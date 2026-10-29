Mesa business refuses to print 'Protect White Americans' sign for right-wing group

MARK BRODIE: The owner of a Mesa sign shop is incurring the wrath of a right-wing group over his refusal to print signs for them.

The group College Republicans United, which is different from College Republicans, has ordered signs saying “Protect White Americans.” But the store’s owner, who’s also a Town Council member in Gilbert, said he wouldn’t print them.

Laura Gersony has written about this for the Arizona Republic. She’s with me now to talk more about it. Laura, good morning. Thanks for being here.

LAURA GERSONY: Thanks for having me on.

MARK BRODIE: So let’s talk about the group College Republicans United. What do we know about them? Who are they?

LAURA GERSONY: Absolutely. So College Republicans United is really quite an extreme, right-wing group. They have made headlines in the past for stunts. One example, in 2025, they had an event at Arizona State University encouraging students to report their peers who are undocumented.

Politics Hundreds protest group that encouraged ASU students to report undocumented classmates A conservative student group with ties to white supremacists set up a table at ASU’s Tempe campus encouraging students to report undocumented classmates to ICE. It attracted hundreds of protesters. Listen • 0:50

This group also, the national organization on their website promotes texts that helped fuel the rise of antisemitism in the early 20th century, things like “The International Jew,” published by Henry Ford; “Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” an antisemitic conspiracy theory. This is really quite a far-right group. And now they’re having a run-in here locally.

MARK BRODIE: And so what exactly did they want? What would these signs have looked like? What was their purpose?

LAURA GERSONY: Yeah, so Republicans United ordered about 16 of these signs. They’re about, would have been about 4 feet by 8 feet large. And these would have been just the typical road signs like we’ve all been seeing.

MARK BRODIE: Like a campaign sign, right?

LAURA GERSONY: Exactly, just along the side of the road in election season. And these signs, according to a draft that we obtained, would have shown a man and a woman cradling a baby — all of them appeared to be white. And overlaid with, like you said, this message: “Protect White Americans.” And then at the bottom of the sign was “Paid for" by this group, Republicans United.

MARK BRODIE: And why did the shop owner say, yeah, no?

LAURA GERSONY: Yeah, so Jim Torgeson, the owner of Mesa Sign Shop, first I’ll just say, he is a sitting Gilbert Town Council member, has a political history of his own. He told me in an interview he has developed a reputation in the Valley of anything goes. He’ll print, you know, he’ll put on a sign whatever’s fit to print. And he has actually received blowback over other signs that he’s printed that other people have not liked.

He told me that he rarely turns away customers. He’s a businessman. But that he felt he had to draw the line. Jim told me that he felt like he would have lost potentially more business than he might have gained. And on a personal level, he was disgusted by this message and worried about blowback of people coming to him and saying, “Jim, you’re not the guy I thought I knew.”

Amber Victoria Singer / KJZZ Laura Gersony in KJZZ's studios on Oct. 29, 2026.

MARK BRODIE: So it sounds like it was both a sort of principled decision, but also to some extent a business decision to not print these.

LAURA GERSONY: I think so. But I just think on a personal level, he said that he’s just infuriated by what he saw on these signs. I think one of the reasons why this case is so interesting is that it highlights this growing divide among conservatives. You have on the one hand a new cohort of young, right-of-center people who are really energized by these more, we can call them white nationalist or certainly antisemitic narratives, people who are very concerned about the State of Israel, for example, and make that the centerfold of their politics.

That’s a very stark contrast with this older generation of Republicans, many of them certainly have leaned into anti-immigrant ideas, but there’s a lot of daylight between these two generations within the Republican Party.

MARK BRODIE: And as you pointed out, Jim Torgeson is not, like he’s not some progressive, right? Like he’s a Republican, he’s a sitting council member, at least for now, but he recently lost his reelection campaign?

LAURA GERSONY: Yeah, that’s right. You know, he has seen his fair share of controversies. He sat on the Town Council during the whole Gilbert Goons fiasco, faced some questions over that. He more recently lost his seat in elections earlier this year, and that was generally tied to a wave of anger in Gilbert over water rate increases. So he lost his seat. He’s now a lame-duck member.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so do folks see parallels between this case and what we’ve seen, for example, with the Colorado bake shop that refused to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding? There’s a case here in Phoenix with a calligraphy-type company that didn’t want to make an invitation for particular groups. Does this seem like the same kind of thing?

LAURA GERSONY: Absolutely. I think certainly there’s on the one hand a free speech issue, that here’s a group that wants to engage in political speech and put up road signs. And on the other hand, a businessperson’s right to say yes or no to a job.

So yes, certainly, Jim even told me in an interview he’s mindful of the echoes with these other cases. You mentioned that famous example of the Colorado cake baker whose case went all the way up to the Supreme Court after they refused to bake a cake for a gay couple.

What I will say in this case is that no lawsuit has yet been filed. I have asked whether that’s coming. We don’t quite know yet, but certainly it does tee up some serious questions.

MARK BRODIE: And have we heard from the group that tried to get these signs printed? Have they said what their goal was or whether they were trying to tee up something for a lawsuit later on? Do we know?

LAURA GERSONY: Yeah, they have declined to comment further on this. But again, I think it is noteworthy that this group thrives on provocation. They have taken tactics that I think are designed to provoke outrage, like many on the, especially online, far right. They thrive on anger and on irritation. And so I think that has certainly been a through line of their tactics so far and including in this case.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right, that is Laura Gersony with The Arizona Republic. Laura, thanks so much.

LAURA GERSONY: Thanks for having me on.