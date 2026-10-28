Brenda Hillman's Tucson-inspired poetry collection named National Book Award finalist

LAUREN GILGER: Acclaimed poet Brenda Hillman’s newest collection, “Still House in the Desert,” brought her back to her childhood home in Tucson. Her mother needed to be moved out of the home and she found herself, like many people of her generation, ready to clean it out.

She found herself methodically going through each room, reflecting on each part of it. She told me, it became something of a 20th century time capsule for her.

Now, the book is a finalist for the National Book Award for Poetry . I spoke with her more about it — and her memories of her childhood in Tucson.

BRENDA HILLMAN: Well, it was the ’50s when I was born. I was born in ’51. And then, the ’50s were such a strangely mixed bag everywhere, but in Arizona, there was still the feeling of, you know, the Wild West, but also possibility, capability, and yet at the same time, environmental degradation and things that we’re now very conscious of.

I absolutely loved my childhood in Tucson. It was very much a sort of magical childhood. And the thing about Tucson in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s was that it moved from the mid-century consciousness to a very great sense of counterculture and very edgy. I was a little hippie flower child with my long, flowing robes and hair and all of that. And like many of my generation, I loved being on the cusp of great change that seemed like a cultural moment that was profound, really. And Tucson was a great setting for it.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, it sounds like it. So you write here about, and you often write about, like domestic space, right? Like physical spaces. You’ll meditate on the time, the space, the objects, right, things like that. Tell us a little bit about why you approach poetry in that way, and how did it feel doing that kind of analysis almost of your childhood home when it was this very kind of personal place?

BRENDA HILLMAN: Yeah, that’s a great question. You know, it kind of brings together thinking about it that way, thinking about — I’m going to use a big word here — the phenomenology of space, just how phenomena occur and how one’s inner life and outer life kind of come together.

And for me, the magic of sort of the desert and the desert spaces and this adobe home and the magic of childhood kind of came together in this odd way. And the occasion of being in the house helped me think about how objects also capture childlike-ness.

So, you know, I write about a stapler, and my mother’s laundry cart, and her earrings, and the sandstone fireplace. And I was raised Protestant, but I kind of crafted it to my own, my own holy needs and have a strong sense of kind of animist presence in things and in rooms. And so objects have always kind of spoken to me and as having extra power or feeling.

LAUREN GILGER: Your dedication for this book is really striking. I want to read it because it’s brief here, but you write:

"For childhood houses,

for those who work in houses,

for those whose work goes unnoticed,

for children in childhood houses,

for lives in the 20th century,

for time, its awe and burden,

for matter, its awe and burden,

for people who miss their mothers,

for people who miss our mothers,

for our mothers"

And then you say:

"For Helen Frances Hillman"

That was your mother, right?

BRENDA HILLMAN: Yes, uh-huh.

LAUREN GILGER: Do you feel like her work went unnoticed?

BRENDA HILLMAN: Well, in a specific sense in the family, not unnoticed at all, but in the general sense in the world, I do feel as if the sense of mostly women as domestic workers in homes was taken for granted, at least. And we’ve lost some of the sense of trying to acknowledge that. I was part of feminist movements from the time I was adolescent, but I do feel like women’s work is still a bit taken for granted. And the way that laborers — and so in a kind of lighthearted and also maybe somewhat serious way, I put women’s labor and the labor of dust mites.

Because I think animals, some animals that are laboring away to make a universe are also unnoticed. And so, you know, we have tortoises, and we have moths, and we have dust mites and plants and so on doing their labor in this book, so yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: All of those levels of labor, yeah. You write, and this book obviously is a lot about Arizona, about the desert. You have a poem called “Creosote Bush,” you have poetry here about the landscape, the history of the desert, where it began as a sea, as an ocean, right? Animals here. It’s not an easy place to live. I wonder, as you were writing about it, what did it make you think about this place? Because you still have a home there.

BRENDA HILLMAN: There’s an odd sense that — I don’t know how to put this for your listeners, but I, that being in the desert is almost to be extremely human, because, of course, I’m partly from a settler culture and I recognize that my people did not settle the desert first. But I felt very deeply spiritually at home there, connected with the creatures, connected with the spirits, the spirit world, the spirits of saguaros.

Because, in part, the very struggle to be human and the very struggle to be a child, to be a woman, to be in the 20th century seemed really to be encapsulated by desert culture. So you go outside, you sense all these things are thirsting and struggling, and yet they’re so beautiful. And so it’s such a strange beauty. You have to be really smart and a lovely soul to appreciate how incredible the desert is.

I’ve had friends come there and just say like, “How can you stand it? It’s so barren.”

And I go, “Like, what the heck are you talking about?” Everything about it seemed magical to me.

And so the struggle and the striving to be a human being in the desert seemed important and natural. And it’s just, the desert is just, it haunts me. It haunts my dreams. I love cacti, just the way that they put you off and take you in at the same time, and that they’re juicy. They have these souls that are so juicy. And anyway, I love it.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s a beautiful description that’ll stick with me, the juicy souls of cacti. I love that. So, Brenda, can you take us out here on one of those poems that kind of meditates on the desert and some of the things that you find here?

BRENDA HILLMAN: Sure. I will read “Thucydides.” This describes our family land tortoise who made his escape.

“Thucydides”

Why are you hurrying? You even hurry while you’re sitting here. Did last night’s dream teach you nothing? (The guests sat around the table mildly happy; they could each make a statement but were supposed to hurry.)

The family tortoise, Thucydides, (which rhymes with “to the cities”) named by a child for whom childhood was a burden, for whom books were the way out,

moved slowly toward the gate for weeks,

carrying its geometry on its back,

until escape was the new minimum.

Years later, you thought you saw it in the desert

under the cholla: quartz, granite, calcite.

Different creature, of course, but it seemed fine.

There are words you would long for if you could remember them.

There are words you could cling to if they would stay.

The infinite is your pet,

heading away,

inside the outside it’s made of.

LAUREN GILGER: Brenda Hillman, poet and translator, joining us. The new book is “Still House in the Desert: An Eco-Contemplation,” finalist for the National Book Award. Thank you so much, Brenda, for coming on The Show. I really appreciate you.

BRENDA HILLMAN: Thank you, Lauren. I appreciate you, too.