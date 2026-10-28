This nonpartisan nonprofit uses social pressure letters to get Arizonans to vote

LAUREN GILGER: All of us are being inundated with election ads right now, from the television airwaves to every app we’re on, to a string of text messages I can’t seem to unsubscribe from.

And then there’s the election mail. We’re all getting tons of it, I’m sure, and one piece made our producer, Amber Victoria Singer, stop and ask some questions. And Amber’s here now to tell us more about it. Good morning, Amber.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: Morning.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so there was one piece of election mail you got that kind of made you stop. Tell us about it.

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: Yeah, our mailbox has been stuffed with election-related mail all month. And there was one piece of mail, it was this just folded white piece of paper, and it said “Award enclosed.” And as a former gifted child, it got me. I was like, “OK, let me open this. What is this?”

And I opened it, and it was a “Great Citizen Award” is what it said, and it was from Tom Lopach at the Voter Participation Center. And it said, “Thank you for voting in 2024. You can earn this Great Citizen Award by voting in this year’s election. Make sure you vote by Nov. 3.”

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so you’re a journalist, so you didn’t stop there. You tracked down the guy behind this, this Tom Lopach guy, right, who signed this award for you. Who is he?

AMBER VICTORIA SINGER: Yeah, so I was curious about what the Voter Participation Center was, so I looked into it. And I found Tom Lopach, who is the president and CEO of both the nonprofit organization Voter Participation Center and also the Center for Voter Information, which these two organizations have spent millions of dollars on mailers and other types of digital ads encouraging people to go out and vote.

And they seem very similar, but the Voter Participation Center specifically targets young people, people of color and unmarried women. And as a young, unmarried woman, I am definitely in that demographic that they’re targeting, which I’m assuming is why I got that piece of mail.

LAUREN GILGER: Why you got that piece of mail. OK, so you are obviously a producer here on The Show, so you had to ask him to come on The Show and talk about this.

So let’s hear it. This is my interview with Tom all about these mailers — they are sending out 4.5 million pieces of mail just here in Arizona — and why he thinks they will get people who don’t often vote to step up and head to the polls.

Ralph Alswang / Courtesy Tom Lopach

TOM LOPACH: In Arizona, we know that people of color, young people and unmarried women make up 59% of Arizona’s registered voters. But when we look at people who were registered and didn’t turn out in 2024, 81% of those people are people of color, young people and unmarried women.

So our work is to try and turn out to vote people from underrepresented communities who are overrepresented in the non-voting population.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so people who aren’t voting every time around or maybe not voting at all. How do you figure out who fits those categories, first of all?

TOM LOPACH: So when we are sending our get-out-the-vote mail, we use the Arizona Voter File. And within the Voter File, often times age is indicated, so we can figure out who are young people. And then we will use modeling techniques to figure out: Who is likely a person of color? Who is likely an unmarried woman? And then we will send them our mailers.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. So this is nonpartisan, right? Like you are just trying to get folks to come out and vote who don’t normally vote, right? That’s the goal.

TOM LOPACH: That’s right. As an organization, we are set up as a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit. So the work that we do is entirely nonpartisan. It’s about creating a representative and inclusive electorate. And frankly, isn’t our country better when the folks who turn out to vote fully represent the breadth and depth of our beautiful society?

LAUREN GILGER: So I mean, when you’re targeting those specific groups — like people of color, young voters in particular — isn’t that inherently political? Like those are voters who are more likely, polling and research would show, to vote Democratic.

TOM LOPACH: So there are a couple of ways to think about this. In recent years, we have seen very clearly that these communities are pretty good swing voters.

Secondly, many state legislatures are actively working to make it harder for young people to vote, harder for people of color to vote. You see a lot of times university identifications are not allowed to be used as voter ID, but a hunting license or a fishing license is. You can see often times tribal IDs in some states are not allowed to be used in voter ID, but again, hunting, fishing and driver’s licenses are.

