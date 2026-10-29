Even as Arizona home prices rise, some real estate pros are still making money flipping houses

LAUREN GILGER: Housing prices are up across the country — and, here in Arizona, though we’ve seen a recent dip, the picture is even more extreme. Zillow figures show home values in our state have gone up more than $150,000 since before the pandemic.

But despite the massive rise, Phoenix is still one of the top five cities in the country for home flippers. This even as home flipping profits have continued to go down in recent years.

So, how are flippers who are still in the business here making a profit? Our next guest this morning says it’s all about being smart about how you do it.

Courtney Rust is a local real estate investor who flips homes under the name Lady House Buyer. She’s a former wardrobe and props stylist for big commercial productions in Chicago, and she told me it all gave her useful experience when she entered the home flipping world.

Shi Bradley / KJZZ Courtney Rust in the KJZZ's studios on Oct. 22, 2026.

COURTNEY RUST: The joke is like, we are always creating Neiman Marcus for Target prices. Got good at being really resourceful, and, yeah, it was very fun. It makes you a jack-of-all-trades, for sure. Yes.

LAUREN GILGER: So, OK, how did you get into home flipping then, and here of all places, right?

COURTNEY RUST: So, I guess you would say I had a midlife crisis where I needed to leave Chicago. And my husband went to high school here, and my in-laws live here. So we bought a fixer-upper, and everyone was like, “You’re crazy.” But I didn’t really think about it or was worried about it. And I saw right away that it was very similar to productions. And I was like, “Oh, I understand this, and this feels really easy to me.”

And then I just really loved it, and the pandemic hit, and I had time. So I started listening to real estate podcasts, and that’s kind of how I learned everything. So I learned the financial aspect of it and how to get money to buy a flip, and then so much of it is understanding the numbers.

LAUREN GILGER: So I mean, this must be getting tougher in Phoenix these days, right? Home flipping rates around the country are on the decline, probably because of high interest rates and high housing prices in a lot of places. But I mean, Phoenix has seen some of the highest increases in housing prices in the country, and interest rates are getting higher, it sounds like. I mean, how do you still do this here?

COURTNEY RUST: So it’s really not about the price of the home necessarily or the rate. It’s more about the spread. So buying it right and then knowing what you can actually sell it at. So if you understand that spread, you can flip in any market. What’s hard about Phoenix is it’s super competitive.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

COURTNEY RUST: Because there’s so many investors here. And the reason why Phoenix is such a good flipping market is we don’t have weather, and it’s dry.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s why? Because it’s easy to flip something because you don’t have to stop for rain for a week?

COURTNEY RUST: Exactly. Yeah. And then people don’t realize, I grew up in Massachusetts and then lived in Chicago for 15 years. My parents live on Cape Cod now, which is like the dankest place ever. And humidity eats at your home. So we’re very lucky here. There’s so many less issues here.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s fascinating. OK, OK.

COURTNEY RUST: Yeah. So also, it’s incredibly easy to get an LLC here compared to other states. And because we’re a border state, we just have really good trades workers here. So, yeah, there’s just a lot of really good, skilled contractors here.

LAUREN GILGER: So lots of kind of diverse reasons as to why this is a good place to be a flipper, even in a high market.

COURTNEY RUST: Yes. So here, I would say currently where we’re at in the market, this is, out of the six years I’ve done it, it’s definitely the toughest at this very moment. And it’s more because people are so picky. Because they have a million options. So as a flipper, you really have to do your homework. You have to make sure you’re just a little bit better than your competition.

So you want to make sure that your finishes, like if someone else is using engineered hardwood, you should be using engineered hardwood. You can’t use LVP.

LAUREN GILGER: LVP is like the vinyl version, yeah.

COURTNEY RUST: Yeah. So you want to make sure you’re offering all the correct things at that price point, because if you’re off on your price at all, you’re like a sitting duck. And then, people are just picky. So finish out more than ever. You know, you have to make sure, if your island is too close to your cabinets, that could make you lose a ton of money, like that simple thing, if you didn’t fix it.

