Queen Creek water plan is a model for other Valley cities, town's utilities director says

LAUREN GILGER: “Cheap water is over.” That’s the quote from Queen Creek Utilities Director Mark Skocypec at a recent town meeting.

It made it into The Washington Post, which recently profiled the town and some of its residents who are not exactly happy about a new water resource fee being debated in the East Valley town.

It’s part of a plan the town has been working on to prepare for a drier future for almost a decade. The idea is to buy water from the Harquahala Valley, pump it out of the ground and transport it via canal to the fast-growing suburb. But it won’t come cheap, hence that quote from Mark Skocypec.

The Town Council is voting on the new fee later this month, and I spoke with Skocypec more about Queen Creek’s long-term future water plan and why he thinks they are a model for other cities facing uncertain water futures.

MARC SKOCYPEC: Queen Creek has an abundant water supply. It is groundwater. But however, in Arizona, we have to replace that. Historically, we’ve used the Colorado River to do that. Queen Creek is implementing a strategy, and has been implementing a strategy over the last decade or so, that reduces its reliance on groundwater. That strategy that we’ve been employing is setting up Queen Creek very well for the next several generations in terms of an assured water supply.

LAUREN GILGER: Where is Queen Creek looking if it’s not to groundwater?

MARC SKOCYPEC: Most recently, we’ve been investing in a water source that’s out in Harquahala Valley, which is the western part of Maricopa County on I-10. It is a non-populated, historically agricultural area that’s been identified by the state as a water source that providers can deliver to its customers.

Harquahala, we’ve identified over 8 million acre-feet of water. Queen Creek’s annual demand is about 30,000 acre-feet a year.

LAUREN GILGER: But the Harquahala Valley, that’s also groundwater, right?

MARC SKOCYPEC: Yes, it is. It is groundwater in a basin that, again, has been identified by the state as transportable. Even though it is groundwater, it is not required to be replenished. It’s available for transport to other parts of need throughout the state.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, but you’re going to have to pay for that transport, and that’s where residents may see water rates going up, right?

MARC SKOCYPEC: Yeah, it’s all part of the rates and charges. We not only have to purchase the water, but we have to remove it from the ground and transport it through the Central Arizona Project canal, which is the large waterway that a lot of folks see weaving through the Phoenix valley. That’s how we’ll get it directly to the town of Queen Creek in the southeast valley.

LAUREN GILGER: How much might this result in Queen Creek residents seeing their water rates go up? Tell us what this proposed water resource fee is and how much it might be.

MARC SKOCYPEC: The town, in purchasing all of this water and all of the estimated costs of delivery, we’ve structured a water resource fee for our customers to pay for and manage the cost of that water. It is just over $3 a thousand gallons for use.

The important thing that we’ve been discussing with our customers about, it’s all demand-based. For customers that are using from 5,000 to 10,000 gallons a month, the increases they’d see on their monthly bills is not substantial. It is less than $20 a month that would show up on their monthly bills. That’s over 60% of our customer base would be in that category.

Now, as you get up to higher water uses, which tend on being discretionary, because the higher water use is usually more landscaping and other personal choices that consumers have made, the costs go up depending on total demand.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. For some of those higher users, this could go up a whole lot, it sounds like.

MARC SKOCYPEC: We have looked at our customer base, and there’s only about 5% of our customers or so that are on the upper end. Those customers would be in excess of $100 or so a month. A lot of that use is discretionary. We have an aggressive conservation program working with our customers on ways to strategically use their water.

LAUREN GILGER: From those folks, they’re obviously concerned. But what kind of reaction have you gotten in general from folks to these increased water rates and fees?

MARC SKOCYPEC: The general reaction we’ve got is a lot of support and acknowledgment of the investments that Queen Creek has made in this strategic water effort. The discussions and the interest the customers have has been in terms of how it’s being implemented, and making sure each customer base is paying its fair share, growth isn’t being put on the backs of current customers, industrial is paying its fair share. They just want to make sure that everybody’s paying their fair share when it comes to how these costs are being distributed to the customers.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. I want to ask about the future here, because Queen Creek is one of these areas — and there are many of them in the Valley — that is projecting a whole lot of growth, a lot more people expected to move there in the coming years.

Do you see this as a model for the future? Is there a scenario in which this will last a very long time?

MARC SKOCYPEC: The investments that we’ve made for our current and anticipated customers is a multigenerational investment, we think will absolutely set Queen Creek above and beyond and apart from others who haven’t made those strategic investments. Rain or shine, Queen Creek has an investment and a water source that will be available for its customers over the next century.

LAUREN GILGER: Are these conversations you’re having with other cities, towns in the Valley? Because everyone’s facing these exact questions, right? What are we going to do? How are we going to get water, and how are we going to pay for it without the Colorado River as the backbone of our water supply?

Queen Creek, it sounds like, got in on the Harquahala Valley thing earlier on at a cheaper price than folks are getting now. Do you think that you’ll end up being in a better position than other places because of that?

MARC SKOCYPEC: We do. Queen Creek began its due diligence and investment in Harquahala over eight or nine years ago, and prices for that water have gone up significantly. Historically, water on the Colorado River has been very inexpensive. That’s the genesis of my comment that the days of cheap water are over, in that we’re going to have to look at a different water model going forward, where water is a significant investment that communities need to make in terms of the sustainable portfolios that they’re looking at.

LAUREN GILGER: Are there going to be people who can’t afford this? Are there going to be ways to mitigate that for those folks?

MARC SKOCYPEC: Queen Creek has a sensitivity to the changes that its customers are seeing relative to that. Two answers to your question: The first is this is being ramped over time, so our customers are not going to be bearing the full brunt of this initially. We are going to work these new costs in over time.

The other thing the town is looking at regarding affordability is making sure the town takes advantage of any programs or opportunities that are out there to mitigate the impacts of these costs on the economically challenged that are in Queen Creek.

LAUREN GILGER: It sounds like, though, in general, when you say the days of cheap water are over, this is going to be something that people need to think differently about, in the same way that cities and towns like yours have to think differently about it. It’s going to cost more.

MARC SKOCYPEC: Absolutely. Electricity was historically the thing that you always watched very carefully — how much you were using, making sure you were using it efficiently. Water is to that level, where every drop of water we use has to be used efficiently and effectively.

The biggest resource which we are working with our customers on is conservation. It’s not finding new sources of water, but it’s getting folks to understand there are better strategic ways of using the water they have.

LAUREN GILGER: Do you think you can conserve enough water to make it 100 years into the future, though, with the water supply we’re looking at?

MARC SKOCYPEC: One of the things that we’ve built into the water resource fee is the replacement element of water. This is always a moving target. The fee, as it’s structured today, not only pays for the investments that we’ve made, it also pays for the replacement and replenishment of that investment as we go forward. Queen Creek will always be in a position to represent a 100-year supply of water.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, we’ll leave it there. Marc Skocypec, utilities director for the town of Queen Creek, joining us. Marc, thanks so much for coming on to explain this. Appreciate it very much.

MARC SKOCYPEC: Thank you.