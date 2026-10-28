3 long-shot candidates accused of fraud get a temporary win from the Arizona Supreme Court

LAUREN GILGER: The Arizona Supreme Court is weighing in on an ongoing battle between the Clean Elections Commission and a few long-shot candidates who are accused of committing fraud to qualify for millions of dollars in campaign funding.

The trio of candidates — Green Party candidates Risa Lombardo and Duwayne Collier, and failed GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Neely — they’re also being investigated by the Attorney General’s Office for allegedly falsifying documentation that they got enough $5 contributions from voters to qualify for Clean Elections funding, which added up to a collective $4.7 million in public campaign money.

Clean Elections informed the candidates it would investigate and potentially make them repay the money. Now the state Supreme Court is reining in Clean Elections here, but allowing its investigation to continue.

Jim Small is editor-in-chief of the Arizona Mirror, which broke the story back in August, and he’s on the line now to tell us more. Good morning, Jim.

Elections AZ Supreme Court sides with third-party candidates in dispute over Clean Elections Commission powers The Arizona Supreme Court sided with two third-party candidates in a dispute over the powers of the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, but the ruling does not put an end to an ongoing investigation into allegations the candidates may have defrauded the state’s public campaign financing system.

JIM SMALL: Good morning.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, so remind us how this all began. Your paper broke the story that some of the folks listed as having made some of those $5 donations to these candidates basically said they never did it.

JIM SMALL: Yeah, absolutely. So we were intrigued when we saw two Green Party candidates and an obscure Republican candidate — it really was the Green Party candidates qualify for Clean Elections. It’s not easy to do, and you really need a lot of infrastructure behind you to be able to get it done because one of the rules about Clean Elections is you’re not allowed to pay people to gather those contributions.

The Green Party had disavowed both of these candidates, and that made it very puzzling as to how did they actually get on the ballot, or how did they actually qualify for these millions of dollars in public campaign funding.

So when we started looking at it, we noticed some real oddities. And chief among them was the fact that there were a lot of people that were donating to both these Green candidates — gave them their $5 contributions — and to Republican Scott Neely. That is unusual behavior. It does not typically happen that way. Very often, these are folks who give to one candidate because they support them.

And on top of that, these candidates all qualified without using the state’s electronic system to do it, which automatically verifies the voter and basically takes the payment right there, and so the money doesn’t even — this isn’t someone signing a form in a parking lot.

And as we looked into it, we saw these patterns. We started contacting voters. I think we reached out to more than 50 voters. We ended up talking to about a dozen of them. All of the ones we were able to speak with — we got six folks to go on the record with us — all of them said, “Not only did I not sign this form that you’re showing me, I signed something completely different. And on top of that, I didn’t give these people any money. So I don’t know why my name showed up here.”

We wrote a story about it. At the same time, the Clean Elections Commission was doing a preliminary investigation. They found many of the same things, and that really kicked off this entire investigation that, as you mentioned, last week landed at the Arizona Supreme Court for the first time.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. And that got there because the two candidates sued Clean Elections, right? Basically saying, you can’t do this, it’s not in your authority. Is that the argument?

JIM SMALL: Essentially, yeah. And so what they’re arguing is a couple of things: One, that if there is any fraud, which they deny has happened, but if there is fraud, the correct way to go after it is through the criminal system, is with the Attorney General’s Office, for example, not Clean Elections. And as well, they basically said, “Look, we qualified. The secretary of state reviewed the signatures. The county recorders reviewed these voters’ names and signatures and said that we qualified, so therefore, you can’t touch us, and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

LAUREN GILGER: So tell us more about what the Supreme Court ruled here. I mean, basically they sided with the Green Party candidates, though they’re letting this investigation continue?

JIM SMALL: Kind of, yes. I think, on the whole, the Green Party candidates came out of this one with a win, but not really. I think it’s a Pyrrhic victory at the end of the day.

Essentially, one of the things that happened in the letters to Risa Lombardo, who’s the gubernatorial candidate for the Green Party, the Clean Elections Commission’s executive director made a note in there that said, “Hey, we think that the secretary of state actually misapplied the math.” And they basically did some bad math, and that you actually never should have qualified based on the numbers we have.

And they ended up walking that back, and they said, “No, you know what, we were wrong. We were the ones that did the bad math.”

And the Supreme Court essentially looked at that and said, “OK, if the issue is no longer the Clean Elections Commission trying to decertify a candidate, then they don’t have the power to do that. But we’re not going to jump in, and we’re not going to block this investigation. It gets to go forward.”

And then at the point where Clean Elections finishes that investigation and then imposes any penalties they see fit, the court basically said at that point there’s going to be a bunch of litigation over what the Clean Elections Commission actually does in terms of trying to discipline these candidates if they feel that’s warranted.

LAUREN GILGER: Very interesting. So lots to come still. We’re not over by any means here. I want to ask you more, Jim, about the fact that you mentioned early on, the official Arizona Green Party had disavowed these candidates. They basically say they’re not actually Green Party candidates, they’re Republicans?

JIM SMALL: Yeah, that’s essentially it. Risa Lombardo, up until, I don’t know, two weeks before she registered to run as a Green Party candidate, was a not just a Republican voter but a Republican precinct committeeperson, which is essentially like the activist kind of pumping the heart and blood of a state party. She was an elected Republican precinct committeeperson. Duwayne Collier, the secretary of state candidate, I think similarly is tied to a lot of Republicans.

Both of the candidates have spent all of their money with a mystery company based out of Nevada that was created by two California GOP operatives. Some of the people they’ve been paying have been employees of the Arizona Republican Party. Everything about this has from the beginning kind of pointed to the fact that these are candidates who are intended to get on the ballot in order to kind of dilute the voting pool, and in a close race, maybe pull some votes away from Katie Hobbs and be able to help Andy Biggs’s campaign.

We don’t know for certain, but certainly there’s a lot of smoke that says that these folks aren’t necessarily genuine Green candidates.

LAUREN GILGER: A lot of smoke. All right, we’ll find out more to come. Jim Small, editor-in-chief of the Arizona Mirror, joining us. Jim, thanks so much. Appreciate it.

JIM SMALL: Thank you.