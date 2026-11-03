Arizona voters hit the polls with groceries, gas, rent and housing on their minds

MARK BRODIE: Today, of course, is Election Day, and polls have been open for a few hours now. They’ll be open until 7 p.m. this evening around the state.

More than 1.5 million Arizonans voted early in these midterm elections, but lots of voters are still expected to turn up to cast their ballots today as well. The Show’s Nick Sanchez is at a Valley polling place and joins me now. Hey Nick, how are you?

NICK SANCHEZ: I’m good. I’m good. Beautiful day out here, Mark.

MARK BRODIE: Excellent. Where are you at?

NICK SANCHEZ: I am currently at the Osborn School District office in Phoenix, on Osborn and 11th Avenue.

Jared Blair / KJZZ Voting signage near Osborn School District Office voting location.

MARK BRODIE: All right. What’s the scene?

NICK SANCHEZ: It is very busy. Throughout the morning, there’ve been long lines of cars going in both directions on Osborn, trying to turn into the one-way-in, one-way-out parking lot here at the district office, which is jam-packed. The parking lot’s packed. They’ve got somebody directing traffic into the parking spots, so like a busy school pickup day.

MARK BRODIE: And you’ve been there for a little while now. Has there been a steady stream of cars and voters coming in throughout the time you’ve been there?

NICK SANCHEZ: Yes, absolutely. It’s been busy throughout the whole time. Been here about an hour and a half or so, and it has not really let up. Lots of voters coming in, and lots of people dropping off those mail-in ballots.

MARK BRODIE: Oh, interesting. ... So you’ve seen people walking in with their ballots, as well as people going in just to vote today?

NICK SANCHEZ: Yes.

MARK BRODIE: OK. And this is not the first place you’ve been today, right? You were somewhere else earlier?

NICK SANCHEZ: That’s right. I was earlier this morning in Tempe at the Pyle Adult Recreation Center.

MARK BRODIE: And what was the scene like there?

NICK SANCHEZ: It was busy, but a little bit more mellow, a little bit steadier. Plenty of parking at the Pyle Center. People coming in, and again, like I said, a little bit more of a mellow scene, but also plenty of, if not more, mail ballots that I noticed being dropped off at that location.

Jared Blair / KJZZ A voter stops to read polling location sign outside of Pyle Adult Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona Nov. 3, 2026.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right. You’ve had a chance to talk to some of the folks going in and coming out. What have they told you?

NICK SANCHEZ: Yeah, I would say overall theme that was universal across multiple people who I talked to was cost of living: cost of groceries, gas, rent or housing. I met one teacher who teaches in Ahwatukee who mentioned he and his wife had just had a baby and had just bought a house, so he’s feeling that affordability crunch currently right now in that housing market especially.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. Any other issues that folks said were on the top of their minds as they were deciding who to vote for?

NICK SANCHEZ: Education is a big one. That teacher who I mentioned was motivated to come out to vote particularly by Props. 320 and 318 — school funding proposition as well as the transgender bathroom proposition. And another teacher who I talked to who is over at Roosevelt Elementary in Mesa was also motivated by Prop. 320, very concerned about it. He told me that “his school will get hit the hardest if passed.”

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. So, Nick, there’s been so much talk about monitors and other folks sort of at the polling places. Have you seen anybody sort of just there watching, checking things out, other than other journalists like yourself?

NICK SANCHEZ: Sure. At the Pyle Rec Center in Tempe, there was a group sporting yellow T-shirts with a table outside and a few signs. Seeming, as they told me, just keeping an eye on things, making sure everything goes smooth. They were just happy, they told me, they were just happy to see people coming out and voting at all.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right. That is The Show’s Nick Sanchez checking out polling places on this Election Day. Nick, thank you.

NICK SANCHEZ: Thanks, Mark.

Jared Blair / KJZZ Election signs displayed near the Pyle Adult Recreation Center polling location in Tempe on Election Day.