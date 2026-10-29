'She was there marching with us': A new generation looks back on Dolores Huerta's legacy

LAUREN GILGER: Civil rights icon Dolores Huerta died yesterday at the age of 96. The co-founder of the United Farm Workers union has been fighting for the rights of workers in the fields, Latinos in America, and women’s rights for decades.

She was raised in California’s Central Valley, but her signature phrase, “¡Sí se puede!” was coined right here in Phoenix in 1972. She came back to the Valley 50 years later and visited the place where it happened, Santa Rita Hall. And she said she was met with prominent Latino leaders here trying to overturn a law that would prevent farmworkers from organizing.

Politics Dolores Huerta coined iconic phrase 'Si se puede' during the 1970s in Arizona In a 2022 golden anniversary visit to Santa Rita Hall near 10th Street and Buckeye Road, Dolores Huerta recounted the history she made there after meeting with prominent Latinos to seek help overturning a law to stop farmworkers from organizing. Listen • 0:58

DOLORES HUERTA: And they said to me, “No, aquí en Arizona no se puede.” My answer to them was, “¡Sí se puede en Arizona!”

LAUREN GILGER: It translates to, “Yes, it can be done,” and that slogan says a lot about her core belief that people, even marginalized people, could effect change.

Our next guest says her own career as a Latina activist in Arizona was inspired by much of that message. Raquel Terán is a former state lawmaker and community advocate and founder of advocacy group Proyecto Progreso. She’s on the line now to tell us more. Good morning, Raquel.

RAQUEL TERÁN: Good morning, Lauren. What a story. I love to hear Dolores’s voice saying, “¡Sí se puede!” in this moment. Amazing.

LAUREN GILGER: There she was. She was back here 50 years later talking about it.

RAQUEL TERÁN: Qué bello.

Gisela Contreras / KJZZ Former Arizona State Rep. Raquel Terán speaks to KJZZ reporter Trenton Ashdown at the downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. Tell us, Raquel, what went through your mind when you heard that Dolores Huerta had passed away yesterday?

RAQUEL TERÁN: Well, a lot. I keep reflecting on the headline, “Dolores Huerta dies at 96.” And what strikes me is not just that she lived 96 years, but that she lived those years with purpose until her last breath. She was committed to fighting for justice and for our communities. And what a gift to live a life with that much purpose and what a legacy she leaves behind. Those were my thoughts, yes.

LAUREN GILGER: Tell us a little bit about your connection to her. You were active in protesting against SB 1070, the controversial immigration law in Arizona that passed in 2010, sparked so much outrage around the country. Huerta was here for that. I know you worked with her then, right?

RAQUEL TERÁN: Yes. And I mean we, all of us who have been organizing, always stand on the shoulders of people like Dolores Huerta. And, you know, I knew about Dolores long before I got to know her. Like many of us, I admired her from afar.

But one of the most meaningful experiences for me was seeing her here, on the ground with us in Arizona during the fight against SB 1070, which, like you mentioned, was a “show me your papers” law. She wasn’t just here as a historic figure we read about. She was there marching with us, organizing with us, standing alongside immigrant families and our communities.

And most importantly, she reminded us of something that was so important at that moment: We needed to build political power if we wanted to change Arizona. And we have. So we took that “¡Sí se puede!” spirit into our neighborhoods, into voter registration drives, into campaigns, into the halls of the Legislature. And we’ve changed that political landscape of Arizona not because of one person, but because of generations of organizers that lived to change that, that was possible. And Dolores was part of that journey that inspired us to continue going.

LAUREN GILGER: She really shocked the community and the world really earlier this year when she revealed that she had been sexually abused by Cesar Chavez. It came to light as the New York Times broke the story that two other women had also accused him of sexual abuse, even of children. She said she had two children as a result of that abuse, kept it secret for 60 years. And she revealed this right at the end of her life, Raquel. I wonder, what do you think this does? How does this affect her legacy, her story?

RAQUEL TERÁN: Well, that’s another part of Dolores’s courage that we have to acknowledge. That courage that it took to speak up for herself and for other women, even when it meant sharing some of the most painful experiences of her life. I think about how much women of her generation carried in silence. How often they were expected to put the movement, the cause, La Causa, and everyone else before themselves.

And I think about what it must have taken Dolores to share that story on her own terms when she was ready. And I’m grateful she found the space to speak up for her truth and that she didn’t have to carry that pain in silence for the rest of her life.

And it’s a reminder that we can honor the contributions of a movement while also making room for difficult truths and people within it. So Dolores spent her life fighting for others to have a voice. She deserved to have her own voice heard, too.

LAUREN GILGER: It sounds like, Raquel, like she had a real personal impact on you, even as you knew her through these moments. She endorsed your campaign in 2024. It wasn’t an incredibly personal relationship, it sounds like, but it sounds like it very much impacted you.

RAQUEL TERÁN: Oh, 100%. She was an icon that coined the “¡Sí se puede!” chant. And she was the epitome of “¡Sí se puede!” And most importantly, she made the connection of how not only the farmworker movement, the labor movement as a whole, and women’s rights movement and everything is connected, that we are all one community. And she taught us that.

So we have to remind ourselves that in this moment in time, when we are seeing attacks from all levels of government and from an administration, we have to remember that we can fight back, that we have to bring that “¡Sí se puede!” attitude.

And it’s so interesting to me that she passes six days before the election. Now we’re five days before the election. And part of me thinks, ¡híjole! In Spanish it’s like, oh my goodness, Dolores, hasta en esto nos estás organizando. She’s organizing us six days before the election.

And it’s almost as if she’s organizing the organizers one more time, reminding us that there’s still work to do, that we have to keep showing up, keep engaging our communities and keep building power. Not just through Nov. 3, but long after that, because that’s what Dolores understood. Elections matter, but organizing doesn’t end on Election Day. And we’re here in the final countdown, and I think we’re going to take her spirit into this election and beyond.

LAUREN GILGER: Well, thank you very much for joining us. That’s Raquel Terán, a former state lawmaker, community advocate, joining us to talk about the legacy of Dolores Huerta. Raquel, thank you. Appreciate it very much.

RAQUEL TERÁN: Thank you, Lauren. Bye-bye.