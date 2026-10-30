SOAPBOX: Robrt Pela thinks your 20-foot Halloween skeleton is ridiculous

MARK BRODIE: Today our fall SOAPBOX essay series continues with, what else, a discussion about Halloween. And KJZZ contributor Robrt Pela is not happy.

SOAPBOX On KJZZ's SOAPBOX, The Show turns over the the mic to listeners. Check out each season, with unique voices sharing about a single theme.

ROBRT PELA: Someone I know, though clearly not very well, asked me about Halloween the other day. I wish the question had been: “Why do people older than eleven still celebrate this holiday?” Or even: “Isn’t Halloween annoying?”

Instead, this fellow said to me, “So! What are you going as?”

“What am I going as?” I replied. “I’m not going as anything. I’m an adult.”

This man meant well, I suppose. He wasn’t aware that rolling my eyes and sighing about everything is my hobby.

So, I said, “Well, no. I haven’t been invited to any costume parties this year.”

To which he replied, rather breathlessly, “Oh, neither have I! I’m going as a book of matches!”

I didn’t ask where he was “going,” dressed as a potential fire hazard. I wasn’t sure I wanted to know.

But, I mean, come on. Really? The last time I celebrated Halloween was in 1971. I wore one of those horrible rayon Frankenstein masks with holes cut out for the eyes, and went knocking on doors near my childhood home, expecting free candy.

Back then, Halloween was a children’s holiday. Today, it belongs to adults bent on spending $3,000 turning their front lawn into a haunted cemetery. People aren't decorating their yards anymore. They're staging invasions.

Robrt Pela / Courtesy Robrt Pela as Mighty Mouse in 1968.

I feel old as I drive past neighborhoods filled with skeletons the size of a municipal water towers and giant plastic spiders straddling garages and enough synthetic spiderwebs to choke a mule. This is not the work of children.

I remember when people would tape a paper skeleton to the front door and call it “decorating for Halloween.” On Oct. 31, kids dressed as shoehorns and teapots and hobos came to your house hoping for a fun-sized Snickers. Adults handed out the candy and pretended to admire your costume and, if they had kids of their own, maybe carved a pumpkin or two. Halloween was about free chocolate; something to do while you waited for Christmas to roll around again.

Today, Halloween is bonkers — a holiday overtaken by adults who maybe need to find a hobby. I mean, I get it if you’ve got kids at home who love this stuff. But according to an article I just read in Fortune magazine, adults are projected to spend more on their own Halloween stuff this year than on their children — to the tune of a half-a-billion dollars. That’s a lot of inflatable dragons.

When did Halloween become an adult holiday? I have other questions. Where does a person keep a 20-foot skeleton the rest of the year? And what happened that Halloween now needs to resemble a Tim Burton fever dream financed by a defense contractor, with a synchronized light show visible from space?

And: Is this a trend? Are people going to start decorating for Thanksgiving the way they decorate for Halloween? Will neighborhoods be filled with 20-foot inflatable turkeys? Gigantic yams towering above rooftops? Will there be animatronic pilgrims waving from driveways?

We used to worry that our kids would bring home poisoned candy or apples with razor blades in them. (Please note: We were worried about our children, because Halloween was still considered their holiday, not one that gives permission for a 50-year-old to recreate scenes from Vincent Price pictures.) But now, the dangers of Halloween are all about adult indulgences, at least based on the press releases I’ve been getting all month. Like the one from the local PR firm claiming that “storms created by El Niño could create unexpected liability and property damage risks for homeowners who set up elaborate Halloween decorations.” Or the one about how we all need to be careful, because Halloween indulgences can impact liver health.

I’m not making this up.

Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe the giant skeletons bring joy. Maybe the massive spiders delight the neighborhood. Maybe every 12-foot-tall plastic ghoul represents someone's sincere expression of happiness.

But: What am I “going as”? How about a grouchy radio journalist who thinks your 20-foot skeleton is ridiculous.