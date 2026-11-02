New World screwworm has been detected in Arizona. How cattle ranchers are preparing

MARK BRODIE: Arizona has detected its first case of New World screwworm. The state Department of Agriculture says the parasite was found in a canine in Cochise County last week.

Screwworm has been a big topic of conversation and concern among cattle ranchers for several months as it was detected in northern Mexico and then in the U.S., although not in Arizona until last week.

Bas Aja is executive vice president of the Arizona Cattle Feeders’ Association. He’s joining me now in studio to talk more about this. Bas, good morning.

BAS AJA: Good morning, Mark. How are you?

MARK BRODIE: Doing all right. How concerned are you and your members about this?

BAS AJA: There’s concern. There’s not panic, but there’s concern. Animal care and animal disease is something we consistently watch and are worried about every day, so it just elevates it a little bit.

MARK BRODIE: Was this seen as kind of inevitable that it would be found in Arizona, especially once it crossed into the U.S. in Texas and New Mexico?

BAS AJA: It was expected once we saw the incursion in Texas and then in New Mexico, all near the border. And then with the big tropical storms we’ve been having, it comes on a fly. The fly can’t fly but about 2 miles a day, but if it gets in a windstorm, it can go 50 miles.

MARK BRODIE: So the weather might have brought maybe more of these flies into Arizona than would have been here anyway?

BAS AJA: Yes, that’s some of the assumption.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. This first case I mentioned was in a dog. Does that matter to cattle ranchers that it wasn’t first found in cattle?

BAS AJA: No, it’s the same. We found it. It’s here. And so now, what people have been preparing for is what we call the observe, collect and treat.

We’ve had a lot of seminars and stuff throughout the last couple of months. The university and Extension Service and USDA have been doing them, so everybody’s been kind of prepared.

MARK BRODIE: Are ranchers now trying to be maybe even a little more vigilant than they had been prior to last week about checking their herds, making sure that they don’t have anything, and if they see something suspicious, getting it tested?

BAS AJA: Yes, they have. They have been for the past couple of months. They’ve been keeping their eye on the animals.

MARK BRODIE: You had talked when you came in several months ago about the potential economic impact should New World screwworm — at that point it hadn’t made it into the U.S. yet. Are there estimates into what kind of damage this might cause Arizona’s cattle industry?

BAS AJA: There’s some estimates that if we had outbreaks like we had in the ’60s and ’50s, that it would be upwards in the hundreds of millions. We had tens of thousands of animals infected in the United States back then, so those were kind of the top-end numbers.

MARK BRODIE: Is the feeling then that the surveillance is better now and the treatment is better now, so maybe it doesn’t spread that big?

BAS AJA: There’s three key things that are way different than the ’60s and the last time we had it.

Number one, we have half a dozen prophylactics. You’ve read through COVID a lot about ivermectin. Well, ivermectin, that is a great treatment, a prophylactic for screwworm. If the animal gets treated with ivermectin and the fly comes in to lay an egg, it will kill it. We didn’t have that in the ’60s, and there’s four or five other products just like that.

The other thing we have and is being developed now is what they call de novo flies. The sterile fly process is they sterilize all the flies in the batch. Half are female, half are male, but what they really sterilize are the males. They only have to do that because the female only breeds once in her life, and if she breeds with a sterile male, then she dies and there’s no eggs.

The new fly process they have, while they’re still doing the old fly, is they can target where 100% of the treatment is for males. It’s not half the flies, it’s 100% of them.

The other thing is technology. Everybody has a camera now. Everybody has a camera. We have cameras on trees, on water holes. We have cameras in your pocket. We didn’t have that back then. And so now, if you’re out on your ranch looking at animals, you snap a picture, send it in. Now, that doesn’t confirm the screwworm, but it gives you a good target area.

MARK BRODIE: It can give you a sense of this is maybe a cow that we should separate out or we should do some more testing on.

BAS AJA: Yes.

MARK BRODIE: How confident are you and are your members that this will not turn into what we’ve seen in the past in terms of many, many cows being affected?

BAS AJA: A couple of things: One is we now just saw it in late October, basically November. We’re coming into our temperate season, and the fly likes warm air. We’re not going to see that.

MARK BRODIE: Especially in Cochise County down near the border.

BAS AJA: Yeah, they’re getting down in the 40s, and so it’s colder.

The other thing is that when we had it before, it was massively in a lot of places. What we’re seeing now is pretty much isolated. Since June, there’ve been 74 incidents, and 20 to 21 are active today, meaning they’re still under investigation and that. And they’re releasing flies in those areas. So it’s somewhat isolated.

MARK BRODIE: And you feel like with everything that you have now that maybe we didn’t have in the past, you can keep it that way?

BAS AJA: Yeah. One great example is when they found that dog down in Cochise County, within days, one or two days, they ground-released a million sterile flies around that incident. And that gives people comfort.

MARK BRODIE: Sure. All right, we’ll have to leave it there. That is Bas Aja, executive vice president of the Arizona Cattle Feeders’ Association. Bas, thanks so much.

BAS AJA: Thank you, Mark.