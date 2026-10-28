Will Phoenix become a cautionary tale about heat? Let's talk about it at (The) Show & Tell

Phoenix is on the front line of climate change.

But will the Valley become a cautionary tale about what happens when temperatures reach unbearable (and, eventually, unlivable?) highs? Or could we become a model for how a metropolis can adapt, innovate and modernize in a climate change future?

Lauren Gilger, co-host of KJZZ’s newsmagazine program The Show, will moderate our latest The Show & Tell: Future Phoenix at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe.

This free event is co-presented by KJZZ and Changing Hands Bookstore and is the third in a series of community discussions led by The Show.

Meet the panelists

Matt Bell’s next novel is Penitent, forthcoming in 2028 from Doubleday. He is the author most recently of the novel Appleseed (a New York Times Notable Book) and the craft book "Refuse to Be Done," a guide to novel writing, rewriting, and revision. A native of Michigan, he teaches creative writing at Arizona State University, where he directs the Arizona State University Worldbuilding Initiative.

Born and raised in the Valley of the Sun, Michael Lanier founded Pueblo in 2015. Lanier is an advocate for third places and the cooling power of trees in some of the cities most underserved communities. He’s currently nearly a decade into the process of renovating one of the oldest homes in Phoenix and stewarding both it and the earth surrounding it.

Amber Wutich, Ph.D., is an anthropologist and MacArthur fellow with expertise in water insecurity. She brings 10,000 years of human history to understand how we survive water crisis, and what that means for us today. Wutich focuses on how hidden social worlds — informal markets, sharing networks, cultural survival norms — become essential as water runs out.

If you go

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

Where: Changing Hands Bookstore - Tempe, 6428 S. McClintock Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283.

Free tickets: changinghands.com