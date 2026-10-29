Did egg companies — including Hickman's in Arizona — collude to artificially inflate prices?

MARK BRODIE: If you buy eggs, you most likely remember how they got a whole lot more expensive over the past few years.

At the start of 2022, it cost an average of less than $2 in American grocery stores for a dozen eggs. The next year, it was closer to $5 a dozen. They’ve since come back down. Now they cost on average about $2.25.

There are a few reasons for the price spikes we’ve seen recently, but as my next guest reports, the prevailing narrative did not fully explain why eggs got so expensive. And she says the price increase was partly artificial and included an Arizona-based company.

Marcia Brown is a reporter at Politico covering food and agriculture. She’s written about this in an article headlined, “Maybe there was an egg cartel after all.”

Brown joins me — and Marcia, let’s go back a few years. Why was there disagreement about why egg prices were as high as they were?

MARCIA BROWN: So I think what is interesting is when we look back at that time, there was sort of a singular narrative that bird flu was causing this. And I think, most people have a general sense of how supply and demand works. If the supply falls and people still want that good, the price of the good goes up. And for many people, eggs are a nonnegotiable.

So when bird flu was raging across the country and lots of egg-laying hens were succumbing to this virus, suddenly there were fewer available eggs, and therefore the price went up. And a lot of people thought that made sense.

MARK BRODIE: So do we have a sense of what role bird flu actually played in the price increase of eggs? Because as you report, there was clearly something else going on.

MARCIA BROWN: Absolutely. So one of the challenges with the egg industry is that just one of the major egg companies is public, so we actually get to look at their books. And that’s Cal-Maine. That’s the biggest company. They’re much bigger than Hickman’s — which I know is Arizona-based — by about eight times.

Casey Kuhn / KJZZ Hickman's Family Farms in Buckeye.

So we were able to look at their books and see that they were making really record profits in 2022, much more than they had made the previous year, despite the fact that they weren’t selling as many eggs, and so they were essentially able to sell eggs at a much higher price.

We do know that bird flu did impact the number of eggs that were on the market. And some estimates we saw it was maybe 6% lower, the sort of national flock, maybe 7% or 8%. But profits were much, much higher than that, and prices were going up, 100%.

People were used to paying about $2 a dozen, now we’re talking $6 a dozen. And a lot of the experts that I talked to said that it just wasn’t making sense to them that there was this big of a price difference just because of bird flu. Sure, it was a factor ... but it just didn’t really make sense to them.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so if not bird flu, as you report, there was what at once seemed like a very complicated, but also in another way, sort of very simple plan that some of these companies, pardon the pun, hatched together.

MARCIA BROWN: Absolutely. So we saw, and the full scope of this in a complaint that the federal Justice Department released this past summer in July, or excuse me, ... in the end of June. And I think one thing to remember is that there were skeptics all along. So there were people who said, "Sure, bird flu is a factor, but can it really be this big of a factor?" And so there was that debate going on.

And then in March of 2025, I remember reporting a story that there was a, at the time, nonpublic Justice Department investigation into the egg companies over allegations of price fixing. So essentially the companies getting together and deciding to push up the national market price of eggs. And they allegedly did this in a pretty complicated way for a layperson, but really they just bought and sold eggs on these sort of a clearinghouse, right? And they would bid for those eggs, and they would kind of call each other and say, “Let’s bid up today.”

So they did this allegedly from 2022 to March 2025, according to the Justice Department complaint. And that was when we really saw egg prices going from $2 a dozen to a high of over $6. And then as soon as that investigation became public in March 2025, egg prices suddenly fell.

And when we spoke to the attorneys at the Justice Department that worked on this, they found that to be really revealing. And ultimately they settled the case, and I should say here that the companies denied wrongdoing, and in settling the case, they did not admit any wrongdoing.

But what we saw in the complaint, I think, says a lot. The Justice Department says they have texts between executives at some of these major companies about these prices, about raising these prices and phone calls. In some cases, there was like a weekly phone call, so they’re meeting regularly. And allegedly all of that stopped in March 2025 when the complaint became public.

MARK BRODIE: How does this bid process work? Like they would communicate with each other and, as you say, say, “OK, let’s bid higher this week.” How did that actually work, and how did it affect the prices that we saw at the grocery store?

MARCIA BROWN: So it’s a really complicated system, and I think this is actually a little bit of a funny nickname. There’s something called the Egg Clearinghouse Inc., which is sometimes known as the Wall Street of eggs. And essentially companies who produce eggs often don’t produce enough eggs to meet demand, and so they buy eggs on this exchange. And then the price that they’re paying for those eggs, as well as other participants in the marketplace — farmers, wholesalers, retailers — there’s something called Urner Barry, which is taking in data from all of that.

And then Urner Barry looks at the bids these egg companies are submitting, and they say, “Oh, well, egg prices should go up today because there’s lots of bids for these extra eggs.” And the companies did that over and over again, and Urner Barry, their market reporters were looking at these bids, and they were looking at the other data, and they would raise their prices — or their price quotations.

And then when they raised their price quotations, that became the price of those eggs. And so that is what Walmart was paying for eggs, and that is what wholesalers were paying for eggs. And so that is essentially how they were able to allegedly raise these prices.

MARK BRODIE: So as you reported also, part of the settlement of this suit was that the companies would donate a pretty high number of eggs to food banks and other places. In Arizona, they went to a number of places that help feed people who don’t have enough food. I wonder, you mentioned that there were skeptics when the narrative was that bird flu was the reason that egg prices were what they were. I’m curious what those skeptics think about the way that this case ended up.

MARCIA BROWN: Yeah, the skeptics were pretty unhappy with how this ended up. I mean, one person I talked to basically said they think the Justice Department and the 17 state attorneys general that joined this case, that they whiffed, basically, because eggs are so salient. They’re such a political issue.

And for a lot of skeptics, and also people who are antimonopoly, they think that this was an opportunity for lawyers to kind of prove that this can actually lower prices for consumers, that enforcing antitrust laws, enforcing antimonopoly laws, preventing companies from colluding and price fixing can actually result in a win for consumers, and then also maybe even result in a payout.

One of the things that I think people also wondered about is like, why go with a product settlement instead of a financial settlement? So the companies had to pay, as part of this settlement, $3 million. There were three companies that were part of this, so they split that. And then they also had to donate about 50 million eggs. And those eggs went to food banks in the various states that were part of this case.

And, you know, I think one thing that I certainly was thinking about with the product settlement, too, is that not everybody who bought eggs at this allegedly inflated price is necessarily going to a food bank to get eggs, too. So in that way, maybe the settlement isn’t reaching everyone who was allegedly harmed as part of this collusion.

MARK BRODIE: All right. That is Marcia Brown, a reporter for Politico covering food and agriculture. Marcia, thanks so much.

MARCIA BROWN: Thank you, Mark. It’s great to be on The Show.