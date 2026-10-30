It's Bat Week! And a massive new ASU study is rewriting the bat family tree

MARK BRODIE: It’s not just Halloween week, it’s Bat Week — an international celebration of bats at an appropriate time of year.

And this year, ASU researchers are part of a team that’s out with the largest combined bat genome and fossil study ever . It’s basically rewriting the bat family tree and shedding some light on how bats got such cool skills — from flight to echolocation.

My co-host Lauren Gilger spoke with ASU vertebrate paleontologist Matthew Jones more about it.

LAUREN GILGER: Let’s start with International Bat Week, because this is not something I’ve heard of, but it makes sense, of course, that it is this week leading up to Halloween. Tell us about this.

MATTHEW JONES: So, it’s basically just a celebration — during the bat season — of bats, right? Bats are famously associated with Halloween, but they’re super cool, they’re super diverse. There’s 1,500-plus living species. They do all sorts of interesting things in their ecosystems. They fly, they echolocate and sort of in conjunction with Halloween when everybody’s thinking about bats already.

LAUREN GILGER: Bat season, I love it. That makes total sense. OK, I read this stat in researching this that just blew my mind, and so we have to talk about this. You’re mentioning how important bats are, how cool they are, all the cool things they can do, right? Bats account for 1 in 5 of all living mammals? That’s insane.

MATTHEW JONES: Yeah. They are so diverse, and we don’t really appreciate it because we don’t see them all the time. They’re by and large pretty small, they are almost entirely nocturnal. We just don’t appreciate it, but there are 20-some-odd species here in Arizona and many, many more throughout the world, especially in the tropics. No other group of mammals is anywhere near that. The next closest is maybe 500 or 600 species.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow. OK. I have to ask, before we get into this new research that you’re out with now, how did you get into this? Like, becoming a bat researcher, essentially?

MATTHEW JONES: Yeah. So, I had the opportunity when I was an undergrad to do a study abroad course in Costa Rica. So Costa Rica, like much of the tropics, is incredibly diverse in bats. So we went out to the rainforest for three weeks and caught bats and did little research projects on them.

I always liked bats, always thought they were cool, but that was the first time I got to hold a bat and really see the diversity, see the fruit eaters and the insect eaters and the blood eaters and all of these other things that the bats do. So that got me into bats, and now I’m a bat paleontologist, basically.

LAUREN GILGER: There you go. All right, let’s talk about this new research that you all just published in the journal Nature, right? This is the largest combined bat genome and fossil study ever, ever — just ever? How big is this?

MATTHEW JONES: Big. We included 103 living species of bats, and then to that, we added the bones and the teeth, the physical attributes of the bats that we measured. And we were then able to compare those to the fossil taxa, which we don’t have DNA from, right? Most of these fossils that we included were 50 million years, maybe 40 [million] or 30 [million].

But that old, you don’t get DNA. So, the only way that we can compare those to living bats is if we compare the shape of their teeth and the shape of their bones. So when we included both the DNA and the anatomy of the living bats, we were then able to compare it to just the anatomy of the fossil bats and get a really good sense of, one, how the living bats are related to each other, and two, how these fossil bats are related to the living bats.

LAUREN GILGER: And so essentially, you’re kind of rewriting the family tree of these, right? Looking at where they came from originally, how long they’ve been around? What did you conclude?

MATTHEW JONES: So, we determined that bats likely originated in this time interval called the Paleocene, that’s between about 66 million years ago, that’s right when the dinosaurs die off, and 56 million years ago. We think, based on the reconstructions that we did, because we know where these fossils that we included were found, and we know where the living bat groups are found, we were able to reconstruct sort of their biogeographic history, so where they came from within the world. And fairly surprisingly, we traced it to Europe.

LAUREN GILGER: So, I mean, I have to ask about how this research, or at least what it tells you maybe, about how bats evolved such kind of unique traits, like such interesting powers, right? Like they have echolocation, they can fly, they’re pollinators — like all of these important things. Did this research shed any light on that to you?

MATTHEW JONES: What it does more so than shedding light specifically on the acquisition of those traits is it gives us a framework from which we can then investigate the evolution of those traits. All living bats fly, but not all living bats echolocate. The real cute ones that everybody knows about, the flying foxes, right, with the big eyes, sort of dog-like faces, they’re fruit eaters, they don’t echolocate — at least not in the same way that all other bats do.

The question then has sort of historically been, with the flying foxes, whether they lost the ability to echolocate, or whether those two different groups of echolocating bats both independently developed echolocation.

One of the things that our paper did find, though, is that there’s a fossil type of bat, and it is thought to not have been able to echolocate based on structures in the inner ear. And we also found that taxon very closely related to fossil bats that we think could echolocate — which may argue for the loss of echolocation multiple times throughout bat history.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so let me ask you lastly, Matthew, since it’s the time of year when everyone’s talking and thinking about bats and sort of Halloweeny things, how do you think bats got wrapped into the whole Halloween thing? Do you think it’s a bad rap?

MATTHEW JONES: Yeah, I don’t think they’re terribly scary, but I do appreciate that they sort of have their own holiday, right, along with maybe spiders and a few other types of animals. So it’s cool that bats have their own season when a lot of other animals don’t.

But I think the fact that they’re nocturnal, they’re mysterious, they probably have a little bit of an uncanny valley type of thing. They’re just familiar enough. They look like mammals if you get a good enough look, but then they have these massive hands that have wing membranes stretched out through them. They’re weird. Some of them do drink blood. There are literal vampires within this family, within this order.

So yeah, I think it sort of makes sense how they got wrapped up into Halloween, but I think they’re so much more fascinating than scary. There’s so many cool things about bats. We shouldn’t be afraid of them; we should admire them.

LAUREN GILGER: We should admire them. All right. Matthew Jones, a vertebrate paleontologist at ASU, assistant professor in the School of Life Sciences there. Matthew, thank you so much for coming on. Thanks for telling us about this. I really appreciate it. Happy Halloween.

MATTHEW JONES: Thanks, Happy Halloween.