Arizona early ballots are flowing in. Do they show a 'blue wave' is coming?

LAUREN GILGER: After a long and sometimes brutal campaign season, it’s finally almost here. Election Day is tomorrow. But more than 1.5 million Arizonans have already voted. And while we don’t know yet who they voted for, our first guest this morning is here to tell us everything we know about who they are.

Sam Almy is a Democratic political strategist with Uplift Campaigns who tracks early ballots, and he’s on the line now to tell us what he’s watching. Good morning, Sam.

SAM ALMY: Good morning, Lauren. Thanks for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: Thanks for coming back on. You track this stuff to a very fine detail, right? Hour by hour, lots of demographic stuff here. Tell us ... how much can you tell by watching early ballots?

SAM ALMY: One of the things you can tell about early balloting is the No. 1 thing is enthusiasm among voters. You can tell pretty quickly, week one or two, is this going to be a low-turnout, high-turnout, mid-turnout election. You can ... get breakdowns by party to see which parties are more enthusiastic, and if you’re on a campaign, you know which voters you need to start working on to turn out to get your votes in.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So folks working on campaigns watch these numbers very, very closely, I know. But let’s talk about what you’re seeing so far in Arizona. Early voting is breaking records around the country. What about here in Arizona?

SAM ALMY: It’s breaking records around the country, but Arizona’s had early voting for decades, and it is a very typical midterm for us. Voting by mail remains very popular throughout the state. Right now, we’re at about 37% turnout, 1.6 million ballots in as of Friday.

This is right on pace with the 2022 numbers. It’s a little bit below 2018, which I believe was a record-turnout year. But if you break it down by party, Democrats are turning out a little bit more than 2022, about 3% more. Republicans are turning out 1.6% more, and then independents are a little light at half a percent down on turnout compared to 2022 at this time.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so that’s turnout within their own parties. In Arizona, there’s this massive voter registration advantage for Republicans, right? Are we seeing that play out in the early returns?

SAM ALMY: Yes, absolutely. That’s the big thing that I’m watching right now. I mentioned Republican turnout is a little bit up from 2022. ... In 2022, there was a lot of reluctance on Republicans to vote early. But since they’re ahead in turnout and they’ve increased their registration by about 200,000 to 300,000 since that time, that means they’ve had to return roughly 44,000 more ballots than this time in 2022. They are ahead of where they were four years ago.

LAUREN GILGER: It’s interesting, because the other big narrative around the country this campaign season is that there’s going to be a "blue wave" for Democrats here. The president’s numbers are underwater, his party is kind of trailing with him. Do you see that playing out with what we’re seeing in Arizona? Polling has really shown that many Democrats are ahead.

SAM ALMY: Yeah, that’s going to be the really interesting thing. I like to joke that if I knew who people voted for, I’d be a lot better at my job. But, of course, I won’t know that until a week or two after tomorrow once all the ballots are counted.

What’s really interesting for the "blue wave" aspect is we can definitely see enthusiasm on the Democratic side. ... Turnout is up, returns are up about 12,000. But where it really comes down to is in the margins. This is where I get a little bit wonky, but I look at what we call high-turnout voters, people who have voted in four of the last four elections, and then I kind of break it down. So, I like to look at newly registered voters and people who haven’t voted in the last four elections.

LAUREN GILGER: So those who don’t vote very often. OK.

SAM ALMY: Yes, correct. Something interesting I’m seeing here is that independents are leading among these newly registered and never before in an Arizona election voted. They have about 48,000 returns, where Republicans and Democrats are closer to 35,000-37,000.

LAUREN GILGER: In terms of those low-propensity and new voters, that’s interesting. Who do we expect, Sam, to show up at the polls on Election Day and vote, demographic-wise?

SAM ALMY: We certainly will see Republicans turn out at the polls. That’s what we’ve seen since about 2020. When you break it down to demographics, this is where the electorate starts to get a little bit younger and a little bit more diverse.

Right now, half of the returns are from voters 65 and older, but that always changes on Election Day, whether that ballot is received, they’re voting in person or they’re just dropping off their early vote ballot.

LAUREN GILGER: What about those dreaded late earlies, the folks who drop off those early ballots at the polls on Election Day? They have a new option this time, right?

SAM ALMY: Yes, they do. They can take their early ballot in, present their ID, and they can get it scanned right then and there. This should, in theory, reduce time, but you might simply just want to drop off your ballot and leave.

I’m expecting between 500,000 and 600,000 late early ballots. That’s what we’ve seen in every election since I’ve been watching here.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s a lot. Do those usually trend Democratic or Republican one way or the other?

SAM ALMY: ... It’s an interesting question. They’ve been different in the past few years. Obviously, in 2024, they skewed more Republican. I think in 2020, they went Republican, but 2018, they went more Democratic. It kind of flips back and forth.

Typically, when I first started tracking this, it would mirror what had already happened in early balloting, but that is up in the air now.

LAUREN GILGER: Up in the air. Lots up in the air. Sam Almy, Democratic political strategist with Uplift Campaigns, joining us. Sam, thanks so much. Watching for Election Day.

SAM ALMY: All right. Thank you, Lauren. Bye.