Many of our voting laws in the United States and in many states make it easy for overrepresented populations to vote and harder for the communities we serve. So I think it is more about creating an environment where everybody gets to vote and less about partisanship. Let’s create a situation where all eligible Americans are empowered to vote, and then let the parties and the candidates try and win their votes.

LAUREN GILGER: So let’s talk about the way you go about this, right? Because this is not exactly the typical kind of thing you’ll get in the mail, this Great Citizen Award, for example. There are other kinds of mailers you send out, some are like voter report cards, things like that.

But there’s a line in here that I thought was very interesting. You write on each of these mailers something like, “Remember, who you vote for is private information, but whether or not you vote is public record.” And you basically kind of tell folks like, “We’ll be watching. I hope I can say thank you to you afterward.” Is this basically a pressure tactic?

TOM LOPACH: That is. That line comes from behavioral science, and it is called social pressure. The way I think of it, having grown up Catholic, is that it is like Catholic guilt or Jewish guilt in an envelope. It’s what mothers used on us, and it helps people want to be part of an in-crowd and want to do what other people are doing.

LAUREN GILGER: So this is like a researched tactic to try to change people’s behavior essentially, get them to do something you want them to do?

TOM LOPACH: It is a deeply researched tactic. And in fact, we use randomized controlled trials in everything we do for the 23 years we’ve been around. And what we have found is that the single best tactic at increasing voter turnout is not phone calls or door knocks or texting. It is our social pressure letters. These actually work.

In the private sector, you’ve seen power companies send out letters that say, “You know, 80% of our customers have moved to renewable energy. Why haven’t you?” Or, “Sixty percent of your neighbors have reduced their water usage, something important in Arizona. Why haven’t you?” And these are tactics that are used by the private sector to get people to take an action. And we use it in the effort to create a more broad and involved electorate.

LAUREN GILGER: Do you risk alienating folks here? Like just kind of making them mad or turning them off? Like so much about politics and and the whole system around it today is already making people angry. Do you think that’s a risk here?

TOM LOPACH: That is a concern many people have had over the years. And in the years following the 2020 election, together with partner organizations, we ran four different tests, and we found there is no backlash to using social pressure to increase voter turnout. In fact, our studies continually find, both in the mail and with digital advertisements, social pressure has the desired effect of increasing voter turnout.

LAUREN GILGER: Have you seen some of the Reddit threads on these as people get them in the mail?

TOM LOPACH: I have not seen Reddit as I’m a Luddite. I have received comments from people in my own social media feeds, and I know that some people have a reaction to it. But our randomized controlled trial proof for 23 years shows that this increases voter turnout by 1-2% in an election.

LAUREN GILGER: You say you think a lot about what makes people not vote, right? Like why these voters that you’re targeting often don’t participate in this process. Tell us more about that. Like why do they feel disengaged?

TOM LOPACH: It’s interesting. We spend a lot of time and energy studying folks who don’t vote. And what we learn is people think that their voice doesn’t matter, their vote doesn’t matter, or sometimes folks don’t feel like they know enough about government to make an informed decision.

One of the things I compare it to: I don’t follow football. I don’t know what team goes to which city, what their animal is, what their colors are or what their numbers are. It’s just not something that has ever interested me. And so to learn all of that is overwhelming to me.

There’s a whole group of Americans that don’t necessarily follow what’s a Democrat, what’s a Republican, or a Libertarian or an independent? And it’s hard to remember what is the difference between a senator, a governor, a House member, a state legislator. And it’s a jumble.

And so what we try and do is give people confidence that their vote does matter, their voice does matter, that often times elections are decided by small numbers, and their vote can make the difference.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, we’ll leave it there for now. Tom Lopach, president and CEO of the Voter Participation Center, the Center for Voter Information as well, joining us to talk about these mailers you may be getting. Tom Lopach, thank you so much for coming on. I appreciate it very much.

TOM LOPACH: Thank you, Lauren.