States need framework for how ALPRs can be used constitutionally, expert says

LAUREN GILGER: Tempe recently became the first city in Arizona to ban automatic license plate reader technology, or ALPRs. It turns out ALPRs like Flock Safety cameras track a lot more than just license plate numbers, and people are starting to take notice.

All over the country, cities and municipalities are rethinking how they use this technology in their communities.

Our next guest this morning has been tracking it all. Alasdair Whitney is legislative counsel for the Institute for Justice, a nonprofit, nonpartisan, public interest law firm. They have databases tracking ALPR abuse and ALPR contract cancelations , and he told me they’re becoming increasingly common.

ALASDAIR WHITNEY: We’ve seen a lot of different responses. We’ve seen cities come out and say, “We want to ban this,” and it’s not just cities in Arizona. We’ve seen cities across the country say that.

For example, in Colorado, like Fort Collins, and in Massachusetts, we’ve seen several cities just simply say, “We don’t want this technology in our communities anymore.” We’ve also seen some places try to strike a little bit more of a common-ground approach, saying that there is a way forward for this technology to be used, but there needs to be guidelines.

Of course, what everybody is arguing about right now and many of the policy circles and conversations that are happening around the country is, what do those guidelines look like?

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so we’ll talk about that in a moment. But I want to back up for a minute and just talk about what prompted this from your point of view, at least. It seems like this sort of started to pop up in headlines and then more headlines, and it kind of snowballed from there. How long have these kind of license plate reader ALPR cameras been around?

ALASDAIR WHITNEY: License plate readers have been around for quite some time, but the most recent iteration of these cameras and these systems, and the ones that seem to be driving this national conversation, are relatively new. They’ve popped up in the last five, six, seven years.

I think one of the reason why we’ve seen so much furor and conversation about the deployment of this technology is that people all of a sudden one day were driving out of their neighborhood, or driving into their church or mosque parking lot or synagogue, or into their Home Depot parking lot in their community and seeing these cameras, and wondering, “That’s odd. What is this?”

One of the reasons that people are upset about this is that they’ve just popped up seemingly overnight or in a very short period of time. A lot of folks feel like they weren’t asked or didn’t give their approval before these things were deployed in the manner in which they have been deployed.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. They’re noticing them everywhere and sort of starting to ask questions. It sounds like folks are starting to realize, too, that these are not just cameras. They do a whole lot more than a camera, right?

ALASDAIR WHITNEY: Lauren, calling these systems cameras is like calling an iPhone a telephone, right? It just does so much more than that. These are surveillance platforms, really. What they allow the user to do is not just tell information about a license plate, but also information about the vehicle — what we call vehicle characteristics, like bumps, dents, bumper stickers, roof racks, racing decals, whether or not a vehicle has any of those features — and also, in some instances, the identity even of a person driving the vehicle. This is another reason why folks are concerned, because I think these were sold or they are sold as license plate readers, but they do much more than read license plates.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. Talk about how law enforcement uses these. There are multiple examples of abuse by law enforcement in using these systems now that are coming to light as well.

ALASDAIR WHITNEY: The goal here of this technology, and the way that it is integrated with camera systems and other platforms across the nation and across jurisdictions, is so that law enforcement can, with the click of a button or a couple of keystrokes, find out where somebody is.

Obviously, when law enforcement is using this technology in emergency situations, say to find a child who’s been kidnapped, I don’t think a lot of folks are out there saying that that’s a bad use for the technology. Certainly, if somebody has stolen a car, you do not have a privacy right or an interest, or what courts have said is a reasonable expectation of privacy in a stolen vehicle, so law enforcement can track that without issue, right, regardless of whether there is a constitutional framework governing their use.

Where folks again are getting really upset and are having understandable frustration and concern around this technology is that we’ve also seen across the country it being abused over and over and over again, with law enforcement tracking former partners, spouses, neighbors, colleagues. There don’t seem to be many restrictions. These stories keep coming up again and again and again. It seems like every single day.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. There’s no federal law. This is all at the discretion of the departments.

ALASDAIR WHITNEY: In many places, yes. There are some state laws that do restrict how this information and these systems are being used. For example, most recently, Washington state enacted some legislation that limits the data retention period for the data that is captured by automatic license plate readers and limits how that data is shared outside of the state. Oklahoma has a really interesting and somewhat older law that restricts ALPR data usage just to allow law enforcement to confirm a vehicle is registered and insured. New Hampshire has a really interesting model: They only allow ALPRs to keep data for three minutes, and then after three minutes, if the license plate or the vehicle is not attached or tagged to a hot list alert, then that data is deleted. Vermont most recently just effectively banned ALPRs from operating in the state beginning next year. And as you noted, Lauren, there is no federal law governing any of this.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. OK, so some states starting to take action on this. I wonder if you think there is a way to sort of balance the two kinds of needs here, right? Law enforcement will tell you this technology can be really useful in, like you said, tracking down suspects, finding stolen vehicles, missing persons, right? Some even argue that they can reduce racial profiling and human biases by using this data, because it’s obviously not going to factor that in. But I wonder, your organization basically is arguing that this isn’t being used in a constitutional way. Do you think that’s possible, though? Could those needs be balanced?

ALASDAIR WHITNEY: I think you can use this technology in a constitutional way, but really few states or jurisdictions have adopted or enacted the kind of constitutional framework that is required for using this technology.

The way that this technology can be used in our view in a constitutional way and going forward is by making sure that anytime a government official wants to query or search a database containing your information, my information, where we go, how we live our lives, things like that, that they get a warrant to do that, unless there’s one of those emergency situations that I was talking about earlier, right?

The Constitution, the Fourth Amendment, has never required a warrant to go after and find somebody associated with a kidnapping, kidnapping a child. But absent those kinds of emergency situations, law enforcement should get a warrant before they go back and look through your driving history or your location history and recreate that location history over months, weeks, or days, right?

One state, Minnesota, has a warrant requirement. It’s written in a little bit of an unusual way, but it’s something that we think is a good starting point and is the bare minimum for making this technology constitutional and usable in 2026 and beyond.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, lots to watch for. Alasdair Whitney, legislative counsel for the Institute for Justice, joining us to talk about ALPRs here and across the country. Thank you very much for coming on, Alasdair. Appreciate it.

ALASDAIR WHITNEY: Thank you so much, Lauren.