they do not have a true qualifying condition that can sort of be — that the state can basically say, “We absolutely know that this person cannot work,” that person will have to get some type of extra documentation from their doctor in order to prove that they can’t work.

MARK BRODIE: Well, how is AHCCCS right now? It sounds like they’re kind of on a dual track in terms of fighting this lawsuit, trying to preclude these new reporting requirements from taking effect, but also preparing for their possibly taking effect here.

JASMINE DEMERS: Right, exactly. Yeah. So, they are preparing for it to go into effect in January. And I think what they’re hoping for is that they won’t have to have this extra verification step and that they’ll be able to just use their diagnosis codes or the medical history that they already have, because that’s what they were planning to do before. They spent the last year, more than a year, prepping and preparing to use those diagnosis codes that they already have to automatically exempt people from work requirements.

And they did find out that using the last 12 months of their diagnosis codes and their claims data, they did find out that there’s more than 100,000 people on Medicaid expansion right now who have pretty significant health histories, which would indicate to them that those people have complex health care conditions or chronic conditions. And those people they did plan to automatically exempt.

But again, under these new rules, they wouldn’t just be able to take those diagnosis codes and the data that they already have. They would have to add that extra verification.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right, we’ll have to see what happens here. That is Jasmine Demers, an investigative reporter covering health inequities for the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting. Jasmine, thanks so much.

JASMINE DEMERS: Thanks so much.