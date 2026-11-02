Apache County's 2024 election problems were worse than reported — and could have been prevented

MARK BRODIE: And let’s turn now to one rural Arizona county, Apache County, in the northeastern part of the state. Nearly 12,500 voters have already cast their ballots there, about 23% turnout.

The county is home to part of the Navajo Nation among other communities, and in 2024, it faced significant problems on Election Day and immediately after.

Sasha Hupka with Votebeat has detailed those problems in a new report done with the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting.

Those problems seem to have started with Apache County’s electronic pollbooks. Those are the devices on which voters check in and that poll workers use to make sure voters get the right ballot and haven’t already voted.

But the problems didn’t end with those machines, and some observers and Apache County voters wonder if they’ve been fixed in advance of this year’s election.

Sasha joins me now to talk more about what she found. Good morning. Thanks for being here.

SASHA HUPKA: Good morning.

MARK BRODIE: Why, what happened? Let’s start off with what happened with these pollbooks. Why didn’t they work?

SASHA HUPKA: What we saw in the records suggests that the county uploaded fairly close to Election Day its final voter registration list, but then it didn’t check to see if its programming actually worked with its printers. They never tested these pollbooks after doing that final upload.

And so when these pollbooks went out across the county on Election Day, it quickly became apparent within the first 30 minutes of voting that they weren’t working — countywide tech breakdown. This set off this cascade of events that ultimately led to a complete election breakdown, and really highlights that the story went very differently than what the county was telling media and court at the time.

MARK BRODIE: And as you report, there clearly were voters who didn’t get to vote, right? This is not a place where you can just drive down the street from one polling place to another. It’s very rural, very remote, dirt roads. It takes a long time to get places, and it sounds as though voters were disenfranchised because of this.

SASHA HUPKA: Yes, voters absolutely were disenfranchised because of this. In the course of this reporting, we spoke with voters who were unable to vote on Election Day. We spoke with voters who had been turned away from the polls by poll workers, which is never supposed to happen.

It’s a very serious story, and it raises very serious questions for this county heading into this year’s election in just a few days.

MARK BRODIE: Let’s get to that in a moment. But I want to ask, what did the county tell you in terms of what their response was, how they tried to make sure that the voters were still able to cast ballots even though these pollbooks weren’t working, printers weren’t working? It seems like a bunch of stuff wasn’t working.

SASHA HUPKA: In 2024, I was at the time actually not with Votebeat. I was a reporter for the Arizona Republic, the state’s largest newspaper. But I was actually among the reporters covering this issue when it popped up on Election Day. I was actually one of the people who reached out to the county when we started hearing there were problems to ask about what was happening.

What the county told me at the time was sort of what they told everybody: The printers weren’t working, they were trying to fix them. However, voting was still continuing, there were these backup options for voters. Every county is going to have some type of voting backup in the event that their machines aren’t working.

In Apache County’s case, their backups were emergency pre-printed ballots that were available on-site, so they had some amount of ballots for every precinct.

MARK BRODIE: A finite amount, though, we should point out.

SASHA HUPKA: A finite amount. And then they also had what they called ExpressVotes, which are accessible voting devices that are required by federal law to have at least one at each voting site. They are used by voters with disabilities, so if a voter is blind and can’t fill out a paper ballot. But they’re also used very importantly for language translation. Navajo is primarily a spoken language, and there are many people, particularly older people, on Navajo Nation who only speak Navajo and prefer to vote in Navajo. These are the machines that those voters would use.

And so the county said, “Look, we had this problem, but we’re fixing it, and also there are these backups that people can use. Voting is continuing.”

Two years later, I’m looking at a set of records — thousands and thousands of pages of internal emails and other documents — that tell me it wasn’t the printers, it was the pollbooks. They tell me the emergency ballots, by fairly early in the morning on Election Day, were running low or running out. They tell me that some of these voting sites, it took almost the entire day before county election officials were able to get people out there to actually fix these machines.

Some of those polling sites were the same ones where these ballots were running low. And then in some of these polling sites, these accessible voting devices, these ExpressVotes, also weren’t working. So there were voting sites where it quickly became impossible or near impossible to vote, and you saw these hourslong lines build up in freezing temperatures.

The Nation was particularly impacted because it’s in the northern part of the county and it’s so remote. The distances are so huge. Just to put this in perspective for people, Apache County is the sixth-largest county by land area in the United States of America. Navajo Nation covers multiple counties and actually multiple Southwestern states, but Navajo Nation as a whole is about the size of Maryland.

MARK BRODIE: So it wasn’t just an issue of voters not being able to get from one place to another. The IT folks, the tech folks trying to come and fix these things, it took them a good amount of time to get where they were going, too.

SASHA HUPKA: Right. And the other thing was, because of the way Apache County set up its voting, voters actually couldn’t just go from one place to another. Apache County in 2024 used something called precinct-based voting. What that means is they assign you a voting location based on your home address, so if you don’t vote at your voting location, your vote doesn’t get counted. That became a major issue.

What we found when we looked through these records, not only was evidence of this complete breakdown, but we also found that it was preventable. There was evidence that suggested that the county had the option of changing to vote centers before the 2024 election at little to no cost to it, and it declined to do that.

MARK BRODIE: Very quickly before I let you go, they have done that for 2026. There are vote centers now in Apache County. Do folks up there think that enough has been done to try to make sure that what happened two years ago doesn’t happen now?

SASHA HUPKA: There’s definitely been significant changes. There are now vote centers. That’s a huge change that’s going to cut down on people’s ballots getting rejected because they’re voting in the wrong place, and also give voters more options if something does go wrong; they can go to a different voting site.

We’ve also seen that the county has internally made some changes. To be clear, nobody at the county would speak to us on the record for this story. But what we do know is that they now have a policy that prevents them from updating their Poll Pads too close to Election Day.

MARK BRODIE: All right. We’ll have to leave it there. Sasha Hupka with Votebeat, thanks so much.

SASHA HUPKA: Thank you.