So it’s just a very unforgiving market right now. But because it’s more of a buyer’s market now, it’s easier to buy deals now.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

COURTNEY RUST: But it’s harder to sell. And it’s like in any tough times, kind of the best survive. So it’s with like Airbnb right now. Got way oversaturated, like used to be able to put a mattress in your basement. And now, if you don’t have a mini-golf course, you’re screwed. So, yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: So, OK, so that’s one part of it. What about like the availability of homes, right? Because it’s super competitive, and because there are a lot of investors who are going to buy up anything cheap really quickly. And baby boomers aren’t getting out of their houses in the same way. They’re kind of sitting in places they might have put on the market or downsized from in the past. Where do you even look in this market for houses that are untouched, unflipped?

COURTNEY RUST: So it’s kind of interesting, at this very moment, I’m having a lot of people reach out to me directly. I used to buy most of my houses actually off the MLS.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So that’s just the system that anybody can access to look at what houses are on the market, yeah.

COURTNEY RUST: Exactly. And then kind of the second tier, so the lowest-hanging fruit is the MLS, finding the grandma house on the MLS. Next is wholesalers. So what they’re doing is they’re exchanging the contract or assigning the contract. So they tell them they’re going to find a buyer, so then they come and find someone like me to take over the contract.

LAUREN GILGER: Sure.

COURTNEY RUST: So that’s what they do. And then the third way to get deals is direct from sellers. So some people market.

LAUREN GILGER: Oh yeah, you get those mailers, saying, “Hey, want to sell your house?”

COURTNEY RUST: Yes. And everyone’s like, “No.”

LAUREN GILGER: “I do not want to sell my house.”

COURTNEY RUST: So I actually get a lot just from Instagram. Most flattering thing is, “My mom wants to get out of her house, and we don’t want someone to wreck the house, so we were wondering if you could take it over. We want someone who will value the home.” So I get a lot of those.

But, yeah, in this market right now, more and more from Realtors too. They’re like, “I have this property that, because it’s not perfect,” because that’s what basically needs to be to sell in any amount of time right now.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

COURTNEY RUST: They ask me if I want to buy it off-market. And with that, it does come at a discount.

LAUREN GILGER: So let me ask you a last question about the approach to designing a flip, right? Because I think flippers get a bad name, right? So many flipped houses are done badly, cheaply. They’re all like, they look the same. It’s white walls or gray walls and the vinyl flooring and the white cabinets, and you’re done. You have to do it a little differently, it sounds like, to get that. Is it at a certain price point?

COURTNEY RUST: Yeah, I think it’s at a certain price point. I flip between $1 [million] and $2 million, or that’s my selling point usually. And at that price point, you have to be pretty spot-on. And your homework is studying your comps. Because people blame flippers for bringing up the market and raising prices, but we’re only ever as good as our comps.

You can’t flip a house in a neighborhood with $1 million houses and say it should be $10 million houses, because that house has to appraise.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

COURTNEY RUST: Like for me, I’m always trying to be a little bit better than my comps, but you don’t want to be too much better, because then you’re wasting money. And it’s because you’re not going to get appraisal value for it. So appraisers really play a huge hand in all of this. They’re actually changing how they do appraisals now, and I think it’s a good thing, but they’re starting to give credit for people that pull permits. And they’re wanting to look at invoices and stuff more, which I think is good, because I do a lot of restoration.

And a lot of times appraisers, they’d rather see you use a Home Depot $80 door than restore the solid-wood door that’s from 1972 that costs more to restore.

LAUREN GILGER: They would appraise that as less? Wow.

COURTNEY RUST: Yeah. Because they really only account for new. But I think that would really change so many things, because there’s so much now about, you know, we’re knocking down everything, block homes that would last hundreds of years, but we’re ripping them down and putting these huge homes because there is demand for it.

But if we value those historical homes more, if they appraise higher, then we’d be more likely to keep them. So I’m hoping that changing the appraisal process might make people flip differently as well.

LAUREN GILGER: That could be really interesting. All right. That is Courtney Rust, real estate investor with Lady House Buyer, joining us. Courtney, thank you so much for coming on. I appreciate it very much.

COURTNEY RUST: I’m happy to be here. Thank you for having me.