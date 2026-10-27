Thieves have discovered a new — and more efficient — way to steal cars in Arizona

MARK BRODIE: There were fewer vehicles reported stolen in Arizona last year than at any time since at least 1992, and new data show thefts are down even more this year. But the reality may be less positive. That’s because of a new method thieves are using to steal cars and questions about how many thefts are actually being reported.

Daryll Willis is director of the Arizona Automobile Theft Authority. He joins me.

And Daryll, it sounds like thieves are evolving and have come up with a new way to steal vehicles?

DARYLL WILLIS: Absolutely. As vehicles become harder and harder to steal off the street because of advancing technologies, thieves and criminal organizations are starting to use more fraudulent means to obtain a vehicle, whether it’s through a fraudulent purchase or lease through a stolen ID or a synthetic ID.

They’ve been obtaining these vehicles from dealers, financing them, and then they are able to get the keys for the vehicle. Once they have these vehicles, they are then using some tradecraft to go ahead and get the title, transfer the title a couple times, take the lien off the title, and make it look like they own these high-value vehicles outright.

And then with that, they can sell them to unsuspecting buyers who have no idea that the vehicle is stolen because somebody is showing up with what looks like a clean title and a set of keys, and they’re creating victims either by selling them to dealerships or selling them to the public, to unsuspecting buyers.

MARK BRODIE: So, basically these thieves are pretending to either buy or lease cars, getting the title into their name, and then selling them for a profit?

DARYLL WILLIS: Correct. They can sell them for a profit here, anywhere in the United States. We’ve also seen them shipping them overseas. And the thing about shipping them overseas is you get a large SUV here that may cost $70,000, $80,000. If you’re able to ship that to the Middle East or Asia, that vehicle is now worth three times as much.

So, we’re seeing criminal organizations with ties to the Middle East or Asia working with people here obtaining these vehicles, shipping them over, and they’re making a lot of profit off that.

MARK BRODIE: How prevalent do you see this new method being in Arizona? Like, how many cars are being stolen when people think they’re buying a car with a clean title?

DARYLL WILLIS: That is a great question. And we don’t have exact numbers on those because a lot of times these thefts are going unreported. And I’ll give you an example that was recently shown in our newsletter that the Vehicle Theft Task Force — they were called by a dealership. A gentleman had six titles for very high-end vehicles. And the dealership said, “Something’s not right here. This looks fishy.”

The detectives from the Vehicle Theft Task Force were able to go down to the dealership and determine these vehicles were, quote-unquote “stolen.” And the reason I say quote-unquote “stolen” is because the financial institution that owned the liens on these vehicles had no idea that they were even gone or stolen. Somebody had used a fraudulent ID to purchase these vehicles, washed the loans, and were trying to sell them before the first payment was even due to the financial institution. So, they didn’t even know they had a loss yet, but those vehicles were never reported stolen.

And that’s not the only example that we’ve seen. And I’ve seen this in Arizona and talking to my counterparts in other states, it’s very prevalent for the financial institutions. And sometimes they’re hesitant to report it stolen because they don’t want to report a vehicle stolen for a family who’s missed a few payments. But by the same token, now you have to figure out whether it’s somebody had purchased the vehicle with good intentions and they’re real people, or if somebody purchased the vehicle with a synthetic ID and it’s not a real person.

And sometimes that’s hard for the financial institutions to determine whether this is a theft or not. And same thing with law enforcement; we run into the same issues.

MARK BRODIE: In some ways, is this a more efficient way for auto thieves to do their thing?

DARYLL WILLIS: I think so. I think if you look at it from the thieves’ perspective, if you want to make $100,000, do you want to steal one very high-value vehicle worth $100,000, or do you want to steal 10 $10,000 vehicles? And I think the more vehicles that you steal, the more liability putting on yourself, you’ve got more chance of getting caught. So, if you go after the high-dollar vehicles, you don’t have to steal as much to obtain the same amount of profit.

MARK BRODIE: Well, and also, if you’re stealing a car off the street, it seems like there’s more opportunity potentially for someone to see you or for you to set off a car alarm, something like that. Whereas if you’re doing all this stuff sort of behind the scenes, I would imagine that in some cases at least, it must be harder even to trace if somebody figures out that a car is stolen, to figure out who’s behind it must be challenging.

DARYLL WILLIS: Absolutely. And like you said, you steal a car off the street in the middle of the night, when somebody wakes up, you might have a few hours where nobody knew that car was stolen. But if you purchase it fraudulently, nobody’s going to know that’s stolen until you’ve missed payments. So, that can take a month, a month and a half, before somebody becomes aware of that stolen vehicle. Gives you a lot of time to do nefarious things with those vehicles.

MARK BRODIE: Is this in any way changing the types of vehicles that you’re finding are being stolen?

DARYLL WILLIS: This is definitely going — this type of fraud is going after high-value vehicles. The Number 1 stolen vehicle in Arizona remains Chevy Silverado from the 2000s. Those are stolen more than any other vehicle. But more and more, the high-value vehicles are becoming targets for these criminal organizations.

MARK BRODIE: So, I guess the big question then is, for somebody who does what you do, what do you do about this? How do you try to stop it?

DARYLL WILLIS: As the Automobile Theft Authority, we’re working with the Vehicle Theft Task Force. The task force is creating a lesson plan to teach the dealerships some of the things that they should be on the lookout for when selling or buying a vehicle, to make sure it is an actual vehicle that is being bought or sold, that is owned by an actual person, and that the title is actually lien-free instead of something that’s been title-washed. So, we’re going to do our part to train the dealerships.

We’re always advancing all the information we can to the public on azwatchyourcar.com. And beyond that, we’re always publishing information to law enforcement. We will have an Arizona Automobile Theft Investigator Association conference here next year. We’re going to have a lot of good Arizona law enforcement participation, and we’ll make sure that everybody’s aware of the current trends and the ways to combat them.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Daryll Willis, director of the Arizona Automobile Theft Authority. Daryll, thanks so much.

DARYLL WILLIS: Thank you, Mark.