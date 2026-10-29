Semiconductor growth like Amkor expansion is 'transformative' for Phoenix, expert says

MARK BRODIE: A Tempe-based semiconductor packaging and testing company is expanding its footprint in Arizona. Amkor Technology says its Phase 2 project will add about 60,000 square meters to its Valley campus and add about 3,500 jobs. Construction is scheduled to start next year and be done by the end of 2029.

Kyle Squires is dean and senior vice provost of the Fulton Schools of Engineering at ASU and joins me to talk more about this. And Kyle, what is the significance of this Amkor expansion?

KYLE SQUIRES: So it’s yet another outcome within this region where all of what’s happening in semiconductors and microelectronics is happening in Arizona. It’s going all the way from large engineering school, leading research, high-volume manufacturing, Intel, TSMC, and now, at scale, advanced packaging. That is, taking those chips and making, turning them into useful components.

MARK BRODIE: And the fact that those other companies are here, how much does Amkor’s expansion sort of add to that semiconductor ecosystem?

KYLE SQUIRES: So it adds significantly, right? Not only because of the very large volume at which they’re expanding, but you then bring in, guess what, suppliers, other companies that also want to be in proximity. So it’s kind of like a halo effect, right? Whether again, a large-volume manufacturer like Intel or TSMC, now Amkor with packaging, it’s not only what they bring, but all that will come around with them into the region.

MARK BRODIE: Do we see that with semiconductors? For example, we hear so much about the auto industry, like when a car manufacturing plant opens up, all the suppliers to that car manufacturer want to be nearby. Is that the same way with semiconductors?

KYLE SQUIRES: Very much so. It’s what we’re experiencing within Phoenix and again the broader region. It’s incredible to see, but it is very analogous to the auto industry.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so we’ve been talking about Amkor sort of packaging these chips. What does that actually mean?

KYLE SQUIRES: So think of it this way, OK? TSMC or Intel, they’re making the chips, right, that we can sort of envision. But if you think of the chip as the engine, Amkor is essentially building the car around it. That is, taking the chips, connecting them, putting them in proximity to memory, that is, turning them from this brain into this useful component.

MARK BRODIE: And is it safe to say that, for example, the chip manufacturer, like they need somebody like Amkor to be able to sort of finish off the product and then get it to somebody who’s going to buy it?

KYLE SQUIRES: Essentially, yes. And the way to think about it is Nvidia, as one example, has placed a very large order to Amkor. That is, understanding Nvidia works with TSMC, so TSMC is making the chips to their specification. Nvidia then working with Amkor to again connect them, build out the components such that Nvidia can now take them and advance their product lines.

MARK BRODIE: Economic development-wise, how big of a deal do you think this might be?

KYLE SQUIRES: It’s incredible, OK? It’s the raw numbers in the several thousands that Amkor is going to need in their workforce: engineers, technicians, and so forth. And again, suppliers, other engineers, other companies. But then now a second-order effect into the communities, right? As communities grow, you have very high-value creation of jobs that begets other needs in health care, in businesses, in all kinds of things that grow communities.

Arizona State University / Courtesy Kyle D. Squires.

MARK BRODIE: There’s been so much talk about AI lately, and not all of it positive in terms of people being kind of freaked out by it and concerned about what it’s going to do. Does that pose any danger to someone like Amkor and this massive expansion over the next couple of years?

KYLE SQUIRES: So it’s a fair point to bring up. That is, there’s a lot in the news, if you will, about AI and the advantages, disadvantages, where there are concerns. But think of it this way as well: Packaging is relevant to the chips that will end up in an automobile, in a phone, almost essentially in anything that has a switch. And just about everything has a switch, so it’s even beyond AI.

MARK BRODIE: But in terms of their big deal you mentioned with Nvidia, that doesn’t really deal with cars and phones and stuff like that. That’s specifically with AI, isn’t it?

KYLE SQUIRES: Very much so. So Nvidia, obviously a leading company in AI technology development, all that’s happening. And they’re having to navigate that for sure, OK? But these companies are quite forward-looking in terms of understanding both the demand, the opportunity, de-risking, and so forth. So they’ll navigate that confidently, I would think.

MARK BRODIE: How does a company like Amkor try to do that? I mean, obviously, most businesses try to forecast out, but this seems to be changing so quickly, both the technology and the public’s opinion about it. How, that must pose a challenge to a company that’s sort of in that world?

KYLE SQUIRES: I would think so. And I think that if you begin to divide that up a little bit, that is, the technology and what advanced packaging now has come to mean is really sophisticated. It’s interesting. It’s frankly incredible. And then there’s the social aspects and making sure that we’re really doing well, that is, producing components, packaging these chips, making sure that we’re advancing society, the economy, and so forth. And it’s a complicated environment, for sure.

In the Amkors of the world, working even with ASU or others to like, OK, what are we trying to get done? How do we accomplish that and really make sure we have a win-win for the company, for the community?

MARK BRODIE: We talked about the economic development impact of this. I’m curious, from your perspective, what is the significance of Phoenix and the Valley to sort of be in this world, to sort of have this growth in the semiconductor world as opposed to any other industry that communities come to be known for?

KYLE SQUIRES: So really interesting, right? The history in engineering and technology began around semiconductors, back in the ’50s and ’60s with Motorola, then into Intel and so forth. And it really sort of laid the foundation. And for this region having essentially all the relevant elements, from the fabrication to the training to the research to the packaging and so forth, no other place in this country can say that.

So it puts Phoenix in the leading position. And this is with respect to all of the great places around this country where there is excellent semiconductor work happening, but we’re in the leadership position. So now it’s to continue to advance that, to continue to support these companies, but it is transformative to this region. It is that significant.

MARK BRODIE: How so?

KYLE SQUIRES: So when you think about, again, the direction of semiconductor innovation, the way in which it has become ubiquitous, OK, in all things that we use, that we work with, shaping jobs, changing even the way that we live, to be able to drive that, OK, that’s the opportunity before Phoenix. And when you look at all that’s happened in a short period of time, again, Phoenix is in that leadership position within this country and now globally recognized, but it will be to continue to advance that.

MARK BRODIE: Would it be your expectation that this industry will continue to grow in the Valley, and maybe even these companies continue to grow and expand here?

KYLE SQUIRES: Right now, the rate at which the demand is there for chipmaking, for packaging, for again the supply chain elements that are all around it, that growth has been astonishing. And we fully expect that to keep going, notwithstanding all the conversations around AI and whatnot. But broadly in tech, that’s where we, again, have achieved some leadership, and it will change us and allow us to do some really interesting things.

MARK BRODIE: When you say notwithstanding the conversation, does that include potential action by governments in terms of regulating AI or putting more guardrails on it?

KYLE SQUIRES: So certainly there’s going to be an effect there, right? And the way in which, say, certain models developed by these AI companies, that they could be perhaps have a somewhat more restricted access. The consumer demand, OK, in all the other spaces, I mean, we talk about again phones and cars and things like that that we used to think about, but there’s going to be even more applications upcoming that we’re not envisioning yet.

So again, these companies are very smart. They’re very adept. They’ll continue to pivot, working with us at ASU, right, as we navigate that together.

MARK BRODIE: We’re going to keep buying stuff that use these chips, huh?

KYLE SQUIRES: You know, that’s the world we live in.

MARK BRODIE: All right. Kyle, thanks so much. Appreciate it.

KYLE SQUIRES: Yeah, appreciate you.