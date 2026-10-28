Doug Ducey and other top GOP donors aren't spending on Andy Biggs. Some even switched sides

LAUREN GILGER: After the primary election, former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey dutifully endorsed the GOP nominee for governor, Andy Biggs. But he did not put any of his own money behind his campaign. And it turns out, he’s not the only one.

In fact, a pool of reliable GOP donors who backed Ducey to the tune of millions every time he ran for office are not stepping up to support the newest GOP gubernatorial nominee. And in some notable cases, they’re actually switching sides.

Hank Stephenson, co-founder of the Arizona Agenda, has the story and is on the line now to tell us more. Good morning, Hank.

HANK STEPHENSON: Good morning, Lauren.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so instead of looking at who is donating to these campaigns this time around, you’re looking at who isn’t, it sounds like.

HANK STEPHENSON: Yeah, I kept looking for a handful of names that I’m used to seeing on these Republican gubernatorial campaign finance reports, and they just weren’t showing up. Or if they were, they were showing up in much smaller numbers than I’m used to.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so you crunched the numbers here, kind of looking at, as you said, all of these campaign finance reports in the race. Found roughly 700 donors who gave Ducey’s campaign that max amount, $5,000 or more. But Biggs only has about 350 donors who have given that much, you found.

HANK STEPHENSON: Yeah, and to be fair to Biggs, his campaign kind of looks a little bit more like Kari Lake’s campaign, where it wasn’t necessarily backed by the business leaders in Arizona, but had a broader base of small-dollar donors. And that’s kind of how Biggs has been able to keep his campaign alive, that and a lot of help from a single organization here in Arizona.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. OK, we’ll talk about that single organization in a moment. But let’s talk about some of the big names that are kind of staying on the sidelines when it comes to Biggs this time around. You talk about folks like Bob and Renee Parsons, the GoDaddy founder; (Carvana CEO) Ernie Garcia; the Shoen family, the U-Haul kind of founders there; the folks behind the Barrett-Jackson auctions. Like some of the biggest names in the state in terms of money — they’re not giving to Biggs?

HANK STEPHENSON: Yeah, and some of these people have even switched sides and started donating to Katie Hobbs instead. There’s really two main reasons why a major GOP donor like that would not be donating to Andy Biggs. It’s either that they don’t align with him ideologically. These are business types who were in for Ducey’s kind of middle-of-the-road social policy and conservative economic policy, and Biggs just doesn’t fit that mold.

Or, reason two, they just don’t think he can win. They don’t think it’s a good investment of their money. And they’re reading kind of the writing on the wall via the polls this time of year and saying, eh, maybe I’ll sit this one out.

LAUREN GILGER: Is there a scenario, Hank, in which some of these folks might agree with Biggs on some of the issues, but in the case that they think Katie Hobbs is going to win, they don’t want to get on her bad side essentially?

HANK STEPHENSON: One hundred percent. If you’re making a decision about who to back and especially this late in the game when most of the politicos agree what’s going to happen next week, it just doesn’t make sense to go and donate to a losing candidate. Not only is that a bad investment, but it could kind of hurt your ability to work with the governor should she win reelection this time, which appears likely.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, the power of the polls. OK, then tell us more, Hank, about those folks who have switched sides, who have been kind of steady Ducey-type donors in the past who are now giving to Hobbs. Who are they?

HANK STEPHENSON: Yeah, that’s guys like Ernie Garcia. He’s basically the owner of Carvana, Arizona resident, who gave Ducey lots of money during Ducey’s runs for office. He put about $50,000 — or his company did — put about $50,000 into a PAC that was supporting Karrin Taylor Robson during the primary election. And then when she dropped out, he moved his money over to kind of supporting Hobbs rather than putting money in for (Biggs).

That’s people like Jerry Simms, the longtime owner of Turf Paradise racetrack, big Ducey donor. This year, he gave money to Katie Hobbs. And then like any good gambler, he also kicked $1,000 to Andy Biggs as well, just to kind of hedge his bet there. But it’s clear his heart isn’t in it.

And even the money that he gave to Katie Hobbs is just much smaller than he would have given to previous Republican nominees. It seems like a lot of these people are kind of picking between two bad options and making a business decision about where they want to actually put their money.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, interesting. The trend also extends to some normally reliable GOP PACs — including the Republican Governors Association, which you point out solely exists to elect Republican governors.

HANK STEPHENSON: Well, and that was kind of the genesis for this. Everyone’s waiting for, is RGA going to come in and save Andy Biggs this cycle? And they just haven’t put any money into Arizona. This is an organization that put $5 million for Ducey’s first run for office, $8 million for his last run, and notably, like $14 million backing Kari Lake.

So this isn’t an ideological decision that they’re making. Kari Lake was as far right as they come, arguably farther to the right of the spectrum than Andy Biggs is. This is a can-we-win calculus. They cover every state in the union, and they have to make decisions about which races are we defending governors, where do we think we can actually pick up seats. And the fact that they don’t think that they can actually pick up seats in Arizona is very, very telling.

And there’s a lot of other groups kind of making the same decision. These PACs that represent, for example, the CPAs or businesses like Honeywell, Salt River Project. All of these groups were good for $10,000 at least. And that starts to add up when you have dozens of them just not coming to the aid of Andy Biggs this year.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So let’s talk then about the big donor that the Biggs campaign has almost kind of solely relied on, those smaller donations and Turning Point USA, right? Turning Point USA has, though, had a spotty history recently in supporting successful campaigns, you point out.

HANK STEPHENSON: Turning Point was the No. 1 booster of Kari Lake’s various runs for office here. Those were huge losses to them. Kari Lake came very close to being our governor, and I think that they took a lot of credit for her getting so close, but they haven’t had a real win. And they’ve been fundraising for years and have really made Andy Biggs their candidate this cycle.

So they are going in huge for Andy Biggs. They are basically making up that difference between the candidates. Without Turning Point’s many millions being kicked to Andy Biggs, he would be dead in the water right now.

But they have to win this. This is a big election for Turning Point. So, in for a penny, in for a pound. They are throwing as much money at Andy Biggs to try to change this tide as they possibly can. But just looking at the polls and the writing on the wall, it doesn’t seem to be working.

And also, I think a lot of Arizonans — Turning Point used to be a relatively obscure organization, and now just the name Turning Point comes with a lot of baggage. So it may not be helping his campaign with those middle-of-the-road, moderate, Republican-leaning voters to know that Turning Point is his No. 1 financial backer.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. Those voters you kind of need to win a statewide election here. All right. Hank Stephenson, co-founder of the Arizona Agenda, joining us with this one. Hank, thanks so much. Appreciate it.

HANK STEPHENSON: Thanks for your time, Lauren.