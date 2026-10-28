Plan your next spooky trip with Roadside Strange app from this Arizona paranormal investigator

LAUREN GILGER: As we’re getting closer to Halloween, maybe you’re looking for a spooky road trip, or maybe you just like checking out sites where people say there have been paranormal activities over the years. If so, there is an app for that.

Nathan Wood is a Valley resident and co-owner of the Roadside Strange app, which includes more than 10,000 cases in several countries around the world. And there are some from Arizona in there as well.

Wood spoke with my co-host, Mark Brodie, about this, and they began with the thought process behind this app.

NATHAN WOOD: A lot of it comes down to the fact that my wife and I have been paranormal investigators for about 15 years. And one of our biggest challenges we always found was when we were doing the research on places that we wanted to go and visit because we heard that they were haunted or spooky or, whatever, we always found that the researching everything was the hardest part about the entire process.

Once we got to the location and actually did an investigation, that was all the fun stuff, but the research was just very time-consuming for us. And in a lot of cases, we find that with a lot of other people, too. They spend weeks and weeks and weeks trying to figure out if they can even visit these locations.

So it was just one of those things that we wanted to make sure that we made something that the whole community could use that takes a lot of the extra research out of it, or at least takes some of the stress out of it when people actually want to visit some of these known places.

MARK BRODIE: I mean, it kind of sounds like you’ve created like a AAA for paranormal activity.

NATHAN WOOD: Yeah, in a way. The way that we look at it is it’s a giant library of different encounters that have been documented over the years, stuff that has multiple sources, stuff that has folklore and folktales for generations.

And a lot of it, too, is everything that we have is based on public access, so it’s in public lands. We don’t do anything through private property or private homes. Everything is a public area that people have every right to go to, as long as they follow the rules and stay safe and everything else.

MARK BRODIE: So when you say that you and your wife are paranormal investigators, is that to say that you’re not just looking to go somewhere and see it, like you want to be able to get out of the car and walk around and really check things out for yourselves?

NATHAN WOOD: Yes, absolutely. We had the vision with Roadside Strange that it needed to be something that you can either do from the comforts of your own vehicle, or you can drive to the locations, you can get out, you can walk around, you can stretch your legs, and look for yourselves, really. That’s what we want people to do, is just look for themselves and experience their own things.

MARK BRODIE: How did you go about trying to collect all of this information? You mentioned it’s all sort of publicly out there, but I would imagine it was in all sorts of disparate types of places.

NATHAN WOOD: Yes. A lot of it is just scattered amongst the internet, and a lot of different Google searching, a lot of different time just spent on finding websites from, say, 20 years ago that haven’t really been updated, but they’re still there, or the facility that we’re looking at has changed owners five times over the last 35 years. We run into a lot of that kind of stuff.

So a lot of it is just we look for like multiple different confirmed sources of it, so whether it’s a few different websites, a few different long stories or histories of it before we add it into our app, because we want to make sure that we’re not putting stuff that was a TikTok trend written 10 years ago or something.

MARK BRODIE: How do you try to differentiate between the different kinds of experiences or things that people would like to see, or experiences people would like to have? Because it seems like there might be a difference between like a building that’s haunted and a place where like a UFO might have landed.

NATHAN WOOD: Well, the one thing that we wanted to make sure to do is — I mean, obviously there’s multiple communities in the paranormal, supernatural groups that are out there. I mean, you have your cryptid hunters, you have your alien hunters, you have your ghost hunters. We wanted to combine all three of those, plus the added strange histories as well.

And the reason why we wanted to do that is we wanted to make everybody feel like they could use the app, and it wasn’t segregating anybody that believes in Bigfoot or anybody that believes in aliens or UAPs or anything like that.

MARK BRODIE: So there are a few places in Arizona that are listed on this app. Is there something specific about this place that you think makes it a hot spot for potential paranormal activity?

NATHAN WOOD: I think with Arizona, it depends on what you’re looking at. I mean, there’s a lot of dark history with Arizona. I mean, you look at Vulture City out near Wickenburg. I mean, Henry Wickenburg founded Vulture Mine, and there was a lot of murders.

As for UFOs and UAPs, I mean, people have been seeing lights here in Arizona for decades. And then the Phoenix Lights as well. And obviously we have a very big nuclear power plant out here.

So there’s a lot of that that people think that that’s what attracts aliens, which it’s all alleged, we don’t know for sure. So I mean, Arizona has just got a lot of great history for it.

MARK BRODIE: Are you anticipating some additional number of downloads leading up to Halloween? Like, is that a time when people are thinking maybe more about trying to visit some of these places?

NATHAN WOOD: It seems like it. From our past experiences when we were involved with some friends that ran ghost tours up in Virginia City, Nevada, we’d always see Halloween was very busy for our friends that ran that tour, and then to the point where they asked myself and my wife to help them out because we’d been on it so many times. October is definitely a good time for people to start wanting to scare themselves.

MARK BRODIE: What do you and your wife find so interesting about paranormal activity?

NATHAN WOOD: I think a lot of it is we never really know the answers to anything. And looking back at my childhood growing up and what my wife’s childhood experiences were and stuff like that, there was things that I remember that I saw as a kid that left me questionable. Or it was even as simple as stuff that my dad would be watching on TV, like "The X-Files" or something along those lines.

And I think it kind of made me think like there is more to life than just what we are here in this physical body. And sometimes it’s just fun just to go out and just to learn the ancient history of like an old logging town that shut down 50, 60 years ago because it never kicked back up after World War II or something along those lines.

So I mean, there’s all types of cool stuff in it, especially if it’s just even if you’re just wanting to just look at the ancient history of certain things or strange history of of certain places. You know, there’s a lot of exciting stuff out there, and people just need to keep an open mind and want to actually expand their horizons.

MARK BRODIE: All right. That is Nathan Wood. He is the co-owner of the Roadside Strange app. Nathan, thanks so much, and happy Halloween coming up.

NATHAN WOOD: Thank you very much, Mark. I appreciate it.