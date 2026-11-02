This historic gay leather bar is moving to Phoenix. A Melrose neighbor has issues with its past

LAUREN GILGER: Now let’s turn to Phoenix’s Melrose District, the city’s so-called gayborhood where a famous gay bar was supposed to make a new start.

Barracks is an historic Palm Springs leather bar, one of the most popular in the country. Earlier this year, the team behind it announced it would be opening a new location here on Seventh Avenue.

But now that opening is in limbo and possibly headed to court.

The owner of the building next door, Stuart Shoen of U-Haul fame, is asking a judge to undo the process that gave Barracks its liquor license — a liquor license it didn’t get until going through a contentious eight-hour hearing.

Joseph Darius Jaafari has been following the story for LOOKOUT. He’s on the line now to tell us more. Good morning, Joseph.

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: Good morning. Thank you for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: Thanks for coming on. Tell us about Barracks. Folks in the LGBTQ+ community seemed pretty excited that this world-famous place was going to open here in Phoenix.

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: Yeah. There’s a couple of different things. One, there is the excitement about Barracks itself coming to Phoenix. There’s a number of different Barrackses, different types of leather bars across the nation, but this one specifically was exciting because Barracks is very well-known. It brings in world-class travelers within the leather community.

It brought in a lot of money — or it did bring in a lot of money for Cathedral City, which is just east of Palm Springs. The fact that it was going to be transplanted into Phoenix was a very big deal.

It was also a big deal because in Arizona, there really isn’t a leather space for the queer community that is owned and created by the queer community. There are some spaces that are owned by allied straight people, but there is not one that is specifically for and by the queer community like in other big cities across the nation.

So it was exciting for a number of different reasons.

LAUREN GILGER: What are the issues at hand here? Why doesn’t Stuart Shoen, who owns that building next door, want this there? What does he have to say?

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: I think there’s a bit of context for the history of Barracks in Cat City. There were a number of police stings into the location that found there was sexual conduct happening that didn’t result in any citations or criminal actions, but the owner of the space had to relinquish or decided to relinquish his liquor license.

And that space has been reopened into an Eagle. So they still have their liquor license, they still have the ability to do business, but they had to kind of shut down.

And that history of Barracks has followed into Arizona because the former owner of that space wanted to open it up into Phoenix in partnership with a local DJ who is very well-known in the Melrose community. His name is Matthew Moody.

That is the contentious issue, is that Stuart Shoen said, “Hey, listen, you have this guy who has basically opened what he calls an open-air sex club, essentially, and it’s re-transplanting itself into the Melrose District. And hey, this isn’t going to be a gay bar; this is going to be a sex club.”

There’s not really any evidence to show for that except for the history of Barracks in Cat City, and then he points to some other marketing that is akin to what you’d find for any sexy bar or even a lingerie shop. He points to these examples of, “Hey, you can’t trust this space of being a gay bar. It’s actually going to be a sex club.”

Joseph Darius Jaafari / LOOKOUT Various artwork is strewn across the interior of Barracks without a place to be hung.

LAUREN GILGER: Tell us about this eight-hour hearing. It ended up being about a lot more than a liquor license, it sounds like.

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: This goes back into June or July when they were debating on whether or not Matthew Moody would be able to get his liquor license. He had gone through the process of removing the former owner of Barracks from the ownership, and apparently he hadn’t done everything to remove him from ownership.

These liquor board hearings are typically boring. You sit in these and it’s like you want to just put pencils in your eyes. But this one was eight hours long and really spent the entire time debating queer leather culture. It really spent time talking about what is cruising, what is the hanky code, things that are specific to what is queer culture.

It shone a light of, wow, it’s an insane amount of time to spend discussing leather culture when really they should be discussing — and whether or not leather culture is appropriate, for one — and when it really should have just been discussing whether or not the legal process was being done to get this liquor license.

It went on for far too long, a lot of people tuned in, and it was a bit of a wild ride.

LAUREN GILGER: Tell us about leather culture. Has this kind of been an issue in other places where there are leather bars?

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: I wouldn’t say this is a one-for-one issue that we’ve seen in other places, but there has always been a bit of a rub against leather culture.

To give some context for listeners, leather culture is a gay subculture that dates back to the years right after World War II. Many gay men coming home from the service wanted a way to be queer that didn’t fit the effeminate stereotype of the era, so they built one around motorcycle clubs, uniforms, boots, leather jackets.

The bars that grew out of that scene were some of the first places gay men could gather openly, and that’s kind of where names like the Eagle, the Tool Shed, the Anvil, the Rawhide and even The Barracks became a kind of code. You could walk into these spaces in almost any city and you would know what kind of crowd you’d find.

Is it about sex? Partly, yes. Leather is tied to kink and fetish, and nobody in the community pretends otherwise. But what most people picture isn’t really what happens at the bar. It has a whole culture: its own art, its own language, pageants, even its own music. Mostly, it’s a dress code and a social scene. It’s sexual in the way a lingerie store is sexual. It’s about desire, but nobody’s having sex in the aisles, and if they are, typically they are stamped out.

There’s a reason why a number of these places — and even straight leather spaces — get stung in the ’90s and the 2000s. But, yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you in the last minute here: This is heading to court. What’s the next step in the process here?

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: Stuart has argued that the liquor board did not do their due diligence when offering up the liquor license, and they point to the former owner of Barracks and his relationship to Matt Moody to kind of, “They didn’t do their due diligence in really making sure that this wasn’t going to be an illegal space,” right? That’s kind of what Stuart is arguing.

He has argued this is not based on bias. He’s like, “This is not me saying I have a problem with gay people.” He claims to have two LGBTQ family members. He says this is about he owns a property which he stores his cars in next door to the Barracks bar, and he wants this space to basically be in alignment with the law.

Now, as of now, there’s no reason to think that there won’t be any in alignment with the law except for what is following the Barracks name to Phoenix, and that’s inherently the problem.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. Lots to watch for, it sounds like. Joseph Darius Jaafari joining us with LOOKOUT. Thanks so much, Joseph. Appreciate it.

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: Thank you so much.